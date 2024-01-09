Liverpool quadruple odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the quadruple?

Betting sites continue to cut the odds on Liverpool winning a quadruple this season having initially priced their chances up at 1500/1.
The Reds are fighting on all fronts this term and have had their odds on winning the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup continually marked down to the current price of 80/1.
That’s according to bet365, with other football betting sites pricing up Liverpool’s quadruple odds as short as 66/1.
Liverpool Trophy Multiples Odds:
- Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup & EFL Cup – 80/1 (bet365)
- Premier League, FA Cup & EFL Cup – 50/1 (William Hill)
- Premier League, Europa League & FA Cup – 80/1 (William Hill)
- Europa League, FA Cup & EFL Cup – 40/1 (William Hill)
- Premier League & FA Cup – 28/1 (William Hill)
- Europa League & FA Cup – 28/1 (William Hill)
- FA Cup & EFL Cup – 16/1 (bet365)
- Premier League, Europa League & EFL Cup – 16/1 (bet365)
- Premier League & Europa League – 8/1 (bet365)
- Premier League & EFL Cup – 9/2 (bet365)
- Europa League & EFL Cup – 9/2 (bet365)
- No Trophies – 7/2 (bet365)
Interest in the odds for Liverpool to win the quadruple is bubbling with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently top of the Premier League table and about to compete in the League Cup semi-final.
They’re trading at 2/9 to reach the League Cup final ahead of their two-legged tie with Fulham, the winner of which will face either Chelsea or Middlesbrough at Wembley next month.
Liverpool are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and will compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup after dumping out Arsenal in the third round on Sunday.
That result alone saw Liverpool’s FA Cup odds shrink from 12/1 to 4/1 with bet365, with the Gunners having been favourites to dump the Reds out only to lose 2-0 on home turf.
Klopp’s side will face Norwich or Bristol Rovers at home in the fourth round following Monday night’s draw, with betting apps expecting them to progress either way.
Liverpool to win quadruple odds
Liverpool do not yet know their last 16 opponents in the Europa League, but they are the team to beat in Europe’s secondary competition with bookies making them clear favourites at 9/4 to win the tournament.
Of course, the trophy Klopp and Liverpool supporters will covet the most is the Premier League title, even though they weren’t expected to be in with a chance at this stage of the campaign.
Reigning champions Manchester City have retained favouritism in the Premier League odds throughout the season, despite indifferent domestic form with three defeats and four draws from their first 19 league games.
Pep Guardiola’s men look to be finding their groove now though and, as such, bookies are siding with City over Liverpool in both the Premier League title race and the FA Cup.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.