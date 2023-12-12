Newcastle vs AC Milan tips: Betting preview with predictions and Champions League odds

A victory would be enough for Newcastle if Paris Saint-Germain draw with or lose to Borussia Dortmund. However, Milan must win in England and hope that PSG lose in Germany. The stakes could hardly be higher and we should be in store for an engaging encounter in front of a raucous home crowd.

Newcastle vs AC Milan prediction: Howe’s men can do their job Group F always looked likely to be enthralling and it has not disappointed. All four teams can still move from their current positions on matchday six, with Borussia Dortmund the only one guaranteed a place in the round of 16. Since a draw is not enough for either side, there is no danger of either Newcastle or Milan being caught in two minds here. The latest give the Magpies a 7/4 chance of getting the results they need to go through. The reverse fixture did finish with the scores level, despite Milan’s best efforts. The Italians were much the better team at San Siro, but a combination of profligate finishing and dogged Newcastle defending produced a 0-0 draw.

Eddie Howe’s side will seek to channel the 4-1 demolition of PSG in October. That remains their sole success in Group F, although it is worth noting that Milan have been triumphant on just one occasion too. Newcastle arrive into this game on the back of two heavy defeats on the road. Howe’s team were well beaten by Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, and they looked extremely leggy in both matches. But Newcastle will be energised by the crowd on Wednesday and that should help them get over the line against a Milan team that will be without several regulars through injury. Tip: Newcastle to win - 10/11 with 10bet Goals on cards at St James’ Park Newcastle are battling their own fitness issues too, of course. Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman are among the absentees for Milan’s visit. Sandro Tonali is not eligible to face his former club due to suspension. As for the Rossoneri, they have only one fit centre-back in Fikayo Tomori, while Rafael Leao faces a race against time to shake off a thigh problem. The Portugal international will probably make it in time, which would be a huge boost to Milan’s chances.

Their form has been patchy of late, but Stefano Pioli’s side have generally been productive in attack. Milan have scored 12 goals in their last six games in all competitions, and two in each of their last three away games. Newcastle certainly know where the goal is when they play at St. James’ Park: they are averaging 2.18 goal per home game in 2023/24 and make them odds-on to score the game’s opening goal. The fact that both teams need to win could make this a highly entertaining affair. We reckon goals are on the cards when Newcastle meet Milan on Wednesday. Tip: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 11/10 with BoyleSports Gordon a key man for Magpies Callum Wilson is fit again and it will be interesting to see whether Howe goes with the England international or Alexander Isak up front. The latter has looked particularly tired of late, but his expert link play may make him a better tactical fit for this particular assignment. Either way, Anthony Gordon looks like the best pick in the anytime scorer market on .