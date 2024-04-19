Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets

Man City and Chelsea face off for the third time this season for a place in the FA Cup final on Saturday
Last Updated: 19th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Man City vs Chelsea tips 

Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea on Saturday has taken on greater significance in their campaign following Wednesday's Champions League exit (5.15pm, BBC One). 

The Cityzens’ defence of their European crown ended abruptly in a 4-3 defeat on penalties to Real Madrid, the two sides having played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final showdown at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola’s side had been favourites to lift the trophy for a second straight year, but now those hopes are over, there's a greater emphasis on their Premier League and FA Cup quests.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have had six days to prepare for the contest after handing out a 6-0 drubbing to Everton on Monday night

Although the headlines shifted to the behaviour of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Mandueke rather than the win, there were still encouraging signs for Pochettino’s men on the pitch. 

Given the way they’ve played City this season, and their propensity to cause them problems at the back, we like a price of 6/1 with bet365 for this game to be decided in extra-time, sparing City another round of penalties. 

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Game to be decided in extra-time- 6/1 bet365

Palmer to continue goal glut 

Mistakes have been at a premium during Guardiola’s seven seasons at the Etihad, but allowing Palmer to leave might turn out to be a rare error of judgement. 

The 21-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by the Spaniard at the end of the summer transfer window as he agreed a £42.5m move to Chelsea. Eyebrows were raised at the size of the transfer fee, but now the England international looks like a steal.  

Whereas City have struggled for production from Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, Palmer has gone strength to strength under Pochettino. 

Guardiola may be wondering why he didn’t keep Palmer on the books as a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez, whose presence has been missed this season.

Palmer further enhanced his reputation with four goals in Chelsea’s 6-0 hammering of Everton. 

He is now level with Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race, although betting sites still favour the Norwegian to end the season with the most goals in the top flight. 

The Golden Boot rivals are in contrasting form right now with the Englishman firing on all cylinders, while Haaland is struggling to produce his best. 

The Chelsea forward relishes the big occasion and we’re backing him to score any time at odds of 13/5 with Unibet

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score any time – 13/5 Unibet

Chelsea beware of Rodri 

Rodri is one of the best big game players in world football. When the spotlight is on and the pressure at its highest, the Spaniard comes to the fore.

Chelsea know all too well about his talents, Rodri having scored twice against the Blues this season, including the equaliser late in the game at the Etihad. Although his talents are more prominent in the middle of the park, Rodri has still managed to notch eight goals in all competitions. 

He has a clean strike on his right foot, and always seems to find space on the edge of the box, making him a nightmare for opponents, who will certainly have him well down the list of goalscoring threats. 

That also makes him a valuable commodity for bettors, and the 27-year-old is priced at 13/10 with Betway to register a shot on target in the FA Cup semi-final. Bear in mind this bet would have paid out in three of Rodri’s last five games. 

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 3: Rodri over 0.5 shots on target – 13/10 Betway

Free bets for Man City vs Chelsea 

The FA Cup semi-finals are one of the highlights of the football season and by signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and more for betting on the action. 

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up online. All you have to do is create an account, opt in on its promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, paid out in six instalments of £5 to use on football.  

Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s offer before signing up. If you do bet on either of the FA Cup semi-finals or any other sport this weekend, gamble responsibly.  

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 19th April 2024, 07:57 AM

Share:

