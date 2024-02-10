Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Two Champions League contenders will go head-to-head in a crunch clash at Villa Park on Sunday
Last Updated: 10th of February 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Manchester United betting tips 

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the second Premier League game on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Unai Emery’s side are fourth in the table as they eye a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League. They endured the disappointment of crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek, but now turn their attention back to the top flight.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd odds
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
A win for the visitors this weekend would move United to within five points of Villa, which would be a massive boost for Erik ten Hag's men as they aim to keep their Champions League hopes alive for the stretch run.

Football betting sites make Emery’s men the favourites, but this is a close one to call. 

Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Visitors can avoid defeat 

Aston Villa may have thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in their last Premier League outing, but their form in recent weeks has been patchy at best. 

A 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday night means Villa have now won just one of their last five matches in all competitions. Having previously been formidable at home, they have lost back-to-back games in front of their own supporters. 

There is no need to overreact. Villa are fourth in the league and just five points off top spot. But there is no doubt their performances have dipped of late.

Manchester United could be well positioned to take advantage. A run of four wins in five games has lifted the mood at Old Trafford, especially now that Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group are in control of football operations.

Ten Hag’s team have not always been convincing in their last few encounters, but they have at least demonstrated an ability to get results. Avoiding defeat at Villa Park could be in United’s grasp. 

We like a double chance bet for either a United win or a draw at 8/11 with BoyleSports.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United or draw double chance - 8/11 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Attacks on top at Villa Park

Scoring goals has not come naturally to Manchester United for much of the 2023/24 campaign, but there have been a few positive recent signs in that regard too. 

United put four past Wolves in a thrilling midweek encounter at the start of the month, before scoring another three in a win to nil against West Ham United last time out. 

Rasmus Hojlund has found his feet after a difficult first few months in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, who is now a guaranteed starter when fit, continues to impress. Perhaps most importantly, Marcus Rashford has looked sharper over the last couple of weeks.

Villa also pack a punch in attack. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals, and no team in the division can better their tally of home goals. 

With all that in mind, the two defences will probably be in store for a difficult afternoon at Villa Park. 

After looking at betting apps, we're backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4/5 with bet365.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 4/5 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Watkins can maintain excellent record in final third 

Ollie Watkins is enjoying the season of his career. He is the only player in the Premier League to have reached double figures for both goals and assists in 2023/24. 

Watkins has 11 of the former and 10 of the latter - and we fancy his chances of adding to at least one of those tallies on Sunday.

The England international has become the complete centre-forward under Emery. A reliable finisher, he is also selfless enough to pass if a team-mate is in a better position.

Watkins will be at the heart of Villa’s attacking efforts once again this weekend, whether that is creating chances or attempting to convert them.

Meanwhile Manchester United will be without Lisandro Martinez, their best centre-back, after he suffered a knee injury against West Ham last weekend. That will harm their chances of keeping Watkins quiet.

We believe that Watkins will continue his productivity in the final third with a goal or an assist with odds of 4/6 at BetVictor.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd Tip 3: Ollie Watkins to score or assist - 4/6 BetVictor