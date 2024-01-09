Middlesbrough vs Chelsea predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Their opponents have also claimed this prize before: Steve McClaren led Boro to glory in 2004, beating Bolton Wanderers in the final. Chelsea are the favourites with , but Middlesbrough will be out to upset the odds at the Riverside Stadium.

Blues should prove too strong It is fair to say Chelsea have not been the most consistent team so far this season. Despite some signs of improvement in recent weeks, they are still languishing in 10th place in the Premier League. Qualification for the Champions League already looks like a long shot, which is why the EFL Cup and FA Cup are potentially so important for the Blues this term. They secured their place in the fourth round of the latter tournament at the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Preston North End. Attention now turns to Middlesbrough.

One of Chelsea's major shortcomings this term has been putting the ball in the back of the net. Creating chances has not been a problem - only Liverpool have a higher expected goals rate in the Premier League. But Mauricio Pochettino's men have been profligate too often. Not so much in recent outings, though: Chelsea have scored 13 goals in their last six matches in all competitions. Middlesbrough will have their hands full in trying to keep the visitors quiet here.

Chelsea often level at the midway point While Chelsea should ultimately have too much quality for a Middlesbrough side sitting mid-table in the Championship, we should not necessarily expect them to come flying out of the blocks. On the plus side, Chelsea are the only Premier League team yet to be behind at half-time this season. But they have been ahead on just five occasions. A huge 75 per cent of their top-flight matches this term have been level after 45 minutes.

It is easy to envisage this match following suit. With a second leg still to come, there is no need for Boro or Chelsea to take unnecessary risks in the opening period of Tuesday's contest. Michael Carrick's side have lost three of their last four home games. So while the atmosphere at the Riverside Stadium will be electric, the Boro players may feel a little apprehensive. Do not be surprised if there is nothing separating these two teams at the break

Broja can make impact at Riverside Stadium Christopher Nkunku is not the only Chelsea forward making his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off. Armando Broja is further along in his recovery and he should get the nod to start up front on Tuesday night. Nicolas Jackson of Senegal has now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, so Broja is the obvious pick to lead the line against Middlesbrough.

Christopher Nkunku is not the only Chelsea forward making his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off. Armando Broja is further along in his recovery and he should get the nod to start up front on Tuesday night. Nicolas Jackson of Senegal has now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, so Broja is the obvious pick to lead the line against Middlesbrough.

Nkunku could feature in his favoured second striker role, or he may have to be content with a place on the bench. Either way, Broja has given plenty of reasons to think he can find the back of the net. The Albania international looked sharp against Preston at the weekend, scoring only his second goal of the season. Broja has only started a handful of games, though. With a run in the team, he has a much better chance of making an impact.

