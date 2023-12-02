Jump to content
Claim a bet365 free bet offer on Newcastle vs Man Utd

We detail how to claim £30 in free bets ahead of Newcastle vs Man Utd in the Premier League this weekend
Last Updated: 2nd of December 2023
Matthew Glazier
Football Writer
Arguably the biggest Premier League game of the weekend takes place on Saturday night when Newcastle United entertain Manchester United at St. James’ Park.

It’s sure to attract plenty of betting interest and new bet365 customers can place a bet on the game and secure some free bets in the process. 

Readers of The Independent can get a special bet365 promo code that can be used to secure a welcome bonus with this leading online bookmaker.

New customers who use the bet365 bonus code INDY2023 will be able to secure up to £30 in free bets when they register and bet on the Newcastle vs Man Utd match. 

Below, we explain the steps that need to be taken in order to get your hands on the bonus.

How to claim this bet365 free bet offer

First of all, customers must spend a couple of minutes signing up for a bet365 betting account. Once you are registered, you can then make a first deposit to fund your balance.

When you are making this first deposit, you need to enter the bet365 promo code INDY2023. This will ensure that you qualify for the free bet offer. You need to deposit a minimum of £10 to qualify for the maximum £30 in free bets.

Once you have a funded bet365 betting balance, you can then place a first qualifying bet. 

This can be on any sportsbook market providing that the selection that you have chosen is priced at 1/5 (1.20) or bigger. This applies to the vast majority of bets.

When your qualifying bet has been settled, then bet365 will credit your account with free bets worth three times your qualifying bet. 

So if you place a £10 bet on a Premier League game – including Newcastle vs Man Utd – then you will get £30 in free bets, irrespective of whether your first wager is a winner or a loser.

You may wish to bet on one of the earlier kick-offs on Saturday in order to have the free bets in your account in time for the 8pm match at St. James’ Park. Bet365 aim to have the free bets in your account within one hour of your qualifying stake being settled.

How to use bet365’s ‘Bet Credits’

The free bets are added to your account as 'Bet Credits'. In order to use these, make a betting selection in the normal way and then exercise the option to use the Bet Credits in your bet slip. 

You will find that you can either use your entire Bet Credits balance in one go or alternatively break it down into smaller amounts.

According to the latest Premier League odds, Newcastle United are favourites to win this Premier League tussle, with the Magpies likely to be a popular bet after beating Chelsea 4-1 in the league last weekend.  

However, Manchester United claimed a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park last Sunday, with the Red Devils also scoring three times away to Galatasaray on Wednesday. 

There are literally hundreds of betting markets already available for this Premier League clash and there is the option to place a Bet Builder if you want to cherry pick certain selections. 

However, please bear in mind that you can’t cash out your qualifying bet in order to land the free bets. 

Remember to bet responsibly

Gambling can be addictive and football betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, new bet365 customers are advised to make use of their responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
  • Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and bet365 are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Matthew Glazier for independent.co.uk
Matthew Glazier @matthew_glazier

Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.