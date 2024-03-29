Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Aston Villa vs Wolves predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Midlands bragging rights are up for grabs when Aston Villa entertain Wolves at Villa Park on Saturday
Last Updated: 29th of March 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Aston Villa vs Wolves predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Wolves betting tips

Aston Villa and Wolves will renew hostilities on Saturday with the race for Europe very much on the agenda (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League).

Villa’s main rivals are Birmingham City and Wolves’ are West Bromwich Albion, but there is no love lost between these two teams either.

Both sides are involved in the fight for European qualification as the business end of the campaign approaches with Villa attempting to finish in the top four to secure a Champions League spot, while the Europa League is a possibility for Wolves.

UK betting sites have Villa down as favourites for this encounter against a Wolves side smarting from their FA Cup loss to Coventry before the international break.

Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Aston Villa vs Wolves odds
Best Odds
March 30th | 5:30pm
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Aston Villa Aston Villa
61.35%
--
5/8
3/5
10/17
8/13
3/5
3/5
Draw
22.73%
--
16/5
16/5
17/5
10/3
10/3
10/3
Wolves Wolves
19.61%
--
15/4
15/4
17/4
15/4
4/1
15/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
42.02%
--
13/10
--
13/10
--
11/8
--
Under 3.5
61.73%
--
4/7
--
8/13
--
4/7
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Aston Villa Aston Villa
5/8 William Hill
8/13 Betway
3/5 Bet365
10/17 Unibet
Draw
17/5 Unibet
10/3 Betway
10/3 Bet365
16/5 William Hill
Wolves Wolves
17/4 Unibet
4/1 Bet365
15/4 William Hill
Over 3.5
11/8 Bet365
11/8 Bet365
Under 3.5
8/13 Unibet
Aston Villa vs Wolves tips: Hosts set to enjoy derby day

Aston Villa resume proceedings after the international break in an excellent position; fourth place with a three-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and priced at 11/8 in the top four odds to finish in their current place.

Given that five teams could qualify for the expanded edition of next term’s Champions League, Villa’s nine-point buffer over sixth-placed Manchester United may be more significant.

There are some tricky fixtures coming up, though, with trips to Manchester City and Arsenal on the horizon, as well as Liverpool’s visit to Villa Park.

Premier League Top 4 odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
99.50%
--
1/250
1/250
--
--
1/200
--
Man City
98.52%
--
1/200
1/500
--
--
1/66
--
Arsenal
98.52%
--
1/250
1/250
--
--
1/66
--
Tottenham
54.14%
8/11
5/6
4/5
5/6
--
5/6
--
Aston Villa
44.44%
5/4
5/4
5/4
11/10
--
11/10
--
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool
1/200 Bet365
Man City
1/66 Bet365
Arsenal
1/66 Bet365
Tottenham
5/6 Unibet
Aston Villa
5/4 BoyleSports
More immediately, Saturday’s showdown with Wolves has the feel of a potential banana skin for Unai Emery’s side. Villa had a formidable home record up until the festive period, but they have lost three of their last four league games in front of their own supporters.

Wolves’ counter-attacking prowess is well suited to matches like this, but the absence of Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto - their first-choice front three, in other words - is a huge blow to the visitors’ chances of coming out on top.

Even so, Villa are unlikely to have everything their own way in this one. In the end, however, we're backing them to get the job done and justify an odds-on price on football betting sites.

Aston Villa vs Wolves Tip 1: Aston Villa to win - 4/6 Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Clean sheets could be elusive at Villa Park

Cunha has a chance of being passed fit to feature at Villa Park, but he is unlikely to go straight into the starting XI. Neto and Hwang are definitely out.

Yet Wolves are still capable of posing a threat. They scored two goals against each of Fulham and Coventry City without most of those players (Neto played the first half of the first match) before the pause for international fixtures. 

It is notable, too, that Aston Villa’s defensive unit is not quite as solid as it was earlier in the campaign.

Premier League Top 6 odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Tottenham
97.56%
1/40
1/100
--
1/100
--
1/100
--
Aston Villa
96.15%
1/25
1/33
--
1/40
--
1/33
--
Man Utd
63.69%
4/9
4/7
--
1/2
--
1/2
--
Chelsea
23.08%
10/3
11/4
--
3/1
--
3/1
--
Newcastle
18.18%
7/2
9/2
--
9/2
--
9/2
--
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham
1/40 BetVictor
Aston Villa
1/25 BetVictor
Man Utd
4/7 William Hill
Chelsea
10/3 BetVictor
Emery’s men have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League outings - and that was against last-placed Sheffield United. Each of the last seven visitors to Villa Park have introduced the ball to the net.

On the flip side, Villa have scored in all but one of the 21 home games they have contested in all competitions this term. After looking at betting apps, we're taking both teams to score at 8/13 with bet365 in this West Midlands showdown.

Aston Villa vs Wolves Tip 2: Both teams to score - 8/13 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Aston Villa’s Brazilian star can make impact

Douglas Luiz is sometimes typecast as a holding midfielder, but that description minimises his contributions.

The Brazil international does not just sit in front of the back four and pass the ball sideways. He can certainly do that when required, but he also loves to get forward and make an impact in the final third.

Luiz has scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this term. Only Ollie Watkins has put the ball in the back of the net more often for Villa.

The former Manchester City man is his current club’s designated penalty-taker, which is all the more reason to consider backing him in this market.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
81.83%
2/9
2/9
--
4/19
--
--
2/9
Mohamed Salah
11.11%
6/1
7/1
--
8/1
--
--
7/1
Ollie Watkins
11.11%
6/1
7/1
--
8/1
--
--
15/2
Heung-Min Son
4.76%
12/1
18/1
--
16/1
--
--
20/1
Dominic Solanke
2.94%
12/1
28/1
--
33/1
--
--
28/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
2/9 Spreadex
2/9 Spreadex
2/9 BetVictor
2/9 William Hill
Mohamed Salah
8/1 Unibet
8/1 Unibet
7/1 William Hill
7/1 Spreadex
6/1 BetVictor
Ollie Watkins
8/1 Unibet
8/1 Unibet
15/2 Spreadex
7/1 William Hill
6/1 BetVictor
Heung-Min Son
20/1 Spreadex
18/1 William Hill
16/1 Unibet
12/1 BetVictor
Dominic Solanke
33/1 Unibet
33/1 Unibet
