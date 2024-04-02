Newcastle vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Newcastle United vs Everton tips: Hosts can triumph again Not for the first time this season, Newcastle United put their fans through the wringer on Saturday. From 1-0 up to 3-1 down, Eddie Howe’s team ultimately beat West Ham United 4-3 thanks to a superb comeback in the second half. It was to Newcastle’s immense credit that they were able to dig deep when it seemed like everything was going against them. No fewer than three players were forced off through injury during the game, adding yet more bodies to an already crowded treatment room up on Tyneside.

The manner of the victory will have given Newcastle huge confidence ahead of Everton's visit. By contrast, the Toffees' concession of a late goal to Bournemouth will have dealt a further blow to their self-belief. Sean Dyche is under pressure after overseeing the Merseysiders' joint-longest winless run in the Premier League and he must now pick his players up ahead of Tuesday's tussle. Their to take the tumble into the Championship remain behind rivals Nottingham Forest and Luton, but another defeat could see those prices change rapidly. Newcastle have the sixth-best home record in the division and they have what it takes to compound Everton's woes in this one. After looking at the prices on , we like the 21/20 available with for the Magpies to notch another home win. Newcastle vs Everton Tip 1: Newcastle to win - 21/20 bet365

Goals on the cards in northeast Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United of 1995/96 were nicknamed ‘The Entertainers’. But by one measure at least, they had nothing on this Newcastle side. In finishing second to Manchester United that campaign, Premier League games involving the Magpies averaged 2.71 goals (fewer, incidentally, than Alex Ferguson’s champions and third-placed Liverpool). Meanwhile, Newcastle’s 29 games this season are averaging a remarkable 3.93 goals, comfortably the most in the division. That is largely because Howe’s side have struggled to keep opposition attacks out this term, which should give Everton some hope.

The Toffees have been the league’s biggest underperformers when you compare expected goals (43.5) to actual goals scored (30). An optimist would conclude that the Toffees are at least creating chances, so perhaps their frontline will come good here. Even if they do not, Newcastle are more than capable of making the net bulge three times themselves. Anthony Gordon is suspended and Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson are injured, but Howe still has plenty of firepower at his disposal. Newcastle vs Everton Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - 4/7 BetMGM

Isak a constant threat for Howe’s charges Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes both scored twice against West Ham and that duo will again provide the bulk of Newcastle’s attacking threat. Isak is the favourite in the anytime scorer market with and odds better than evens potentially offer good value. The Sweden international has scored 14 times this season, despite missing a fair few games with injury. Indeed, he has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than the likes of Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins. He is also Newcastle’s designated penalty-taker and he tucked away two spot-kicks with aplomb last time out.

Everton have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven league outings on the road, so Isak could get plenty of opportunities. The former Real Sociedad striker likes to drop deep and create chances for others. But given that Everton will defend in a low block, Isak is likely to be tasked with staying closer to the penalty area. He may therefore be less inventive than usual, yet such a tactical tweak would increase his own chances of finding the back of the net. Newcastle vs Everton Tip 3: Alexander Isak to score any time - 5/4 Unibet

