Lille vs Aston Villa tips: Europa Conference League predictions, odds & free bets

Lille vs Aston Villa tips: Emery’s team can complete job Lille halved the deficit late on at Villa Park last week, giving them hope ahead of the return fixture. Bafode Diakite’s effort in the 84th minute set up the second leg nicely, with little to choose between the two teams at the midway point of the tie. Lille will draw confidence from their excellent home record. No one in Ligue 1 has amassed more points in front of their own fans in 2023/24, while Lille have only been beaten once on familiar turf in any competition this season.

Even so, we like the price offered by on underdogs Aston Villa winning this one. Emery’s side delivered a perfect away performance on Sunday, emerging triumphant from a tricky trip to the Emirates Stadium. Villa did a number on Arsenal and Emery, an expert tactician with a tremendous track record in continental competition, could repeat the feat on Thursday. Lille are likely to make a fast start in a bid to level things up as quickly as possible, but that approach may actually play into Villa’s hands. Lille vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win - 39/20 BetMGM

Goals at both ends a distinct possibility A clean sheet would send Aston Villa through to the last four of the Europa Conference League, as the club seeks a first piece of silverware since the 1995/96 campaign. Shutting Lille out on their home patch will be difficult, though. Les Dogues have scored in every home game they have contested this season. Paulo Fonseca’s side also boast the best home defensive record in Ligue 1, having picked the ball out of their own net at the Pierre-Mauroy on only eight occasions. Yet a clean sheet may well elude Lille too. Aston Villa looked sharp in attack against Arsenal at the weekend and a similar approach - based on giving up possession at times and breaking forward quickly - should bring them chances in the second leg. Villa are averaging 2.4 goals per Conference League game this season, so they have had little trouble making the net ripple in this competition up to now and both teams to score is worth considering on . Lille vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Both teams to score - 4/6 Betfred

David will be Lille’s principal threat Jonathan David looks set to secure a big-money move in the summer. The Canada international is out of contract in 2025, so this could be Lille’s last chance to get a fee for their star man. David is enjoying another terrific season in the north of France. His 40 appearances in all competitions have produced a total of 23 goals, including four in the Europa Conference League. Arsenal have been linked with the striker’s signature in the past and a big performance against Aston Villa in a European knockout tie would make people sit up and take notice. As well as being their chief threat from open play, David takes Lille’s penalties whenever he is on the pitch. That is another reason to back him to breach the Villa backline. Indeed, make David the favourite in the any time goalscorer market for a reason and the odds available represent decent value for a player who has scored even more goals than Ollie Watkins this season. Lille vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Jonathan David to score any time - 8/5 bet365

