Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets

West Brom under 2.5 cards - 4/6 Unibet Leicester have the opportunity to move a step closer to the Premier League when they host West Brom on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Foxes spurned a 12-point lead at the top of the Championship table to allow Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton all to close in and threaten to derail their promotion hopes. All the top three failed to win last time out as Enzo Maresca’s men suffered a second defeat on the spin, losing 1-0 to Plymouth on the road following another reverse during the week to Millwall.

After a week to reset minds and bodies, Leicester can move two points ahead of current leaders Ipswich with a win and have a game in hand on the Tractor Boys and Leeds in third place, although the biggest threat may now come from Southampton in fourth. still have Leicester odds-on to win the Championship, but the picture is far less clear than it was a month ago. West Brom travel to the King Power Stadium with work to do to shore up their play-off spot. They need to get to 77 points to be sure of a place in the top six, but did suffer a defeat last time out to Sunderland. Carlos Corberan’s men cannot afford another slip up at this stage.

Stalemate to do Leicester no favours After beating Sheffield Wednesday in February, Leicester were 12 points clear of second-placed Leeds and 14 ahead of Southampton in third. Since then, the Foxes have claimed just 10 points from 10 games, losing six of those matches, including back-to-back defeats at the hands of Millwall and Plymouth. It has been an almighty collapse from Maresca’s men, although ardent Leicester fans will tell you that the warning signs were evident beforehand. Even though the Foxes have been out of form, the sides chasing them have been unable to fully capitalise. As a result, promotion is still very much in Leicester’s hands, but two of their four remaining games are against top six opposition, starting with the Baggies.

West Brom had a slip up of their own last week when losing to Sunderland as Brandon Thomas-Asante saw red in the first half for two bookable offences. The result ended a 10-game unbeaten run for Coberan’s men, who are still in a very strong position to secure a play-off spot, entering the weekend in fifth place. They will want to get over the line as soon as possible with Hull City and Coventry lurking just outside the top six. Only Leeds and Leicester have a better defensive record than the Baggies this season, while they’re unbeaten in seven on the road. Corberan and his team will make life difficult for the Foxes, and although Leicester’s issues have mainly come on the road, this could be a tough slog for them on home soil. have made Maresca’s men odds-on for the win, but we like the price on a stalemate between these two Championship giants at 16/5 with 10Bet. Leicester vs West Brom Tip 1: Draw – 16/5 10Bet

Dewsbury-Hall to take aim Leicester’s problems in the last two matches have come in the final third. They’ve spurned glorious openings in front of goal, costing them dearly against both Millwall and Plymouth. Patson Daka has been largely responsible for those failings as the central striker through the middle, preferred ahead of Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon by Maresca. Given Vardy’s undoubted quality and Cannon’s performances on loan at Preston in the Championship last season, it could be a decision that the Leicester manager may come to regret. If he doubles down on his call, the Foxes will need their other attacking players on song. West Brom will not afford room for Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi on the flanks.

Both wingers have come up with vital goals for their team throughout the season. However, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been Leicester's talisman with 25 goal involvements (12 goals and 13 assists). He is a dangerous operator in the final third and could be the one to unlock the Baggies’ defence. Leicester could be restricted to efforts from distance and Dewsbury-Hall does have a good shot on him. price him up at 4/6 to register one shot on target, although if you’re feeling bold two or more shots on target are available at 3/1 with BetGoodwin. Leicester vs West Brom Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over 0.5 shots on target – 4/6 BetGoodwin

Tight discipline from Baggies West Brom picked up their first red card of the season and of the Coberan era last week when Thomas-Asante was dismissed. The forward could have few complaints for his two bookings, wiping out Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard within two minutes towards the end of the first half. As the Baggies have been one of the best behaved teams in the Championship this season, Corberan will undoubtedly have made it a point of addressing his side's discipline for the trip to the King Power Stadium and for the rest of the campaign. Referee Thomas Bramall is one of the more lenient officials in the Championship, averaging 3.9 yellow cards per game. It may take a lot for him to go to his pocket and after Saturday's disappointment, the Baggies will be additionally wary of getting on the wrong side of the referee. have set West Brom's card line at 2.5 cards, and bearing in mind the Baggies' excellent discipline over the season as a whole, we're backing under 2.5 cards at 4/6 with Unibet for our final prediction. Leicester vs West Brom Tip 3: West Brom under 2.5 cards - 4/6 Unibet

