Get a free bet on Tottenham vs West Ham with Betfred's offer

There are two Premier League games to look forward to on Thursday with the highlight of the evening being the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United (8.15pm, Prime Video). Spurs are fresh from a dramatic 3-3 draw at Manchester City and they’re warm favourites with to end a four-game winless run with a victory in front of their fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the Hammers could be difficult opponents and may have been underestimated in the having landed three league wins on the road this season. It’s an attractive fixture and the good news is that readers of The Independent can land a welcome package courtesy of Betfred when they place a bet on the Tottenham vs West Ham game.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

We’ve got a Betfred bonus code which means that when new customers enter WELCOME40 when making a first deposit they'll secure £30 worth of sports free bets along with a £10 casino bonus. Therefore, if you were already thinking about potentially placing a bet on the Spurs vs West Ham match, you can do so and unlock £40 in free bets and a casino bonus package at the same time. How to Claim Your Betfred Free Bet Offer The December Betfred promo code is WELCOME40 and this needs to be entered in the promo code field when you sign up with Betfred. Once you have a betting account with the bookmaker, you need to make a first deposit of £10 or more. You can then go ahead and place a bet of £10+ on the Tottenham v West Ham match. This first bet must be on a selection at evens (2.0) or bigger and you need to let the bet settle rather than cash out at any stage of the match to qualify for the . There are lots of betting selections available and the Betfred welcome offer will be awarded to you whether your qualifying wager is a winner or loser.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

When your bet on the game has been settled shortly after the final whistle, then Betfred will credit you with £30 worth of free sports bets and a £10 casino bonus. These will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled. The £30 free sports bets can be broken down into smaller amounts or alternatively, you can wager the entire amount on one betting selection. The £10 casino bonus is available in the form of free spins which can be used at the Betfred Casino. Tottenham are the odds-on favourites with Betfred's to beat West Ham in their latest Premier League encounter and there’s the chance to benefit from Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven offers from the bookmakers when it comes to top-flight matches. If your first goalscorer bet is successful and the same player goes on to get a second goal, Betfred will double your odds. If your player is able to score a hat-trick, then you will get treble the odds instead. Betfred are one of the UK’s leading sportsbooks and they currently have a “Let It Snow” promotion which will see five customers each winning £1million if there is snow on Christmas morning in the UK.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.