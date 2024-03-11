Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

Our football tipster is confident the Gunners won't bow out of the Champions League on Tuesday
Last Updated: 11th of March 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Arsenal vs Porto tips

Arsenal must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Porto on Tuesday night if they are to make the quarter-finals of the Champions League (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Galeno’s stoppage time winner in the first leg has given Porto a valuable advantage in the tie as they stopped an in-form Gunners side from finding the back of the net.

Sergio Conceicao’s team will make life difficult for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal’s attacking quality could shine through in the end.

Football betting sites see Arsenal as the firm favourites to progress, but Porto can’t be discounted after what happened in the first leg.

Arsenal vs Porto odds
Best Odds
March 12th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
% Chance
Arsenal Arsenal
81.83%
2/9
1/5
2/9
1/5
4/19
2/9
Draw
15.38%
11/2
19/4
11/2
5/1
5/1
11/2
Porto Porto
7.69%
11/1
11/1
10/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
61.84%
--
--
--
--
8/13
3/5
Under 2.5
43.48%
--
--
--
--
9/7
13/10
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Arsenal -1.5 Arsenal -1.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Porto +1.5 Porto +1.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Arsenal Arsenal
2/9 Spreadex
Arsenal vs Porto tip: Arsenal to get the job done after first leg setback 

Arsenal certainly have the talent advantage over Porto, but the Portuguese outfit arrive in North London with some serious momentum behind them.

Indeed, Porto have scored eight goals in their last two games - including five in a sensational 5-0 thrashing of Portuguese champions Benfica - and have won three of the four matches they have played since defeating the Gunners. 

Porto’s defensive record is the thing that gives them the best chance of upsetting the Champions League odds and making the quarter-finals, though, having conceded just 17 goals in 25 league matches this season.

The Gunners have scored goals for fun recently, but this will be more of a challenge to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, their attacking ability should see them over the line.

Arsenal have failed to find the back of the net only twice at the Emirates Stadium this season and both of those instances came after Christmas when the Gunners were struggling for form.

Since then, Arsenal have won eight of the nine matches they have played, with the only exception being the narrow 1-0 loss to Porto.

Champions League winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
% Chance
Man City
34.72%
31/20
--
15/8
7/4
33/20
13/8
Real Madrid
16.67%
9/2
--
5/1
9/2
9/2
9/2
B. Munich
13.33%
6/1
--
13/2
6/1
6/1
6/1
Arsenal
13.33%
6/1
--
13/2
13/2
6/1
6/1
Inter
10.00%
9/1
--
9/1
8/1
9/1
9/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
15/8 Betway
Betting apps aren’t offering much value in an Arsenal win, but a home victory by two goals could be worth backing.

Six of the Gunners' eight wins since the turn of the year have been by two or more goals and a victory by that margin would see them through to the quarter-finals without the need for extra-time or penalties.

Arsenal vs Porto tip 1: Arsenal to win by two goals - 3/1 at bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Declan Rice to make the difference for the Gunners again

Declan Rice has quickly become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team this season, most recently scoring an important goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 home win over Brentford on Saturday.

The England international has scored two goals in his last two games - and three in his last six - and Arsenal might require him to provide a goal threat from midfield against Porto.

With Porto 1-0 up from the first leg, it’s almost certain Conceicao will set up his team to sit deep, absorb pressure and make it difficult for Arsenal to play through them.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

This will limit the space afforded to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who like to use their pace and directness to get in behind. Porto will look to restrict them by employing a low block.

Subsequently, the space for Arsenal will be in front of the Porto defensive line, where the likes of Martin Odegaard and Rice will have shooting opportunities. 

Betting sites have priced Odegaard at 5/2 to score at any time on Tuesday, but his recent scoring record isn’t as impressive as Rice’s who is listed at 5/1.

Arsenal vs Porto Tip 2: Declan Rice anytime goal scorer - 5/1 at BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Porto to be placed in the firing line for bookings

Only four teams still left in this season’s Champions League have picked up more bookings than Porto, who have seen no fewer than 14 yellow cards in just seven matches.

Francisco Conceicao has picked up an incredible eight bookings in just 18 (12 starts) league matches this season. He also has two yellows to his name in the Champions League for good measure. 

Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela and Wendell are three more players with a strong track record of picking up cautions this season.

Champions League finalist odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
% Chance
Man City
45.45%
--
6/5
--
--
--
6/5
B. Munich
28.57%
--
9/4
--
--
--
5/2
Real Madrid
20.00%
--
4/1
--
--
--
7/2
Arsenal
16.67%
--
5/1
--
--
--
9/2
Barcelona
12.50%
--
7/1
--
--
--
6/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
The way Conceicao is expected to set up his team for Tuesday’s second leg will almost certainly make fouls and yellow cards collateral damage.

Arsenal are expected to control the majority of possession with Porto in a low defensive block. They will have to block shots and make tackles, and with that comes with the risk of bookings.

Gambling sites have priced Porto at 1/2 to be the first team to be shown a yellow card on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal vs Porto Tip 3: Porto first team booking - 4/9 at bet365 

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.