Betting > Football

Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets

Leicester look to keep their Championship promotion bid on track against West Brom on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 18th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets
Leicester vs West Brom tips 

Leicester have the opportunity to move a step closer to the Premier League when they host West Brom on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Foxes spurned a 12-point lead at the top of the Championship table to allow Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton all to close in and threaten to derail their promotion hopes.  

All the top three failed to win last time out as Enzo Maresca’s men suffered a second defeat on the spin, losing 1-0 to Plymouth on the road following another reverse during the week to Millwall.

Leicester vs West Brom
Best Odds
April 20th | 12:30pm
% Chance
Leicester Leicester
64.27%
--
--
--
--
8/15
8/15
--
14/25
8/15
8/15
Draw
23.81%
--
--
--
--
16/5
16/5
--
16/5
16/5
16/5
West Bromwich West Bromwich
16.00%
--
--
--
--
21/4
5/1
--
23/5
17/4
19/4
Over 2.5
55.56%
--
--
--
--
4/5
73/100
--
--
73/100
73/100
Under 2.5
50.00%
--
--
--
--
1/1
1/1
--
--
1/1
1/1
After a week to reset minds and bodies, Leicester can move two points ahead of current leaders Ipswich with a win and have a game in hand on the Tractor Boys and Leeds in third place, although the biggest threat may now come from Southampton in fourth. 

Football betting sites still have Leicester odds-on to win the Championship, but the picture is far less clear than it was a month ago.  

West Brom travel to the King Power Stadium with work to do to shore up their play-off spot. They need to get to 77 points to be sure of a place in the top six, but did suffer a defeat last time out to Sunderland. Carlos Corberan’s men cannot afford another slip up at this stage.

QuinnBet Sports
Established 2017
50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

Stalemate to do Leicester no favours 

After beating Sheffield Wednesday in February, Leicester were 12 points clear of second-placed Leeds and 14 ahead of Southampton in third. 

Since then, the Foxes have claimed just 10 points from 10 games, losing six of those matches, including back-to-back defeats at the hands of Millwall and Plymouth.  

It has been an almighty collapse from Maresca’s men, although ardent Leicester fans will tell you that the warning signs were evident beforehand. Even though the Foxes have been out of form, the sides chasing them have been unable to fully capitalise. 

As a result, promotion is still very much in Leicester’s hands, but two of their four remaining games are against top six opposition, starting with the Baggies.

West Brom had a slip up of their own last week when losing to Sunderland as Brandon Thomas-Asante saw red in the first half for two bookable offences. The result ended a 10-game unbeaten run for Coberan’s men, who are still in a very strong position to secure a play-off spot, entering the weekend in fifth place. 

They will want to get over the line as soon as possible with Hull City and Coventry lurking just outside the top six. Only Leeds and Leicester have a better defensive record than the Baggies this season, while they’re unbeaten in seven on the road.  

Corberan and his team will make life difficult for the Foxes, and although Leicester’s issues have mainly come on the road, this could be a tough slog for them on home soil.  

Gambling sites have made Maresca’s men odds-on for the win, but we like the price on a stalemate between these two Championship giants at 16/5 with 10Bet. 

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 1: Draw – 16/5 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Dewsbury-Hall to take aim 

Leicester’s problems in the last two matches have come in the final third. They’ve spurned glorious openings in front of goal, costing them dearly against both Millwall and Plymouth. 

Patson Daka has been largely responsible for those failings as the central striker through the middle, preferred ahead of Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon by Maresca.  

Given Vardy’s undoubted quality and Cannon’s performances on loan at Preston in the Championship last season, it could be a decision that the Leicester manager may come to regret.

If he doubles down on his call, the Foxes will need their other attacking players on song. West Brom will not afford room for Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi on the flanks.

Both wingers have come up with vital goals for their team throughout the season. However, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been Leicester's talisman with 25 goal involvements (12 goals and 13 assists). 

He is a dangerous operator in the final third and could be the one to unlock the Baggies’ defence.  

Leicester could be restricted to efforts from distance and Dewsbury-Hall does have a good shot on him. Betting apps price him up at 4/6 to register one shot on target, although if you’re feeling bold two or more shots on target are available at 3/1 with BetGoodwin. 

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over 0.5 shots on target – 4/6 BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Tight discipline from Baggies

West Brom picked up their first red card of the season and of the Coberan era last week when Thomas-Asante was dismissed. The forward could have few complaints for his two bookings, wiping out Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard within two minutes towards the end of the first half. 

As the Baggies have been one of the best behaved teams in the Championship this season, Corberan will undoubtedly have made it a point of addressing his side's discipline for the trip to the King Power Stadium and for the rest of the campaign.

Referee Thomas Bramall is one of the more lenient officials in the Championship, averaging 3.9 yellow cards per game. It may take a lot for him to go to his pocket and after Saturday's disappointment, the Baggies will be additionally wary of getting on the wrong side of the referee.

Betting sites have set West Brom's card line at 2.5 cards, and bearing in mind the Baggies' excellent discipline over the season as a whole, we're backing under 2.5 cards at 4/6 with Unibet for our final prediction.

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 3: West Brom under 2.5 cards - 4/6 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Leicester vs West Brom free bets offers 

New betting sites have free bet offers and other promotions available when you sign up online and wager on football, including Leicester vs West Brom, this weekend. 

TalkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, opting in on its promotion, depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets paid out in three instalments of £10 to use on the sportsbook. 

Before you sign up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 18th April 2024, 03:30 PM

Share:

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.