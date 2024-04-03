Brentford vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Over 10.5 corner kicks - 13/10 at BetVictor Brentford host Brighton on Wednesday night in a match that could have could have a big bearing on the final outcome of both teams’ Premier League seasons (7.30pm, TNT Sports 3). The Bees are five points above the bottom three and are outsiders to take the plunge to the Championship in the , but could still be pulled back into relegation trouble over the final eight fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign. Brighton, on the other hand, are chasing continental qualification. The Seagulls are currently sat in ninth place in the table, but could still catch Manchester United, West Ham and Newcastle United above them. see Brentford as slight favourites to claim three points, but this match could go either way.

Brentford vs Brighton tips: Bees to use home advantage to end winless run Brentford were unfortunate not to claim all three points against Manchester United on Saturday considering the number of opportunities they created. Indeed, Thomas Frank’s team hit the woodwork four times, forced Andre Onana into a number of saves and dominated the majority of the match. It was remarkable that they needed a stoppage time equaliser from Kristoffer Ajer to salvage a 1-1 draw. The Bees are without a win in their last seven Premier League matches, but will stand a good chance of breaking their winless streak against Brighton on Wednesday.

This season, Brentford are majorly underperforming their expected goals (xG) by 10 goals, suggesting they are still creating chances. They will have opportunities against Brighton. Brighton have won just one of their last nine away games in the league, including their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, and have struggled on the road all season. Brentford could give them problems if they match their performance against United. are offering 29/20 on Brentford to claim all three points at the expense of Roberto De Zerbi’s team. Brentford vs Brighton Tip 1: Brentford win - 29/20 at BetMGM

Toney to make his mark Ivan Toney didn’t get his name on the score sheet for Brentford in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Saturday, but he did help produce the moment that saw the Bees snatch a point at the death. Toney made a good impression for England against Belgium last week, scoring from the spot, but the striker has gone six matches without a goal for Brentford. Nonetheless, Toney is the player who conducts a lot of Brentford’s attacks, as he demonstrated against Manchester United when he provided the assist for Ajer to level.

Brighton have conceded 46 goals in just 29 Premier League games this season. Their defensive record could certainly be stronger and Toney could expose their vulnerabilities at the back. The forward scored in both meetings against Brighton last season. De Zerbi will likely set up his team with a high defensive line which will give Brentford space to exploit in behind. This could be a bad match-up for the Seagulls considering Brentford’s threat on the counter-attack. have priced Toney at 3/4 to score or assist against Brighton on Wednesday. Brentford vs Brighton Tip 2: Ivan Toney to score or assist - 3/4 at BetVictor

Corner kicks to feature prominently for both teams While Brentford and Brighton are both capable with the ball at their feet and have the quality to play through opponents on the ground, set pieces could be a key feature of Wednesday’s match. Specifically, corner kicks could be prominent at the Gtech Community Stadium going on the evidence of recent performances by both teams. Against Manchester United, Brentford had no fewer than 14 corner kicks in a match that produced just 18 corner kicks as a whole. The Bees really tested United with the number of deliveries into the area.

Brighton didn’t come close to matching that number in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, but they still won four corner kicks in a match where the Anfield side controlled the majority of possession. Defender Lewis Dunk will be a threat from corner kicks for the away team on Wednesday night while Ajer - another centre-back who has scored in each of his last two outings - will offer a physical presence at set pieces for the hosts. Set pieces will be useful for both sides. are offering a surprisingly generous 13/10 on over 10.5 corner kicks between Brentford and Brighton. Brentford vs Brighton Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - 13/10 at BetVictor

