Chelsea vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday with the Blues aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s humbling in the north east. Newcastle United stuck four goals past Mauricio Pochettino’s team in a 4-1 win which highlighted the weaknesses preventing Chelsea from achieving their targets this season. Brighton, on the other hand, have won their last two games and are unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions. The Seagulls are building momentum again. have priced Chelsea as the odds-on favourites to win on Sunday, but Brighton can’t be discounted as a threat.

Goals on the agenda as free-scoring rivals meet Chelsea have been an entertaining watch recently. The Blues have demonstrated their attacking threat by scoring nine in their last three games, but they have also conceded nine goals in that timeframe. Pochettino is struggling to find the right balance in his team and Brighton are likely to aggravate the Blues in a number of different ways across the pitch. There has been over 2.5 total goals scored in five of Chelsea’s last six Premier League matches and there’s good reason to believe that trend will potentially continue.

Brighton have been involved in more goals than any other team in the Premier League this season with the Seagulls producing a five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest in their last outing in the division. Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton have earned a reputation as the most entertaining team in the division and this is in no small part due to the goals they concede and the opportunities they allow opposition sides. The reflect the potential for goals and we’re backing over 3.5 goals at 11/8 with . Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 1: Over 3.5 total goals – 11/8 with Betfred

Sterling’s scoring form to continue against Seagulls Raheem Sterling has found his scoring touch in front of goal recently, finding the back of the net three times in his last four matches. England boss Gareth Southgate might not be convinced of Sterling’s current level, but Pochettino is building around the 28-year-old in the attacking third. Sterling has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season and has the pace and directness to get in behind the Brighton backline.

Brighton have experienced trouble against teams who deploy direct wide forwards like Sterling - see how Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White had so much joy against the Seagulls for Nottingham Forest last weekend. This season, Sterling is averaging an impressive two shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League - only Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are averaging more for Chelsea right now. Brighton give up opportunities in every match they play and it’s reasonable to look at Sterling’s price to score on and believe he could be on the end of at least one of these chances. Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 2: Raheem Sterling anytime goalscorer – 15/8 with bet365

Brighton may stand firm at the Bridge It’s fair to say Chelsea are a work-in-progress under Pochettino who is still getting to grips with the squad he inherited over the summer. There have been some signs of growth from the Blues, but they have been sporadic with Chelsea still struggling for consistency. This is shown in their last three results - one dominant win, one draw and one heavy defeat. Chelsea’s home form in 2023 has been dreadful. Indeed, they have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino must turn this around quickly to stand any chance of success at his new club. Brighton, therefore, appear to have a good chance of leaving London with some sort of result this weekend.

Brighton’s only two away defeats in the Premier League this season have come against defending champions Manchester City and top four contenders Aston Villa. They have a good record on the road. What’s more, Brighton have recent experience of winning at Stamford Bridge having claimed a 2-1 away win over Chelsea last season. If De Zerbi’s team can replicate the performance they produced in April, they will stand a strong chance of claiming a result to boost their own chances of climbing up the table. Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 3: Brighton/draw double chance - 59/50 at BetMGM