Everton vs Fulham predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds & free bets

A place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup is up for grabs when Everton take on Fulham at Goodison Park.
Last Updated: 19th of December 2023
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Everton vs Fulham predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds & free bets

Everton vs Fulham betting tips

Everton will welcome Fulham to Goodison Park in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Toffees are eyeing a last-four berth after overcoming Doncaster Rovers, Aston Villa and Burnley in previous rounds.

Fulham are also targeting a place in the semi-finals following prior triumphs over Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Everton are in fine form and home advantage makes them favourites with the best betting sites.

Dyche’s boys can march on

Everton have been working hard to overcome the points deduction that plunged them into the relation zone and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see them finishing in the bottom three of the Premier League. 

Were it not for the 10-point deduction, the Toffees would be ninth in the table right now, while only Aston Villa have collected more points over the last six games.

Sean Dyche’s side have bought themselves some breathing space in recent weeks. That will allow them to take the EFL Cup more seriously than they might have done if they were in the drop zone right now.

Although the Everton fans remain dissatisfied with the club’s owners, they are now fully behind Dyche and the team. Goodison Park has once again become a tricky place to go with the home side coming out on top in four of the last six games played at the venue.

Given how well Everton have been playing of late, it is hard to see Fulham avoiding defeat, especially as they have lost four of their last five away games against Premier League teams.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 1: Everton to win - 21/20 with Betfred

Everton seek another clean sheet

Everton successfully shut out Burnley at the weekend, as goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane brought them a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

That means only Arsenal and Newcastle United (seven apiece) have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Everton (six). Meanwhile, only the Gunners and Liverpool have conceded fewer goals, while the Toffees rank fifth for expected goals against.

All of that demonstrates how solid Everton have been this season. They also kept another clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Burnley last time out in the EFL Cup, while Dyche’s men restricted Aston Villa to just one goal at Villa Park in the previous round.

As for Fulham, it took Raul Jimenez a while to step into Aleksandar Mitrovic’s shoes. The Mexican recently scored three goals in back-to-back games, but he was sent off against Newcastle on Saturday and will therefore miss this match through suspension.

That is a blow to Fulham’s chances of finding the back of the net. Everton are not easy to break down under Dyche and after studying the prices on betting apps, we like their chances of keeping another clean sheet in this one.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 2: Fulham under 0.5 goals – 15/8 with BoyleSports

McNeil can make mark against Fulham

Everton are a much better team with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in it. His hold-up play makes him a valuable player in open play, while his aerial ability is extremely useful for both attacking and defensive set-pieces.

But although he has largely managed to stay fit in recent months, Calvert-Lewin has not exactly been prolific. In 15 appearances this term, he has scored only four goals.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, not Calvert-Lewin, is Everton’s top scorer with six strikes. But he will miss this match through injury.

Instead, Dwight McNeil potentially looks a good choice when looking at the anytime goal scorer market for this quarter-final clash on football betting sites. The former Burnley man has looked dangerous of late, scoring in recent wins against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, registering an assist at Burnley, and he can make an impact on this game too.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 3: Dwight McNeil to score any time - 24/5 with Unibet

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.