Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Football

Armenia vs Wales predictions: Euro 2024 qualifying betting tips and odds

Wales face a vital away match against Armenia in their bid to qualify for Euro 2024
Last Updated: 17th of November 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Armenia vs Wales predictions: Euro 2024 qualifying betting tips and odds

Armenia vs Wales predictions:

Wales face a huge showdown against Armenia on the road in their bid to qualify for Euro 2024 on Saturday (2pm). 

Robert Page’s side secured a massive result last time out by defeating Croatia 2-1 at Cardiff City Stadium to move into second place in Group D. 

Qualification is now within their grasp, although they face two tests of character against Armenia and then group leaders Turkey in their final game. 

Wales will be without captain Aaron Ramsey due to injury, but Page will have Brennan Johnson back in the fold after he missed the win over Croatia, while Joe Morrell is also available after serving a two-match ban.

Armenia will pose a test for the Dragons in their Euros ambitions. Oleksandr Petrakov’s side stunned Wales in Cardiff by producing a 4-2 victory as Lucas Zelarayan and Grant-Leon Ranos scored twice for the visitors.  

At home they only suffered narrow defeats to both Turkey and Croatia, although they were beaten 2-0 last time out by Lativa on the road. So, Armenia should not be overlooked as an easy opponent. 

Despite the result in Cardiff, UK bookmakers have installed Wales as the odds-on favourites to win the game, but it should be a tight affair with so much at stake for Page and his team.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

A low scoring game? 

The result in Cardiff between the teams was shocking not only for the outcome, but also the scoreline. Page’s men have only conceded eight goals in six games during their qualifying campaign and half came from that one fixture.  

It was an open contest that flowed from end-to-end, and the quality of finishing from Zelarayan and Ranos was outstanding.  

This is reflected in the statistics as Armenia posted a 1.28 expected goals (xG) rating based on their opportunities in the final third, scoring with all four of their shots on target. So, we’re unlikely to see finishing of that standard again from Petrakov’s side.

Wales have not been prolific in front of goal either, notching only eight goals in six games. The return of Johnson could provide a boost, especially since Kieffer Moore has lacked gametime at Bournemouth.  

Wales will be relying on their attacking midfielders rather than strikers for goals. Harry Wilson is their top scorer with three strikes in qualifying, while Dan James has been in good form for Leeds in the Championship. 

Given Armenia’s results against Turkey and Croatia, they may sit back and absorb pressure, which could lead to a low-scoring game. With our first Armenia vs Wales prediction, we’re taking under 2.5 goals at 4/5 with BetGoodwin.

Armenia vs Wales Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals – 4/5 BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Wilson to make his mark again? 

Wilson was Wales’ match-winner against Croatia, scoring twice at Cardiff City Stadium. The Fulham midfielder produced two brilliant finishes to steer the Dragons to victory. 

The first came from a sublime run and deft touch over Dominik Livakovic before glancing a precise header away from the Croatia keeper for his second. 

You would never know the 26-year-old had not scored all season until then such was his composure under pressure.

To reach major finals, players need to produce and Wilson has shown that he can shine under the spotlight. Wilson is Wales’ leading scorer in qualifying with three goals, but he has also been a regular in firing efforts at the target. 

He has registered a team-high 14 attempts, and fired seven of those strikes on target. 

Wilson has a reliable left boot and is always a threat in and around the box. This game may need a moment of magic and we’re backing Wilson to provide it. 

With our second Armenia vs Wales prediction, we’re backing Wilson to score any time at odds of 11/4 with BoyleSports

Armenia vs Wales Tip 2: Harry Wilson to score any time – 11/4 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Over or under for corners? 

The line has been set at 8.5 for corners in the game by football betting sites, which reflects the games that Wales have played in during qualifying.  

Wales are averaging 3.67 corners per game, while their opponents are averaging 3.83. In the previous meeting between the sides, the contest was free flowing, allowing both teams to have use of the ball in the final third.  

Armenia were clinical on the break and didn’t need to use set-pieces, while Wales opted to retain possession and build.

Euro 2024 Winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
England
21.74%
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
7/2
18/5
France
20.00%
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
4/1
7/2
Germany
12.50%
6/1
--
13/2
6/1
7/1
6/1
Spain
11.11%
8/1
--
7/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
Portugal
11.11%
7/1
--
8/1
8/1
8/1
15/2
Teams Best Odds
England
18/5 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
18/5 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/2 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/2 Betway
France
4/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
4/1 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
7/2 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/2 BoyleSports
Germany
7/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
6/1 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
6/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Bet365
Spain
8/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
8/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
8/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
7/1 Spreadex
Portugal
8/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
8/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/2 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

However, Wilson’s goal in that game came from a corner, so there is certainly value for Page’s men to try to earn a few set-pieces to test the hosts’ defensive capabilities. 

The game between Wales and Croatia contained 10 corners and their previous contest with Latvia had 11, so these matches are trending towards the over in regard to the line. 

We’re using our final Armenia vs Wales prediction to back over 8.5 corners at 4/5 with Unibet

Armenia vs Wales Tip 3: Over 8.5 corners – 4/5 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.