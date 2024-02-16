Luton vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Luton vs Man Utd predictions
- Man Utd to win and BTTS – 11/5 bet365
- Alejandro Garnacho over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 Betway
- Luton over 5.5 corners – 23/20 BetVictor
Luton will be striving to get back to winning ways in the Premier League but will be tested by an improving Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Hatters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sheffield United last time out, preventing them from opening a four point cushion to 18th place Everton.
After crushing Brighton 4-0 in their last home outing, Rob Edwards’ men were off the pace against the Blades and paid the price.
They now need to raise their game for the visit of the Red Devils, and many Luton fans will have circled this game as the standout fixture of the campaign.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
United have found a rhythm since the winter break, winning three straight Premier League games to move into contention for a top four berth following their victory over Aston Villa.
Erik ten Hag was sweating over his future with the Red Devils, but his side’s improvement – notably in the final third – has come at the right time.
United are odds-on to win at Kenilworth Road with football betting sites and the hosts are at top price of 13/4 to return to form. Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.
Can Luton respond to their setback?
After thrashing Brighton and playing out a 4-4 draw with Newcastle on the road, few people would have expected to see Luton turned over by Sheffield United at home.
The Blades were coming off a 5-0 drubbing to Aston Villa and had lost nine of their previous 11 away league games.
But, Luton were wasteful in front of goal, while their defensive vulnerabilities were once again exposed to slip to a costly defeat. Edwards has done a fine job of rallying his side throughout the season and he needs another call to arms for the visit of United.
The Red Devils seem to be clicking into gear. Although they were on the back foot against Aston Villa, Scott McTominay’s strike four minutes from time handed them the three points on the road.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Rasmus Hojlund extended his scoring streak to four league matches in the win, highlighting the fact the club could be turning the corner in several aspects.
United can’t afford to congratulate themselves too much as they’re still six points behind Tottenham in fourth place. But, if they add another victory at Kenilworth Road and results elsewhere go in their favour, the gap could be narrowed further.
Luton gave Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City all they could handle at Kenilworth Road, so this will be a tough match for the Red Devils.
But, the Hatters’ defensive issues combined with United’s recent improvement in the final third could see Ten Hag’s men record their fourth league win in a row. After looking at prices on betting sites, we like United to win and both teams to score at 11/5 with bet365.
Luton vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win and BTTS – 11/5 bet365
Garnacho to cause trouble again
United’s improvement in results has been down to developing a clinical edge in front of goal.
Ten Hag’s men struggled for goals for the majority of the season, keeping company with Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United as one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League.
But, United have scored nine in their last three to show signs that the club are slowly finding cohesion with their attacking talent.
Hojlund has taken the headlines for scoring four in four, but Garnacho has been equally impressive. The Argentine has used his pace and skill to deadly effect, notably in the 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford.
Although he didn’t find the net at Villa, he still mustered six attempts at goal and placed two on target. Since Boxing Day, Garnacho is averaging three shots per game, so he’s always in the action in the final third.
Given Luton’s defensive issues, we believe this game could flow end-to-end. Betway are offering 3/1 odds on Garnacho to post at least two shots on target, which may turn out to be good value considering he has achieved that feat four times in his last eight appearances.
Luton vs Man Utd Tip 2: Alejandro Garnacho over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 Betway
Hatters to use set-pieces
Luton have scored 10 goals from set-pieces, which is a fair chunk of the 33 they’ve managed in the Premier League this season. The Hatters have used their physical edge to torment sides, notably troubling Arsenal at Kenilworth Road.
It could be a decisive factor against United too, who have conceded nine goals from set-pieces in the campaign, only four teams have allowed more in the top flight.
Edwards’ side use the narrow dimensions of their ground to great effect, only five teams have gained more corners than Luton at home this season.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
The Hatters average 6.75 corners per game at Kenilworth Road and could use those set-pieces to trouble the Red Devils. Matches involving United average 12.88 corners in the Premier League this season, so we may be poised for a lot of goalmouth action.
Betting apps have set the line for Luton corners at 4.5, but we’re going to take an alternate line on over 5.5 home corners at 23/20 with BetVictor for our final prediction.
Luton vs Man Utd Tip 3: Luton over 5.5 corners – 23/20 BetVictor
How to get free bets for Luton vs Man Utd
You can get free bets for wagering on Luton vs Man Utd and more by signing up for gambling sites.
Betfred are offering new and existing customers their Acca Flex bonus. By placing an acca of five legs or more with each selection having odds of at least 1/2 your bet will qualify to receive a bonus of up to 50 per cent if successful.
If your acca fails by one leg, you'll get your funds back as free bets up to £10.
You can sign up for the operator using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 to receive a welcome bonus worth up to £40, but please read all the terms and conditions before joining. With all bets, gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.