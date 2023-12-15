Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

However, City look to have turned a corner after a dip in form, beating Luton Town in the Premier League and Red Star Belgrade during the week in the Champions League. They will be searching for a third win in a row when Palace visit Manchester. Roy Hodgson’s side are struggling right now and City are strong favourites with the best .

Expect comfortable home win By their own sky-high standards, Manchester City have had a tough time of late. Prior to a 2-1 victory over Luton Town last weekend, Guardiola’s men had gone four Premier League games without a win. Dropped points against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa saw City slide down the standings, from top spot to fourth. There is no need for panic, though. City are just four points adrift of first place and they will close that gap - at least temporarily - by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Moreover, if we look at it another way, Guardiola’s side have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions. This is not exactly an out-and-out crisis. City will jet off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup soon after this game, so they will be determined to sign off on a high. Against a Palace team that has scored the second-fewest goals in the division, this could be a straightforward assignment. And after looking at , we're backing City to secure a win and a clean sheet at 9/10 with . Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Manchester City to win to nil - 9/10 BetVictor

Tough afternoon in store for Palace Roy Hodgson has come under pressure after a downturn in form for Crystal Palace. They have taken just one point from the last 15 on offer, while only one of their last nine matches has ended in victory. Hodgson was never going to be a long-term solution in his second spell at Palace, but the plan was for him to get the club through to the summer. However, chairman Steve Parish could be compelled to act if he feels Palace’s place in the top flight is under genuine threat.

Hodgson is safe for now and the outcome of Saturday’s match is unlikely to change that, but Palace need to get points on the board soon. They head into this game without several key players: Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma, Sam Johnstone and Odsonne Edouard are all injured, while Jordan Ayew is serving a one-match suspension. With all that in mind, it is hard to see anything other than a comfortable City triumph. The hosts are more than capable of scoring either side of half-time here. Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Manchester City to score in both halves - 13/10 William Hill

Foden can make impact for Manchester City Erling Haaland missed last weekend’s victory over Luton and was left out of the travelling party for Wednesday’s trip to Red Star Belgrade. It is not yet clear whether the Norway international will be fit enough for a place in the starting XI against Crystal Palace, but City may not have any trouble scoring with or without him.

Like many other regular starters, Phil Foden was left out of the XI against Red Star. He came on for Jack Grealish at the start of the second half and is likely to feature from the first whistle on Saturday. Foden has three direct goal involvements to his name in his last five outings for City. Whether he plays on the left, in a central role or on the right, the England international should create plenty of chances for his attacking team-mates. We're backing him to make a decisive impact in the game with at least one assist at odds of 2/1 with . Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Phil Foden over 0.5 assists - 2/1 bet365