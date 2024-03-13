Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Europa Conference League predictions: 135/1 accumulator tips, betting odds and free bets

Our tipster has a 135/1 acca for the last 16 second legs in the Europa Conference League on Thursday
Last Updated: 13th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Europa Conference League tips

The Europa Conference League will be whittled down to eight after Thursday night’s round of 16 second leg matches. 

Just as in the Europa League, there were more than a fair share of one-sided games across the first legs, but there is still plenty to play for in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Europa Conference League fixtures and odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
PAOK Thessaloniki PAOK Thessaloniki PAOK
5/6 Betway
11/4 Bet365
7/2 BoyleSports
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb DIN
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce FEN
17/20 Betway
3/1 Bet365
3/1 BoyleSports
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise USG
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fiorentina Fiorentina FIO
1/3 Unibet
9/2 Bet365
8/1 BoyleSports
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa MAH
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Plzen Plzen VIK
17/20 Unibet
5/2 William Hill
18/5 Spreadex
Servette Geneva Servette Geneva SER
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brugge Brugge BRU
4/9 Unibet
7/2 Betway
6/1 Bet365
Fk Fk MFK
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Lille Lille LIL
4/9 Unibet
7/2 Bet365
6/1 Spreadex
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz STU
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fc Fc MTA
21/10 BoyleSports
27/10 Unibet
6/5 William Hill
Olympiacos Olympiacos OLY
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
4/11 Bet365
17/4 Bet365
8/1 BoyleSports
Ajax Ajax AJA

Aston Villa are leading contenders with football betting sites to win the Conference League, although their tie with Ajax hangs in the balance. 

We'll look at that contest and three others in our Europa League Conference predictions, which can be put together in a fourfold that pays out at 135/1 with BoyleSports

Aston Villa vs Ajax 

(8pm, TNT Sports 2) 

Aston Villa and Ajax played out a goalless draw in the first leg and both teams ended the game with 10 men after Ezri Konsa and Tristan Gooijer were dismissed for two bookable offences.  

Villa enter the return match off the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham in the Premier League, a damaging result for their Champions League qualification hopes.

John McGinn was sent off for a horror tackle on Destiny Udogie and will miss his side’s next three league games, although he will be available for the Ajax showdown. Unai Emery’s side are not heading into the game in a good place. 

But, neither are their opponents. Ajax needed a late Brian Brobbey goal to avoid defeat to Fortuna Sittard in Eredivisie at the weekend.

Aston Villa vs Ajax odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 8:00pm
John van 't Schip’s men scraped past Bodo/Glimt after extra time in the last round of the Conference League, while their form on the road has been suspect, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Heerenveen recently. 

Villa have been up and down since Christmas and their once steady defence has been creaking. Ajax are equally suspect at the back, so we could see a high scoring game at Villa Park.  

Betting apps price up both teams to score at 4/5, but we like the value of adding a Villa win to the mix at odds of 15/8 with bet365

Aston Villa vs Ajax Tip: Aston Villa to win and BTTS – 15/8 bet365

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa

(5.45pm, TNT Sports 8) 

These two sides played out a seven-goal thriller in the first leg with Fiorentina claiming a narrow lead in the tie ahead of the second leg at Stadio Artemio Franchi. 

Maccabi Haifi held the lead twice on home soil at 2-1 and 3-2 but could not prevent the Italian outfit scoring two late goals, while midfielder Show was sent off for two bookable offences. 

The Israeli side have to overturn a deficit against a Fiorentina team that has a formidable home record, losing only once in their last 10 matches, which came at the hands of runaway Serie A leaders Inter.

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
The Italian outfit have scored at least two goals in their four home Conference League matches this season, including a 6-0 hammering of Cukaricki. 

Maccabi Haifi followed up their disappointing result with an equally damaging defeat in the Ligat Ha’al to Maccabi Bnei Raina, leaving them five points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv at the top of the standings. 

Messay Dego’s men can take heart from the damage they inflicted against Fiorentina in the final third, although they were exposed themselves at the back. 

Betting sites make the hosts overwhelming favourites for the win, so to get better value, we're going to pair a Fiorentina win with over 3.5 goals at odds of 15/8 with BoyleSports. 

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa Tip: Fiorentina to win and over 3.5 goals – 15/8 BoyleSports

Club Brugge vs Molde  

(8pm, TNT Sports 10) 

It’s advantage Molde after the first leg of their round of 16 duel against Club Brugge. The Norwegian outfit took the lead through Halldor Stenevik before Maxime de Cuyper equalised from the penalty spot with five minutes to play.  

However, Fredrik Gulbrandsen changed the context of the tie with a late strike, once again highlighting his value in the final third. Gulbrandsen was the difference maker in the play-off round in Molde’s triumph over Legia Warsaw.  

The 31-year-old scored four goals over the course of that tie, and he proved his worth in the Conference League after failing to make much of an impact in Molde’s domestic campaign.

Club Brugge vs Molde odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 8:00pm
He was also on point in the Europa League before Molde’s exit, scoring twice against Hacken. There is something about performing on the European stage that brings out the best in Gulbrandsen and Club Brugge will have to be on guard. 

There is value to be had by backing Gulbrandsen to score any time at 9/2 with Betway, and he serves as the third leg of our Europa Conference League accumulator.

Club Brugge vs Molde Tip: Fredrik Gulbrandsen to score any time – 9/2 Betway

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette 

(5.45pm, TNT Sports 9) 

Plzen and Servette played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash. The result ended winning runs for both sides as Plzen saw a four-game winning streak snapped, while Servette's sequence of five straight victories came to a halt. 

Both teams are in good form domestically and cancelled each other out at the Stade de Geneve.  

Servette may have seen the result as a missed opportunity and now need a strong road performance to advance to the quarter-finals.

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
