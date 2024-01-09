Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Football

Liverpool quadruple odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the quadruple?

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on the Reds winning four trophies as Jurgen Klopp's side build momentum
Last Updated: 9th of January 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Football Writer
Liverpool quadruple odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the quadruple?

Betting sites continue to cut the odds on Liverpool winning a quadruple this season having initially priced their chances up at 1500/1.

The Reds are fighting on all fronts this term and have had their odds on winning the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup continually marked down to the current price of 80/1

That’s according to bet365, with other football betting sites pricing up Liverpool’s quadruple odds as short as 66/1. 

Liverpool Trophy Multiples Odds:

Interest in the odds for Liverpool to win the quadruple is bubbling with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently top of the Premier League table and about to compete in the League Cup semi-final.

They’re trading at 2/9 to reach the League Cup final ahead of their two-legged tie with Fulham, the winner of which will face either Chelsea or Middlesbrough at Wembley next month. 

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Liverpool are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and will compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup after dumping out Arsenal in the third round on Sunday.  

That result alone saw Liverpool’s FA Cup odds shrink from 12/1 to 4/1 with bet365, with the Gunners having been favourites to dump the Reds out only to lose 2-0 on home turf. 

Klopp’s side will face Norwich or Bristol Rovers at home in the fourth round following Monday night’s draw, with betting apps expecting them to progress either way.

Liverpool to win quadruple odds

Liverpool do not yet know their last 16 opponents in the Europa League, but they are the team to beat in Europe’s secondary competition with bookies making them clear favourites at 9/4 to win the tournament. 

Of course, the trophy Klopp and Liverpool supporters will covet the most is the Premier League title, even though they weren’t expected to be in with a chance at this stage of the campaign. 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Reigning champions Manchester City have retained favouritism in the Premier League odds throughout the season, despite indifferent domestic form with three defeats and four draws from their first 19 league games. 

Pep Guardiola’s men look to be finding their groove now though and, as such, bookies are siding with City over Liverpool in both the Premier League title race and the FA Cup.  

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.