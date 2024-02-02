Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Can Liverpool sustain their momentum? These two teams shared the spoils in their first meeting of the season in December. Arsenal made a confident start at Anfield and took the lead through Gabriel Magalhaes, but Liverpool restored parity via Mohamed Salah in the 29th minute. That result maintained Arsenal’s one-point advantage at the top of the table. Yet whereas Liverpool have been perfect since that day, the Gunners lost their next two league games. With ground to make up, the onus is on Arsenal this weekend. However, that could play into Liverpool’s hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are at their best in transition and they will pose a threat whenever the ball is turned over. So far at least, the team has been galvanised by Klopp’s announcement that he will step down in the summer after nine years at the helm. Liverpool have been hard to beat all season long - they have still only lost just once in the top flight - and we fancy their chances of avoiding defeat at the Emirates Stadium, a ground on which they triumphed in the FA Cup last month. Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool or draw double chance - 4/6 SpreadEx

Attacks to come out on top Even without Mohamed Salah, due to international commitments and injury, Liverpool’s attack has been in red-hot form in recent weeks. The Reds have scored four goals or more against Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Chelsea since the turn of the year. Arsenal have at times struggled to both create and convert chances this term, but there have been a few positive signs in that regard of late.

Mikel Arteta’s men hit five past Crystal Palace in their last home game before scoring twice in a defeat of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. These two sides have the best defensive records in the division this season, but attacks may well come out on top here. Both Arteta and Klopp will want to play on the front foot and neither manager will instruct his team to sit back. That is good news for the neutrals, who could be treated to a Premier League classic on Sunday and we like the price with for over 2.5 goals and both teams to score. Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score - 10/11 bet365

Inconsistent Nunez can cause Arsenal problems Darwin Nunez was once again at the heart of the action in Liverpool’s 4-1 thumping of Chelsea last time out. Remarkably, the Uruguay international did not find the back of the net despite taking 11 shots. He hit the woodwork four times, including once from the penalty spot, setting an unwanted Premier League record in the process. Nunez remains unreliable in front of goal. But no one can dispute his ability to continually get into scoring positions. Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have a higher cumulative expected goals (xG) this term.

Nunez is a handful and his movement against Chelsea was excellent. He will certainly give Gabriel and William Saliba plenty to think about at the Emirates if deemed fit enough to start by Klopp after taking a knock in midweek. If the former Benfica frontman can become more reliable with his finishing, he could easily win a Golden Boot in the future. For now, Liverpool fans would settle for one goal in this crunch clash with Arsenal as the Premier League title race heats up. After looking at the odds on , we're backing Nunez to score any time at 2/1 with . Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 3: Darwin Nunez to score any time - 2/1 BoyleSports

