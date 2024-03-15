Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Luton vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Luton and Forest meet at Kenilworth Road in a Premier League relegation six-pointer on Saturday
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Luton vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Luton vs Nottingham Forest predictions 

Luton must turn the page from a devastating defeat to Bournemouth in midweek as they get set for a hugely significant clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm). 

The Hatters spurned a glorious chance to move out of the relegation zone on Wednesday, allowing a three goal lead to slip through their grasp. 

Strikes from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley put Rob Edwards’ men into a commanding position at the break. But, Bournemouth staged a second-half comeback to turn the game on its head and condemn the Hatters to a 4-3 defeat on the road.

Luton now face a potentially season-defining game against Forest that will have huge consequences for both teams. The Tricky Trees are one place and three points above the Hatters in 17th in the table. 

Football betting sites are siding with Forest to stay up, with Edwards’ men priced at 13/20 to take the plunge back to the Championship after only one season. However, the context of the relegation battle could change after the duel at Kenilworth Road. 

After Luton’s implosion in midweek, Forest are favourites in the Premier League odds to get the win on the road, but this has all the hallmarks of a nervy showdown.

Luton vs Nottingham Forest Tip: Which team will crack in relegation showdown? 

Both teams have near identical records in their last eight Premier League games, winning only once. Luton have drawn one more match than the Tricky Trees, but it’s fair to say neither side are in great form heading into the decisive contest of their respective seasons.  

Luton’s defeat to Bournemouth was symptomatic of their recent problems. Going forward the Hatters have been excellent in the Premier League. They’ve shown flair and a clinical edge to find the back of the net in their last 16 league outings.  

The problems have come out at the other end, where their defence has been lacklustre, to say the least. 

The defeat to the Cherries was the third time in seven games the Hatters have shipped four goals, while they’ve also conceded three to Sheffield United at home during that time, a side hardly known for their attacking prowess.

Forest have lost three straight league games coming into the contest, although their matches have been closer. 

They suffered a controversial loss to Liverpool in stoppage time, and were narrowly beaten by Brighton last time out. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men do have more experience than their rivals of being in a relegation fight that could come in handy on Saturday. 

The defeat at the Amex Stadium was the first time in five games Forest had failed to find the net on the road in the Premier League. With Luton’s defensive issues, Nuno will fancy his team’s chances of scoring, while Edwards will feel equally bullish. 

Given the results of both sides, there is a strong feeling they could cancel each other out. After looking at betting apps, we’re pairing a draw with both teams to score at 7/2 with BetVictor

Luton vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Draw and BTTS - 7/2 BetVictor

Barkley renaissance to continue

Ross Barkley has been one of Luton’s standout players and has even received backing in some quarters for a return to the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.  

The 30-year-old has rediscovered his form from the fledgling days of his career where he was tipped to be a lynchpin in the Three Lions midfield after starring for Everton in the Premier League. 

Following his big money move to Chelsea, Barkley’s career prospects took a nosedive, as so many young English players have found at Stamford Bridge.  

After securing a free transfer to Luton, Barkley appears to be relishing his football under Edwards, and more importantly, is playing week in and week out in the Hatters midfield.

His strike against Bournemouth was his fourth goal of the campaign in the Premier League, while he has also notched three assists.  

Barkley has shone in the box-to-box midfielder role, and has aided a team that is short on experience and guile, helping to make them a dangerous side in the final third. His strike against the Cherries was his first goal involvement in six league games, although he notched two assists in Luton’s 6-2 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup.  

The 30-year-old needs to have an impactful game against Forest for his team to have a shot at winning and we like the odds of 11/8 for him to score or assist with bet365

Luton vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Ross Barkley to score or assist – 11/8 bet365

Poor Forest away discipline 

Forest are middle of the pack in the Premier League for cards accumulated this season. 

But, when it comes to their discipline on the road, the Tricky Trees jump up to fourth in the disciplinary charts having collected 39 yellow cards and one red. 

Ibrahim Sangare and Ryan Yates have been two of the major contributors with four road cautions each this season, while Gonzalo Montiel is not far behind. 

