Betting > Football

Chelsea vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Our football tipster expects an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon
Last Updated: 2nd of December 2023
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday with the Blues aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s humbling in the north east.

Newcastle United stuck four goals past Mauricio Pochettino’s team in a 4-1 win which highlighted the weaknesses preventing Chelsea from achieving their targets this season.

Brighton, on the other hand, have won their last two games and are unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions. The Seagulls are building momentum again.

Football betting sites have priced Chelsea as the odds-on favourites to win on Sunday, but Brighton can’t be discounted as a threat.

Goals on the agenda as free-scoring rivals meet

Chelsea have been an entertaining watch recently. The Blues have demonstrated their attacking threat by scoring nine in their last three games, but they have also conceded nine goals in that timeframe.

Pochettino is struggling to find the right balance in his team and Brighton are likely to aggravate the Blues in a number of different ways across the pitch.

There has been over 2.5 total goals scored in five of Chelsea’s last six Premier League matches and there’s good reason to believe that trend will potentially continue.

Brighton have been involved in more goals than any other team in the Premier League this season with the Seagulls producing a five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest in their last outing in the division.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton have earned a reputation as the most entertaining team in the division and this is in no small part due to the goals they concede and the opportunities they allow opposition sides.

The Premier League odds reflect the potential for goals and we’re backing over 3.5 goals at 11/8 with Betfred.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 1: Over 3.5 total goals – 11/8 with Betfred

Sterling’s scoring form to continue against Seagulls

Raheem Sterling has found his scoring touch in front of goal recently, finding the back of the net three times in his last four matches.

England boss Gareth Southgate might not be convinced of Sterling’s current level, but Pochettino is building around the 28-year-old in the attacking third. 

Sterling has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season and has the pace and directness to get in behind the Brighton backline.

Premier League top goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Brighton have experienced trouble against teams who deploy direct wide forwards like Sterling - see how Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White had so much joy against the Seagulls for Nottingham Forest last weekend.

This season, Sterling is averaging an impressive two shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League - only Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are averaging more for Chelsea right now.

Brighton give up opportunities in every match they play and it’s reasonable to look at Sterling’s price to score on UK betting sites and believe he could be on the end of at least one of these chances.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 2: Raheem Sterling anytime goalscorer – 15/8 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Brighton may stand firm at the Bridge

It’s fair to say Chelsea are a work-in-progress under Pochettino who is still getting to grips with the squad he inherited over the summer.

There have been some signs of growth from the Blues, but they have been sporadic with Chelsea still struggling for consistency. This is shown in their last three results - one dominant win, one draw and one heavy defeat.

Chelsea’s home form in 2023 has been dreadful. Indeed, they have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino must turn this around quickly to stand any chance of success at his new club.

Brighton, therefore, appear to have a good chance of leaving London with some sort of result this weekend.

Premier League top four odds
Best Odds
Brighton’s only two away defeats in the Premier League this season have come against defending champions Manchester City and top four contenders Aston Villa. They have a good record on the road.

What’s more, Brighton have recent experience of winning at Stamford Bridge having claimed a 2-1 away win over Chelsea last season.

If De Zerbi’s team can replicate the performance they produced in April, they will stand a strong chance of claiming a result to boost their own chances of climbing up the table.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 3: Brighton/draw double chance - 59/50 at BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.
Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

