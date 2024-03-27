Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Blackburn vs Ipswich predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Ipswich can move into the automatic promotion places with a win over Blackburn in their Championship clash
Last Updated: 27th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Blackburn vs Ipswich predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets
Blackburn vs Ipswich predictions

Ipswich can maintain their promotion push against struggling Blackburn on Good Friday at Ewood Park (5.30pm, Sky Sports Football). 

The Tractor Boys are a point behind Leeds and Leicester sitting in the two automatic promotion spots, but could leapfrog one if not both outfits with a win in Lancashire. 

Kieran McKenna’s men bounced back from their gut-wrenching defeat to Cardiff City with a 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday last time out.  

The manner of their loss to Cardiff could have derailed their promotion surge, but Ipswich proved once again they will not be deterred and issued the perfect response.

Blackburn vs Ipswich odds
They will now look to take advantage of Blackburn’s woes. Rovers have won only one of their last 17 Championship games. John Eustace has been unable to revive the club’s fortunes, sitting five places and only three points clear of the relegation zone. 

Rovers are in real danger of the drop and betting sites have slashed their odds to 7/1 to take the plunge into League One. Eustace’s side need at least one win from somewhere, but taking three points from Ipswich seems unlikely. 

Here are our predictions for the showdown using the best odds from football betting sites.

Tractor Boys to keep on winning 

Every time it seems Ipswich’s promotion bid has been derailed; McKenna’s men have dug deep to keep themselves in the hunt for the top two. 

The defeat to Cardiff could have been the straw that broke the camel’s back after conceding two stoppage time goals to throw away three points on the road. 

The fixture list was fairly forgiving with the arrival of relegation-threatened Wednesday, but McKenna’s men still took care of business in emphatic fashion.  

If Leicester fail to beat Bristol City in the early kick-off, Ipswich can leapfrog both the Foxes and Leeds, playing in the evening slot, to reach the Championship summit.

There is plenty of incentive for McKenna’s side to continue their onslaught against Blackburn. Rovers will want the season to end as soon as possible.  

They’ve won only one of their last 17 Championship games, which has put their place in the second tier under threat. Eustace has drawn seven of his nine games in charge, despite boasting Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics in the ranks. 

Blackburn have lost only one of their last seven at home, but the Championship’s top scorers will relish facing the second leakiest defence. We’re backing Ipswich to win at evens with BetGoodwin. 

Blackburn vs Ipswich Tip 1: Ipswich to win – 1/1 BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Broadhead to make an impact 

Ipswich have found goals throughout the team to lead the Championship total with 80 strikes in 38 games.  

It’s a testament to McKenna that Ipswich have racked up the goals with their top scorers sitting on 12 goals apiece. Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead have led the way for the Tractor Boys, although neither have been prolific in front of the net. 

Operating on the left flank, Broadhead is developing into one of the best wide forwards in the second tier and is delivering on the potential that saw the club pay £1.5m for his services in League One.

He did have a troubled injury history, but has played 32 of his side’s 38 matches. Consistency has been the key for the Wales international, his longest goal drought has been six games.  

Ipswich and McKenna know how important his reliability has been in front of the net. Although he may not get the headlines Szmodics has enjoyed with his excellence in front of goal this season, Broadhead could be the one playing Premier League football next term.  

Betting apps have Broadhead well below other Ipswich players in the any time goal scorer market, and we like his 21/10 odds with 10Bet to find the net at Ewood Park. 

Blackburn vs Ipswich Tip 2: Nathan Broadhead to score any time – 21/10 10Bet

Goals galore at Ewood Park 

No team has scored more goals than Ipswich, while only one team has conceded more goals than Blackburn in the Championship this season. 

That suggests we could be in line for a lot of goals at Ewood Park, as although the Tractor Boys can find the net, they can also concede them at an alarming rate too.  

Blackburn are in the middle of the pack when it comes to finding the net in the Championship, scoring 51 goals in their 38 games. Szmodics has 21 of those goals, continuing Rovers’ impressive trend of finding goalscorers, joining the ranks of Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Armstrong.

