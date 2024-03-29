Aston Villa vs Wolves predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Aston Villa and Wolves will renew hostilities on Saturday with the race for Europe very much on the agenda (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League). Villa's main rivals are Birmingham City and Wolves' are West Bromwich Albion, but there is no love lost between these two teams either. Both sides are involved in the fight for European qualification as the business end of the campaign approaches with Villa attempting to finish in the top four to secure a Champions League spot, while the Europa League is a possibility for Wolves.

Aston Villa vs Wolves tips: Hosts set to enjoy derby day Aston Villa resume proceedings after the international break in an excellent position; fourth place with a three-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and priced at 11/8 in the to finish in their current place. Given that five teams could qualify for the expanded edition of next term’s Champions League, Villa’s nine-point buffer over sixth-placed Manchester United may be more significant. There are some tricky fixtures coming up, though, with trips to Manchester City and Arsenal on the horizon, as well as Liverpool’s visit to Villa Park.

More immediately, Saturday's showdown with Wolves has the feel of a potential banana skin for Unai Emery's side. Villa had a formidable home record up until the festive period, but they have lost three of their last four league games in front of their own supporters. Wolves' counter-attacking prowess is well suited to matches like this, but the absence of Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto - their first-choice front three, in other words - is a huge blow to the visitors' chances of coming out on top. Even so, Villa are unlikely to have everything their own way in this one. In the end, however, we're backing them to get the job done and justify an odds-on price.

Clean sheets could be elusive at Villa Park Cunha has a chance of being passed fit to feature at Villa Park, but he is unlikely to go straight into the starting XI. Neto and Hwang are definitely out. Yet Wolves are still capable of posing a threat. They scored two goals against each of Fulham and Coventry City without most of those players (Neto played the first half of the first match) before the pause for international fixtures. It is notable, too, that Aston Villa’s defensive unit is not quite as solid as it was earlier in the campaign.

Emery's men have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League outings - and that was against last-placed Sheffield United. Each of the last seven visitors to Villa Park have introduced the ball to the net. On the flip side, Villa have scored in all but one of the 21 home games they have contested in all competitions this term.

