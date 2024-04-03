Manchester City vs Aston Villa tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

City are champions for a reason and will not relinquish their title without a fight. Pep Guardiola's men are unbeaten in all competitions since losing to Villa in early December and boast a formidable home record that stretches back to November 2022. Unai Emery's men have the chance to throw a huge wrench in City's title bid and strengthen their own standing to finish in the top four. Villa defeated Midlands rivals Wolves 2-0 last time out and are unbeaten in five on the road entering the game.

Man City vs Aston Villa predictions: Champs to edge out Villa Sunday's draw with Arsenal was symptomatic of City's performances over the last two months in the Premier League. Those issues looked to have abated with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Manchester Derby, but even that took a second-half comeback for Guardiola's men to walk away with the three points. Erling Haaland still tops the goal charts, but he has been far from the player he was last season, adding another glaring miss to his recent collection against Arsenal. It's not panic stations yet and a win over Villa would move City level on points with Liverpool at the Premier League summit. But, their lack of cutting edge is leaving them vulnerable to dropping points, particularly against the stronger outfits in the league. Arsenal could have had a snatch and grab, while Liverpool should have beaten City at Anfield. A Villa team unbeaten in five league games on the road and that recorded a 1-0 win over the Cityzens earlier this season will pose a test.

Emery's men have been dealt a blow that Watkins will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jhon Duran replaced him at half-time in the win over Wolves and is primed to start at the Etihad Stadium. City have injury issues of their own with Kyle Walker, Ederson and Nathan Ake all sidelined. This has all the hallmarks of another tight showdown as Emery proved that he and his Villa team could limit City's attacking prowess. Guardiola will also be wary of their speed on the counter through Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey. We're expecting another methodical game that could emulate City's draw with Arsenal. On this occasion though, we're backing the hosts to find a decisive effort to win by a one goal margin.

Rodri to step up for City Haaland has not been the Haaland of last season for City in the final third, and perhaps more so in the Premier League since his return from injury. In nine Premier League appearances following his comeback, Haaland has netted four goals. A decent return from your standard top-flight striker, but not the great Norwegian and it will be a concern for Guardiola given the stakes in the stretch run of the campaign. Haaland has missed a few glaring openings in front of goal that he would have gobbled up last season. It has affected City's ability to kill off teams in the final third. Phil Foden has become a vital contributor with goals and assists, while Bernardo Silva highlighted his value in the FA Cup. In big games, one player has risen to the occasion more than most.

Rodri is synonymous with handing City control of matches with his precise distribution and ball-winning ability in the middle of the park. But, the Spaniard also has a keen eye for goal in the clutch, none more so than his Champions League final winner against Inter. It has carried on this season with important strikes against Chelsea and Sheffield Untied to earn his team points.

