Copenhagen vs Manchester City predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds & free bets

Copenhagen vs Manchester City betting tips Manchester City -1.5 Asian handicap – 7/10 bet365

Manchester City to score in both halves - 10/11 William Hill

Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists - 11/8 bet365 Manchester City will resume the defence of their European crown against Copenhagen on Tuesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1). Pep Guardiola's side won the Champions League last season as part of their treble success and they are now gunning for glory on the continent once more. Copenhagen surprised Manchester United in the group stage, finishing above both Erik ten Hag's side and Galatasaray.

Holders to march on Manchester City have found the eye of the tiger again. After a pre-Christmas wobble, Guardiola’s team have now won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions. They did not have everything their own way in their latest success, a 2-0 victory over Everton at the weekend. But City ultimately got the job done, and they should be able to establish a significant first-leg lead in this very winnable last-16 tie. Copenhagen have shown they can make a mockery of the pre-match in the past. They held City to a 0-0 draw at Parken last term, although that was in large part because the visitors were forced to play for an hour with 10 men following Sergio Gomez’s red card.

Yet Copenhagen beat Manchester United 4-3 in the group stage, while Bayern Munich needed a late winner to scrape a 2-1 triumph. On this occasion, though, City should have too much quality for a team that are only third in the Danish top flight. A two-goal victory appears to be well within the holders' reach. Copenhagen vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City -1.5 Asian handicap – 7/10 bet365

City’s attack ready to sparkle As the business end of the campaign approaches, Manchester City look to be in good shape. They don’t have any significant injury concerns, with Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol the only potential absentees from Guardiola’s squad. This weekend’s Premier League clash with Chelsea will be playing on the manager’s mind to an extent, but whichever XI he chooses on Tuesday will boast plenty of attacking quality. Across their 10-game winning streak, City have put the ball in the back of the net 29 times. Erling Haaland rediscovered his scoring touch last time out, notching a timely brace to see off Everton.

That is bad news for Copenhagen, especially as they have not played a competitive game in over two months due to Denmark's winter break. The hosts' defence might not be at its sharpest as a result, which bodes ill for a tussle with the likes of Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. Copenhagen vs Manchester City Tip 2: Manchester City to score in both halves - 10/11 William Hill

Fit De Bruyne makes huge difference Talking of De Bruyne, it was no coincidence that Manchester City began to create more chances against Everton once he entered the fray in the 57th minute. City are a much better team with the Belgian in it and he will surely be included from the first whistle against Copenhagen. De Bruyne provided an assist for Haaland at the weekend and that link-up will give Jacob Neestrup’s men plenty to think about in this first leg.

Whether it is a threaded through-ball, a cross from the right channel, or a selfless square pass across the box, De Bruyne is a master at supplying ammunition for his City colleagues. Do not be surprised if the attacking midfielder lays on another goal for Haaland - or another of his City teammates - against Copenhagen. In his first European appearance of the season, we are backing De Bruyne to register an assist at 11/8. Copenhagen vs Manchester City Tip 3: Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists - 11/8 bet365

