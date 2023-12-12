Jump to content
Man Utd vs Bayern Munich tips: Champions League predictions and betting odds

The Red Devils must beat the German champions on Tuesday night to avoid an early European exit
Last Updated: 12th of December 2023
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Man Utd vs Bayern Munich tips: Champions League predictions and betting odds

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich betting tips:

It’s crunch time for Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday when they play host to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The stakes could not be higher for Erik ten Hag’s team, who must beat Bayern and hope that Copenhagen’s meeting with Galatasaray ends in a draw to advance to the last 16 of the competition. 

Any other set of results would see United eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage. 

The Champions League odds make the Red Devils underdogs to get the win they need against a Bayern side already confirmed as Group A winners. 

Still, it promises to be an absorbing encounter with both United and Bayern seeking to bounce back from heavy defeats at the weekend. 

Bayern can show their class 

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at the weekend. It was their worst result of what has broadly been a hugely disappointing season, and it leaves Ten Hag under significant pressure. 

The Dutchman is now the second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job on football betting sites, behind only Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest. 

United’s loss at the weekend was hardly ideal preparation for this seismic showdown with Bayern Munich, but they were not alone in suffering a surprisingly substantial setback last time out. 

Bayern were themselves handed a punishing defeat on Saturday, as Eintracht Frankfurt thumped the German champions 5-1

Champions League winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
29.41%
9/4
2/1
2/1
2/1
12/5
2/1
B. Munich
16.67%
4/1
4/1
4/1
4/1
5/1
4/1
Real Madrid
15.38%
5/1
5/1
11/2
11/2
11/2
11/2
Arsenal
12.50%
13/2
7/1
6/1
7/1
7/1
6/1
Barcelona
6.67%
12/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
13/1
Psg
5.88%
12/1
16/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
Inter
4.35%
16/1
20/1
18/1
22/1
16/1
18/1
Atletico
4.35%
20/1
16/1
20/1
22/1
16/1
20/1
However, that result could be bad news for United. Bayern are already through to the last 16 as Group A winners. Ordinarily, they might have rested a few players for this trip to Old Trafford. 

Instead, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is now likely to name a strong line-up as he seeks a response from his side on matchday six of the Champions League. 

Bayern beat United 4-3 in the reverse fixture in September, but that scoreline flattered Ten Hag’s men.  

United are not in Bayern’s class and the gulf between them will probably be apparent on Tuesday, with the visitors likely to have too much quality for their hosts. 

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Bayern Munich to win - 6/4 with BetUK

Attacks to get better of defences 

In many ways Manchester United have been the team to watch in the Champions League this season. Their five results up to now include a 3-3 draw and two 4-3 defeats. The goals have flowed at both ends. 

It is hard to see a deviation from that pattern on Tuesday. The pressure is off Bayern Munich, who will nevertheless be determined to make an impression at one of the most iconic grounds in Europe. 

As for United, they must take risks as only a victory will do. They were largely insipid in attack against Bournemouth on Saturday, but they will be facing a Bayern side who have only kept one clean sheet in Group A up to now. 

Meanwhile, Tuchel’s attacking players will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a United defence that has looked extremely vulnerable of late. 

The prices on betting sites suggest goals are on the cards in this one, with neither United nor Bayern likely to keep a clean sheet on Tuesday night. 

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 8/11 with bet365

Kane can make impact at Old Trafford 

Harry Kane was thought to be a long-time transfer target for Manchester United. The England international may still end up at Old Trafford one day, but the last few peak years of his career will be spent at Bayern Munich. 

United could soon be made to rue missing out on Kane, who notched a penalty in Bayern’s 4-3 victory over Ten Hag’s charges at the Allianz Arena. 

The England captain will be desperate to make an impression in his first club game back in his home country since the move to Germany and is the favourite on betting apps to score at anytime. 

He will be facing a United defence that has a shocking record in this competition: only Royal Antwerp (15) have seen their backline breached more often than the Red Devils (14) in the group stage.  

Champions League top scorer odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
47.62%
--
1/1
11/10
--
--
11/10
Harry Edward Kane
26.32%
--
5/2
5/2
--
--
14/5
Kylian Mbappe
12.50%
--
6/1
6/1
--
--
7/1
Alvaro Morata
9.09%
--
10/1
10/1
--
--
10/1
Jude Bellingham
6.67%
--
14/1
14/1
--
--
14/1
Julian Alvarez
4.76%
--
20/1
18/1
--
--
18/1
Kane is enjoying a fantastic season at Bayern, demonstrating once again that he is among the greatest strikers of his generation. 

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman has scored 22 goals in all competitions, including four in the Champions League. 

Kane may fill his boots against a United team that could have conceded more than the three they let in against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Harry Kane to score any time - 6/5 with Unibet

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.