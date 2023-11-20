North Macedonia vs England betting tips: Euro 2024 predictions and odds

North Macedonia vs England predictions: England to win and both teams to score – 21/10 with BetVictor

Jovan Manev to be shown a card – 11/4 with William Hill We have reached the final round of group matches in the qualification process for Euro 2024 and Group C is one of the sections which still has matters to resolve. However, those issues do not involve either North Macedonia or England – the former has been eliminated while the latter secured top spot last month. But this is a clash that's still worth tuning in for. The home side have the small matter of a 7-0 defeat in the reverse fixture to avenge while some fringe members of Gareth Southgate’s squad may get an opportunity to impress the manager ahead of the finals in Germany next summer. England are short-priced favourites with to come out on top at the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje (7:45pm, Channel 4). Dead rubber games can be tricky to predict, but we’ve found three potential bets for the clash.

Three Lions to win but goals at both ends England’s last outing didn’t go the way had forecast. The handicap markets suggested the Three Lions would beat Malta by five or six goals at Wembley on Friday, yet the final score line was just 2-0. It was only an own goal which separated the teams in the opening 74 minutes, before Harry Kane (inevitably) added the second following a good move by Southgate’s side. At the same time, North Macedonia were losing a chaotic match in Rome. Italy went in at half time 3-0 up before the visitors struck back twice. A further two Italian goals sealed a 5-2 victory but North Macedonia certainly made the most of their rare attacking moments. Blagoja Milevski’s side also possesses a credible record at home in this qualification section, holding Italy to a 1-1 draw and only losing 3-2 to Ukraine thanks to an 83rd-minute goal. With a 2-1 victory over Malta and friendly wins against Faroe Islands and Armenia, North Macedonia are accustomed to scoring in front of their own supporters.

However, there are few tougher assignments than facing England, with the Three Lions ranked by FIFA as the fourth-best side in the world (behind Argentina, France and Brazil). It’s only five months since they beat North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford and in that match the visitors failed to have a shot or even a corner. While that level of dominance is rare, England have proven very strong against this broad level of opponent. The North Macedonians are currently 66th in the world rankings and Southgate’s team have won their last nine matches against teams between 50th and 70th keeping a clean sheet in the last seven. It feels like the home side have a better than normal chance of scoring, though, not least as only one fourth placed team in the seven five-team qualifying groups has amassed more goals. Even with a changed starting XI England should win but North Macedonia can give their fans a goal to cheer. North Macedonia vs England Tip 1: England to win and Both Teams to Score – 21/10 with BetVictor

Ollie Watkins to make it three from three Ollie Watkins is seeking to prove he should go to Euro 2024 as the back-up to Kane, but the Aston Villa hitman has had limited opportunities to show what he can do in an England shirt. Four of his eight caps have been in appearances lasting no more than 10 minutes and another two were just under half an hour. There is reason to think the Villa striker might start in Skopje though. He remained on the bench throughout the win over Malta on Friday despite Southgate leaving one substitution unused, possibly to be saved for this match.

Watkins’ two England starts came against Ivory Coast and Australia, teams a little better than North Macedonia, and while both games were friendlies, this is as close as a competitive match gets to that status. More importantly, the 27-year-old scored in both of his starts and has eight goals (plus three assists) in his last 10 matches for club and country so is in red hot form. Watkins deserves to start and we’re backing him on to make it count. North Macedonia vs England Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time – 19/20 with Betfred

A long night for Jovan Manev If our logic for Watkins’ selection is sound then it’s reasonable to expect a start for Jack Grealish, another bench-rider from England’s last fixture. But whether he starts on the left or if Marcus Rashford retains his place, it promises to be a testing night for Jovan Manev. The 22-year-old has started North Macedonia’s last four qualifying matches and is normally found on the right side of their back three, so will be up against a lively attacker whoever Southgate selects.

