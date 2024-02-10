Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

A win for the visitors this weekend would move United to within five points of Villa, which would be a massive boost for Erik ten Hag's men as they aim to keep their Champions League hopes alive for the stretch run. make Emery’s men the favourites, but this is a close one to call. Here are our predictions using the best .

Visitors can avoid defeat Aston Villa may have thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in their last Premier League outing, but their form in recent weeks has been patchy at best. A 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday night means Villa have now won just one of their last five matches in all competitions. Having previously been formidable at home, they have lost back-to-back games in front of their own supporters. There is no need to overreact. Villa are fourth in the league and just five points off top spot. But there is no doubt their performances have dipped of late.

Manchester United could be well positioned to take advantage. A run of four wins in five games has lifted the mood at Old Trafford, especially now that Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group are in control of football operations. Ten Hag’s team have not always been convincing in their last few encounters, but they have at least demonstrated an ability to get results. Avoiding defeat at Villa Park could be in United’s grasp. We like a double chance bet for either a United win or a draw at 8/11 with . Aston Villa vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United or draw double chance - 8/11 BoyleSports

Attacks on top at Villa Park Scoring goals has not come naturally to Manchester United for much of the 2023/24 campaign, but there have been a few positive recent signs in that regard too. United put four past Wolves in a thrilling midweek encounter at the start of the month, before scoring another three in a win to nil against West Ham United last time out. Rasmus Hojlund has found his feet after a difficult first few months in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, who is now a guaranteed starter when fit, continues to impress. Perhaps most importantly, Marcus Rashford has looked sharper over the last couple of weeks.

Villa also pack a punch in attack. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals, and no team in the division can better their tally of home goals. With all that in mind, the two defences will probably be in store for a difficult afternoon at Villa Park. After looking at , we're backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4/5 with . Aston Villa vs Man Utd Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 4/5 bet365

Watkins can maintain excellent record in final third Ollie Watkins is enjoying the season of his career. He is the only player in the Premier League to have reached double figures for both goals and assists in 2023/24. Watkins has 11 of the former and 10 of the latter - and we fancy his chances of adding to at least one of those tallies on Sunday. The England international has become the complete centre-forward under Emery. A reliable finisher, he is also selfless enough to pass if a team-mate is in a better position.