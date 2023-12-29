Luton vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Luton Town vs Chelsea betting tips
- Both teams to score - 3/4 bet365
- Over 2.5 goals - 4/6 Betfred
- Christopher Nkunku to score any time - 8/5 Betfred
Luton Town and Chelsea will contest their final Premier League fixture of 2023 on Saturday (12.30pm, TNT Sports).
The Blues have had a difficult year but they will be aiming to sign off with a victory at Kenilworth Road this weekend.
Luton have won back-to-back games over the festive period, though, so this does not look like a straightforward assignment for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
Chelsea are the favourites with UK betting sites but this feels like a game that could go either way.
Go for goals at both ends
Seventeen teams have been in the Premier League throughout 2023 and only two (Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace) have collected fewer points than Chelsea.
The Blues have averaged just 1.1 points per game this year. Extrapolate that over a season and Chelsea would be in a relegation battle.
It is fair to say that the club’s supporters will be keen to see the back of 2023, which has brought them little cheer.
Chelsea did at least emerge victorious in their last outing, as a last-gasp penalty from Noni Madueke earned them a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.
That result kept Pochettino’s side in the top half of the table ahead of what looks like a potentially tricky trip to Kenilworth Road.
After successive victories against Newcastle United and Sheffield United either side of Christmas, Luton are seeking a third consecutive top-flight win for the first time since December 1991 (their third win on that occasion came against Chelsea).
Rob Edwards’ charges have scored in nine of their last 10 games and each of their last six. Meanwhile Chelsea have conceded in six away games since their last clean sheet on the road, at Fulham on October 2.
After looking at the odds on football betting sites, we're backing both sides to find the back of the net in the early kick-off on Saturday at 3/4 with bet365.
Luton vs Chelsea Tip 1: Both teams to score - 3/4 bet365
Attacks could get better of defences
As the above statistics demonstrate, Luton have had little trouble putting the ball in the back of the net of late.
The Hatters are not exactly a team for the purists. Their style of play relies on getting the ball out wide and swinging crosses into the box, while set-pieces are another key part of their armoury.
It is not always pretty but it is hard to argue against the effectiveness of a game plan which has seen Luton pick up the same number of points as Manchester City since the November international break.
Chelsea could be particularly vulnerable to this direct approach. They have looked shaky at the back in recent away defeats against Newcastle United, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves.
At the other end of the field there is more cause for optimism: only Newcastle have a higher expected goals (xG) rate than Chelsea. That shows they are at least creating chances. Goals could be on the cards in this one.
Nkunku can show what Chelsea were missing
Christopher Nkunku opened his account for Chelsea in their recent loss to Wolves, but it was only a consolation goal.
The Frenchman was relatively quiet against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, but there is no doubting his quality.
After all, this is a player who scored 35 goals for RB Leipzig in 2021/22 and another 23 last season - all while playing predominantly as a second striker.
Chelsea should take more of their chances now that Nkunku is fully fit again.
Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling have both been wasteful at times this season, but Nkunku is much more reliable in and around the 18-yard box.
Do not be surprised if the former Leipzig man puts the ball in the back of the net on Saturday. With our final Luton vs Chelsea prediction, we're taking Nkunku to score any time at Kenilworth Road at 8/5 with Betfred.
Luton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Christopher Nkunku to score any time - 8/5 Betfred
How to earn football free bets
By signing up for new betting sites online you can earn free bets to wager on Luton vs Chelsea and more Premier League games.
BetMGM is one of the newest operators in the UK and is offering a welcome bonus to give new customers £40 in free bets.
All you have to do is create an account and bet £10 on the sportsbook. Once your bet settles, you'll receive £40 in free bets paid out in four £10 installments to bet on horse racing, football, a bet builder and an accumulator.
Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM's offer before signing up and betting online. And if you do decide to wager on Luton vs Chelsea or any other bet, please gamble responsibly.
A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.