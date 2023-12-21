Man City vs Fluminense predictions: Club World Cup tips, odds and free bets

Established 1994 Festive Season Bundle Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses! VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Sugar Rush Xmas, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/2023 until 23:59 UK time on 02/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Fluminense are also in pursuit of their first Club World Cup title, having qualified for the tournament after beating Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores. Fernando Diniz’s side booked their spot in the final after defeating Al Ahly in the last four. Second-half goals from Jhon Arias and John Kennedy were enough to secure the win. City are the overwhelming favourites with to lift the Club World Cup trophy, and such is their confidence in Guardiola's side, you can find odds of 19/2 for the Brazilian outfit to win. Here are our predictions for the Club World Cup final.

City to claim Club World Cup crown City are aiming to become just the fourth English team to win the Club World Cup following in the footsteps of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Guardiola’s men eased past Urawa Reds without having to move out of second gear. Marius Hoibraten put the ball into his own net in stoppage time in the first half before Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva wrapped up proceedings after the break. It was a welcome return to winning ways for City, who have not been firing on all cylinders of late. The result followed their disappointing draw against Crystal Palace when they threw away a two-goal lead at home. City also kept their first clean sheet in nine games in the process. So, Guardiola can afford to be upbeat about his side’s prospects despite being without Erling Haaland.

Fluminense also enjoyed a return to form with their win over Al Ahly. The Brazilian had lost back-to-back matches at the end of the Serie A campaign heading into the competition, but responded with a clinical display. They do have players that can hurt City such as Arias and Kennedy, especially given the European champions' recent record at the back. That threat may allow them to get on the scoresheet, although it may not be enough to trouble the Cityzens’ march to the crown. Guardiola’s men have the class to win the Club World Cup even without Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. We’re backing a City win and both teams to score at odds of 11/5 with . Man City vs Fluminense Tip 1: Man City to win and BTTS – 11/5 bet365

Foden to step up In the absence of Haaland, City have not had a great impact from Foden or Julian Alvarez in the final third. Silva was on point for Guardiola’s men to score the decisive goal to end the semi-final, having previously netted a vital goal against Luton Town in the Premier League. Jack Grealish also came to the fore against Luton and Crystal Palace. However, Foden has gone off the boil when City have needed their star to produce with Haaland on the sidelines. He has not scored since City’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham, and although he provided an assist against Palace for Grealish’s strike, Foden himself has been extremely quiet in terms of his own goal threat.

The 23-year-old has mustered only four attempts at goal in his last four, and only two have hit the target. Given competition for places at both City and England, Foden needs to up the ante in the final third. He will get opportunities against Fluminense and he can showcase his finishing skills. Foden can take an important step in his development by being City’s match-winner in a major final. We’re backing Foden to deliver by scoring any time at odds of 2/1 with BetMGM. Man City vs Fluminense Tip 2: Phil Foden to score any time – 2/1 BetMGM

Don’t expect too many cards The nature of games played at the Club World Cup means that we should avoid a lot of meaty challenges and disciplinary measures for the players involved. There were a combined four yellow cards brandished in the two semi-final matches, two of which were awarded to City. Fluminense only collected one in their win over Al Ahly.

Referee Szymon Marciniak has been assigned the fixture and he too will be keen to avoid any drama. Marciniak was the official in charge of City’s win over Inter in the Champions League final in June. On that occasion he brandished five yellow cards, although three were dished out in stoppage time. The Pole has averaged 5.55 yellow cards in his 11 games this season, including nine cautions in his last major outing in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League. We’re not expecting the same level of intensity and neither are setting the card line at 3.5. As a result, we’re taking under 3.5 cards at odds of 8/11 with Betway. Man City vs Fluminense Tip 3: Under 3.5 cards – 8/11 Betway

