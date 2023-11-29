Backa Topola vs West Ham predictions: Europa League betting tips and odds

West Ham are level on points with second-placed Freiburg, with only the group winners advancing automatically to the round of 16. The Hammers are strong favourites with to win their fourth match in this Europa League season on Thursday.

Hammers could secure comfortable win West Ham are well positioned to advance from what always looked like a tricky Europa League group. Backa Topola were tipped to struggle from the get-go, but Olympiacos and Freiburg were both expected to challenge West Ham for a top-two finish. In that light, West Ham’s record of three wins in four matches looks impressive, especially as they still have this game against last-placed Backa to come. There is a clear incentive to finish top of a Europa League group these days, with the runners-up having to face a Champions League dropout in the knockout round play-offs.

West Ham have the edge at present thanks to a head-to-head advantage over Freiburg, but a slip-up on Thursday would potentially give the German outfit the edge going into matchday six. In truth, though, the Hammers will be hopeful of recording a comfortable away win at the 4500-capacity TSC Arena. West Ham won the reverse fixture 3-1 and they could repeat the feat and triumph by two clear goals once again on matchday five. Backa Topola vs West Ham Tip 1: West Ham -1.5 Asian handicap - 7/10 Unibet

Goals on the agenda at the TSC Arena? Backa Topola still have an outside chance of finishing third and securing a spot in the Europa Conference League, but that looks unlikely. The Serbian side have only one point from a possible 12 to their name, and they were thumped 5-0 by Freiburg last time out. The tight, compact TSC Arena sounds like it should be a tough place to go, but Backa have gone five home games without a win in all competitions. Moyes is not exactly renowned for his attack-minded approach, but West Ham will be eyeing a big win on Thursday.

The Hammers have scored in every game in the Europa League this season, and were potent in the final third in the reverse fixture as Mohammed Kudus notched a brace. Backa have shipped at least two goals in every group game to date, although they did keep a clean sheet in their last domestic outing in a hugely impressive 4-0 away win at Partizan. So, we don't know what to expect out of them for the visit of the Hammers. Each of Backa’s four Europa League games to date have featured four goals or more, which makes us believe that the contest between them and the Hammers could be another goal fest after looking at the . Backa Topola vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals - 11/10 BetVictor

Mubama can make impact on European stage With West Ham trailing Burnley 1-0 on Saturday, Moyes introduced Divin Mubama shortly after the hour mark. The 19-year-old forced an own goal out of Dara O’Shea late on to help West Ham win 2-1. Jarrod Bowen could be a fitness doubt for Thursday, while Michail Antonio is definitely out. So, Mubama must be in contention to start. Even if he begins the match on the bench, the teenager could be one of Moyes’ first substitutes.

Mubama was the top scorer in last season’s FA Youth Cup as West Ham lifted the trophy for the fourth time. Out of contract next summer, he is keeping his options open for now amid a lack of game time at the London Stadium. West Ham must hand him more opportunities if they want to keep him, so do not be surprised if Mubama is involved against Backa Topola and makes an impact on the game. Using the odds from , we're backing him to score any time at 13/10 with . Backa Topola vs West Ham Tip 3: Divin Mubama to score any time - 13/10 Betfred

