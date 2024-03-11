Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Arsenal vs Porto tip: Arsenal to get the job done after first leg setback Arsenal certainly have the talent advantage over Porto, but the Portuguese outfit arrive in North London with some serious momentum behind them. Indeed, Porto have scored eight goals in their last two games - including five in a sensational 5-0 thrashing of Portuguese champions Benfica - and have won three of the four matches they have played since defeating the Gunners. Porto’s defensive record is the thing that gives them the best chance of upsetting the and making the quarter-finals, though, having conceded just 17 goals in 25 league matches this season.

Declan Rice to make the difference for the Gunners again Declan Rice has quickly become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team this season, most recently scoring an important goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 home win over Brentford on Saturday. The England international has scored two goals in his last two games - and three in his last six - and Arsenal might require him to provide a goal threat from midfield against Porto. With Porto 1-0 up from the first leg, it’s almost certain Conceicao will set up his team to sit deep, absorb pressure and make it difficult for Arsenal to play through them.

This will limit the space afforded to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who like to use their pace and directness to get in behind. Porto will look to restrict them by employing a low block. Subsequently, the space for Arsenal will be in front of the Porto defensive line, where the likes of Martin Odegaard and Rice will have shooting opportunities. have priced Odegaard at 5/2 to score at any time on Tuesday, but his recent scoring record isn’t as impressive as Rice’s who is listed at 5/1. Arsenal vs Porto Tip 2: Declan Rice anytime goal scorer - 5/1 at BoyleSports

