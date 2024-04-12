Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips

Bournemouth over 6.5 shots on target - 13/10 BetMGM

Dominic Solanke to score any time - 6/5 bet365 Bournemouth and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the late kick-off on Saturday (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League). The Cherries have enjoyed an excellent season and are still in the mix for a top-half finish, dispelling doubters after overcoming a slow start in the early days of Andoni Iraola's reign.

Manchester United's recent performances have left a lot to be desired, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the fight for Champions League football.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United tip: Cherries can get job done Manchester United are not completely out of the race for the top five just yet, but it will be hugely difficult for them to overturn an 11-point deficit at this stage of the season. Anyway, fifth place might not be enough for Champions League football after all. Dig a little deeper and it is clear that Erik ten Hag’s team are actually fortunate to be as high as sixth. The expected goals table, which ranks sides on the quality of chances they create and concede, has United way down in 16th. The Red Devils are failing the eye test too. They have taken two points from the last nine on offer in meetings with Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool. On the balance of play in all three games, they ought to have got zero.

That is why fancy Bournemouth on Saturday - and we do too. Iraola’s side should get plenty of opportunities in front of their own fans against a frail United team. They won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture and have an excellent chance of completing the double over the 20-time English champions for the first time. Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 1: Bournemouth to win - 29/20 BetUK

United’s defensive problems to continue United will be without Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans this weekend. They will arrive on the south coast with a patched-up backline. Defensive injuries have by no means helped their cause this season, but United’s primary deficiency is their overall structure without the ball. The ease with which opponents play through them is alarming. Only West Ham United, Sheffield United and Luton Town are giving up more expected goals this season. Incredibly, Sheffield United are the only side in the entire division to have conceded more shots than the Red Devils.

Many of the attempts United fail to prevent end up at least working the goalkeeper. On average throughout 2023/24, Ten Hag’s team are giving up more than five shots on target per game. But things have been particularly bad of late: Chelsea produced 10 and Liverpool managed seven last weekend. Bournemouth’s forwards will be licking their lips. have a number of shot on target lines available, but we like the price of over 6.5 at 13/10 with . Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 2: Bournemouth over 6.5 shots on target - 13/10 BetMGM

