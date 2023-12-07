Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig predictions: Bundesliga betting tips & best odds

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig betting tips Borussia Dortmund to win - 6/4 with bet365

Niclas Fullkrug to score any time - 7/4 with Unibet Borussia Dortmund will play host to RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday in a clash that could prove significant in the fight for Champions League qualification (5.30pm, Sky Sports Football). Neither team is likely to win the Bundesliga this season, but both are right in the mix for a top-four finish with . Dortmund and Leipzig have produced some hugely engaging matches in the past and this could be another example. Indeed, Saturday’s showdown promises to be an entertaining encounter as both Dortmund and Leipzig seek to make a statement against a fellow Champions League challenger.

Home advantage could be decisive Borussia Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title by a whisker last season. A victory over Mainz on the final day would have brought them the prize, but BVB could only muster a 2-2 draw in front of their own fans. They are unlikely to take their bid for the title down to the final day this time around. Dortmund already trail Bayer Leverkusen, the current leaders, by 10 points. Bayern Munich, the favourites with , are seven points ahead with a game in hand. Edin Terzic’s side are also out of the DFB-Pokal after a 2-0 loss to Stuttgart in midweek. It is not all doom and gloom, though. Despite being drawn in a tough group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United, Dortmund are through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Qualifying for the 2024/25 edition of Europe’s leading competition is Dortmund’s principal aim domestically. A victory over fellow top-four contenders RB Leipzig on Saturday evening would boost their chances. Leipzig have lost three away games in a row in all competitions, going down to Mainz, Wolfsburg and Manchester City. Meanwhile, Dortmund have won five of their last six outings at Signal Iduna Park and playing in front of the Yellow Wall could tip the balance of the game in BVB's favour. Tip: Borussia Dortmund to win - 6/4 with bet365

Goals on the cards at Signal Iduna Park The Bundesliga table suggests that these two teams are evenly matched, with RB Leipzig holding a slender one-point lead heading into the weekend. Both managers will see this as a chance to get one over on a top-four rival, so we should expect Dortmund and Leipzig to go on the front foot here. Leipzig head coach Marco Rose will be particularly motivated to secure a positive result against his former employers. Leipzig have traditionally been a transition-based side but they are averaging the third-highest possession in the division this season. Still, they will presumably be content to have less of the ball on Saturday and instead focus on breaking forward quickly when possession is given up.

There have been at least four goals in three of Dortmund’s last five Bundesliga matches, while both teams have scored in each of Leipzig’s last five outings in all competitions. If we look at the season as a whole, Leipzig are averaging 2.4 goals per game. At two goals every 90 minutes, Dortmund have not been quite as productive in attack, but they did turn on the style in a 4-2 defeat of Borussia Monchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park late last month. Attacks should get the better of defences when Dortmund and Leipzig go head-to-head in Saturday’s late kick-off. Tip: Over 3.5 goals - 5/4 with Betfred

Choose Fullkrug over Openda in goalscorer market There are two leading contenders in the anytime goalscorer market on : Niclas Fullkrug and Lois Openda. The latter has been more prolific so far this season. Openda has found the back of the net 10 times in the Bundesliga - only Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy have better returns. The Belgium international has not required any adaptation time after moving to the Red Bull Arena from Lens in the summer.