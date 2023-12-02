Claim a bet365 free bet offer on Newcastle vs Man Utd

Arguably the biggest Premier League game of the weekend takes place on Saturday night when Newcastle United entertain Manchester United at St. James’ Park. It’s sure to attract plenty of betting interest and new bet365 customers can place a bet on the game and secure some in the process. Readers of The Independent can get a special bet365 promo code that can be used to secure a welcome bonus with this leading online bookmaker.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

New customers who use the bet365 bonus code INDY2023 will be able to secure up to £30 in free bets when they register and bet on the Newcastle vs Man Utd match. Below, we explain the steps that need to be taken in order to get your hands on the bonus. How to claim this bet365 free bet offer First of all, customers must spend a couple of minutes signing up for a bet365 betting account. Once you are registered, you can then make a first deposit to fund your balance. When you are making this first deposit, you need to enter the INDY2023. This will ensure that you qualify for the free bet offer. You need to deposit a minimum of £10 to qualify for the maximum £30 in free bets.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Once you have a funded bet365 betting balance, you can then place a first qualifying bet. This can be on any sportsbook market providing that the selection that you have chosen is priced at 1/5 (1.20) or bigger. This applies to the vast majority of bets. When your qualifying bet has been settled, then bet365 will credit your account with free bets worth three times your qualifying bet.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

So if you place a £10 bet on a Premier League game – including Newcastle vs Man Utd – then you will get £30 in free bets, irrespective of whether your first wager is a winner or a loser. You may wish to bet on one of the earlier kick-offs on Saturday in order to have the free bets in your account in time for the 8pm match at St. James’ Park. Bet365 aim to have the free bets in your account within one hour of your qualifying stake being settled. How to use bet365’s ‘Bet Credits’ The free bets are added to your account as 'Bet Credits'. In order to use these, make a betting selection in the normal way and then exercise the option to use the Bet Credits in your bet slip. You will find that you can either use your entire Bet Credits balance in one go or alternatively break it down into smaller amounts. According to the latest , Newcastle United are favourites to win this Premier League tussle, with the Magpies likely to be a popular bet after beating Chelsea 4-1 in the league last weekend.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply