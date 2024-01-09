Liverpool quadruple odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the quadruple?

continue to cut the odds on Liverpool winning a quadruple this season having initially priced their chances up at 1500/1.

The Reds are fighting on all fronts this term and have had their odds on winning the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup continually marked down to the current price of 80/1.

That’s according to bet365, with other pricing up Liverpool’s quadruple odds as short as 66/1.

Liverpool Trophy Multiples Odds:

Interest in the odds for Liverpool to win the quadruple is bubbling with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently top of the Premier League table and about to compete in the League Cup semi-final.

They’re trading at 2/9 to reach the League Cup final ahead of their two-legged tie with Fulham, the winner of which will face either Chelsea or Middlesbrough at Wembley next month.