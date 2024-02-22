Manchester United vs Fulham predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Man Utd vs Fulham betting tips: Manchester United -1 handicap - 11/8 BoyleSports

Fulham to score first - 2/1 bet365

Rasmus Hojlund to score any time - 27/20 Unibet Manchester United can boost their chances of Champions League qualification when they face Fulham on Saturday (3pm). Erik ten Hag’s side have won four games on the bounce and are now just three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place with their having been cut in the wake of their recent run. United will be keen to maintain their forward momentum as we get set to enter the final third of the season. expect United to come out on top, but could Fulham give them something to think about this weekend?

Hosts can continue winning run After a 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest in their final game of 2023, Manchester United’s Champions League qualification hopes were hanging by a thread. That result at the City Ground left Ten Hag’s team nine points adrift of the top four having played a game more than their rivals with their to finish in the top four ballooning to as big as 16/1 on some . But after four wins in a row, the latest of which was a 2-1 defeat of Luton Town last weekend, United are now within five points of fourth and three of fifth.

The Red Devils are still not delivering convincing all-round performances. They are struggling to control games and opponents are still able to create plenty of chances against them. At the same time, there are positives for United to take from their recent displays. Most notably, the attack is really starting to motor. And while Ten Hag’s side do not dominate possession to the extent that is expected of them, they carry a major threat on the counter-attack. Fulham have the second-worst away record in the division, failing to win an away league game since August. The hosts should be able to win this with a bit to spare and are worth considering with a -1 start in handicap markets on . For the bet to win, United will need to beat Fulham by two goals or more, any other result and the wager will lose. Manchester United vs Fulham Tip 1: Manchester United -1 handicap - 11/8 BoyleSports

Do not rule out Fulham breaking the deadlock Fulham have been reasonably productive in attack of late, with Rodrigo Muniz showing signs of promise after Raul Jimenez’s injury and Manchester United’s tendency to start games slowly, especially at Old Trafford, means they could catch the hosts cold. Remarkably, United have conceded the opening goal seven times in their 12 home games this term. Meanwhile, only Burnley have a worst first-half record on home turf. For one reason or another, Ten Hag’s side really struggle to get out of the blocks quickly in front of their own fans. It is an issue the manager will be keen to address as quickly as possible, not least with some winnable home games against Fulham, Everton and Sheffield United on the horizon. So while we expect United to triumph after 90 minutes, they may get off to yet another bad start. Manchester United vs Fulham Tip 2: Fulham to score first - 2/1 bet365

In-form Hojlund full of confidence right now Rasmus Hojlund has hit his stride in the Premier League. It took the Denmark international until Boxing Day to notch his first goal in England’s top flight, but he has not looked back since then. After a match-winning brace against Luton last Sunday, Hojlund has now scored seven goals in his last six appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has found the net in every league outing since that 3-2 victory over Villa on December 26. The former Atalanta frontman demonstrated his quality in the first half of the campaign, but the final touch was missing - at least in the Premier League. But everything is starting to come together for Hojlund and we like his chances of making his mark against a Fulham side that have conceded 26 goals away from home. The Cottagers struggle to keep their opponents out when they are playing at opposition stadiums, and Hojlund should get plenty of opportunities on Saturday. Manchester United vs Fulham Tip 3: Rasmus Hojlund to score any time - 27/20 Unibet

