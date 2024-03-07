Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Manchester United vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

United will hope to bounce back when they host struggling Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Manchester United vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Man Utd vs Everton predictions 

Everton will look to end their slump in the Premier League when they travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Toffees received a huge boost two weeks ago when their penalty for breaching Premier League sustainability regulations was reduced from 10 points to six, nudging them away from the relegation zone. 

But, Sean Dyche’s men have not been able to distance themselves further from trouble, a 3-1 defeat to West Ham last time out extending their winless run to 10 games in the Premier League.

Supporters are beginning to get restless in the blue half of Merseyside with the club only five points better off than Luton in 18th place. A trip to Old Trafford would usually be a cause for concern, although United could be vulnerable after their loss to rivals City in the Manchester derby last week

Erik ten Hag's side were comprehensively outplayed by City as they slipped to back-to-back losses in the top flight having been beaten by Fulham at home before that.

United are odds-on with football betting sites to respond to those setbacks with a win over the Toffees. Dyche’s men have a price of 3/1 to get the victory on the road. Here are our predictions for the game, made using the best Premier League odds.

Man Utd vs Everton Tip: United hoping to get back on track

The Red Devils made a bright start to the Manchester derby by taking the lead through Marcus Rashford’s stunner. 

The forward could have put the visitors ahead in the first half but then missed a couple of chances to extend their lead, losing control on a quick break before skewing an effort wide at the back post. You can’t afford to make those mistakes against City and it proved to be costly as Pep Guardiola’s men stormed back in the second half.  

United now return home, where they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham last time out. Just when the pressure was easing on Ten Hag, his side have endured a frutrating slump. 

They need to break out of it quickly to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Their top four odds have drifted due to due to recent results, so the visit of struggling Everton comes at the right time.

The Toffees looked to be on course for a vital win at the bottom against Brighton in their last away match, only to be denied by Lewis Dunk’s late leveller. Everton have not won on the road since December 16 and even then, their victory came against lowly Burnley.

Their hopes of earning the three points on the road look relatively slim, although they could make life difficult for the hosts. 

Everton held Man City at bay for 76 minutes before losing 2-0 at the Etihad last month. United lack the same cutting edge, but could do enough to get back to winning ways. After looking at betting apps, we’re backing United to get the win by the smallest of margins.

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 1: Man Utd to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365

Which Rashford will turn up? 

United got the entire Rashford rollercoaster experience at the Etihad. He put them ahead with a brilliant effort from distance and used his pace to trouble City on occasions. But, his lack of clinical edge prevented them from building a dominant position.  

Rashford’s attempt to win a free-kick in the second half was the starting point for City’s equaliser. He had a good chance to break away from Kyle Walker, but went down cheaply, lost possession and the rest is history as Phil Foden scored the equaliser 30 seconds later.

Ten Hag needs a focused Rashford for the clash with Everton. He ended a five-game goal drought in all competitions in the defeat to City, but does not have a great record in his 14 Premier League matches against the Toffees, scoring only one goal.  

Rashford has supplied three assists in that time, so using the range of markets on betting sites, we’re backing him to either score or create a goal on Saturday at 4/5 with BetVictor

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 2: Marcus Rashford to score or assist – 4/5 BetVictor

Everton to get stuck in 

Everton have committed the fifth most fouls in the Premier League this season. That statistic jumps to third for away matches, where only Bournemouth and Chelsea have had more infringements on the road.  

The Toffees are not afraid to put their foot in, averaging 12.8 fouls per game in their Premier League away matches.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has committed 41 fouls over the course of the season, while there are several other Everton players that have over 25 infringements to their name, including former United man James Garner.  

Referee Simon Hooper is in the middle of the pack for the number of fouls awarded in the Premier League this term. That gives us pause for thought when considering Everton's foul, but we like over 11.5 fouls at odds of 4/5 with Unibet

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 3: Everton over 11.5 fouls – 4/5 Unibet

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.