Betting > Football

Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets

Ipswich's quest for promotion faces another challenge in the East Anglian derby against Norwich
Last Updated: 5th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Norwich vs Ipswich betting tips 

Ipswich can crank up the pressure on their promotion rivals by beating Norwich in the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Tractor Boys' remarkable push for automatic promotion continued on Monday with a sensational comeback against Southampton as Jeremy Sarmiento’s late strike secured a 3-2 victory. 

Ipswich’s win lifted them to the Championship summit, where they hold a one-point lead over Leeds and are two points ahead of Leicester in third place.

Norwich vs Ipswich odds
Best Odds
April 6th | 12:30pm
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Norwich Norwich
36.36%
--
17/10
7/4
7/4
13/8
17/10
17/10
Draw
26.67%
--
5/2
5/2
5/2
11/4
12/5
5/2
Ipswich Ipswich
40.82%
--
7/5
7/5
29/20
29/20
7/5
29/20
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
59.67%
--
--
--
4/6
4/6
--
--
Under 2.5
45.45%
--
--
--
6/5
6/5
--
--
Norwich 0 Norwich 0
49.02%
--
--
--
1/1
21/20
--
--
Ipswich 0 Ipswich 0
53.76%
--
--
--
4/5
13/15
--
--
Norwich 0 Norwich 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Ipswich 0 Ipswich 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Norwich Norwich
7/4 BoyleSports
With six games remaining in the campaign, Kieran McKenna’s men are in touching distance of a return to the Premier League and close to ending their 22-year exile from the top flight. 

Norwich would dearly love to ruin Ipswich’s promotion dream by beating their bitter rivals. The Canaries have hopes of a Premier League return of their own, sitting in sixth place, four points clear of Coventry in the race for the final play-off spot. 

David Wagner’s men suffered a 3-1 defeat to Leicester last time out, but are strong on home soil. Football betting sites are predicting a tight game, with Ipswich narrow favourites at 6/4, while the Canaries are a best price of 7/4.  

Can Norwich halt Ipswich’s momentum? 

The Tractor Boys are seemingly on their way back to the Premier League following an incredible season. They could become the first side to record back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League since Southampton in 2012. 

Their victory over the Saints was another timely reminder of their resilience, scoring with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest through Sarmiento to secure a massive result in the battle at the top.  

Time and again, Ipswich have been written off, but have remained near faultless under pressure. Many sides would have collapsed after conceding two late goals to lose to Cardiff last month, but McKenna’s team have won three straight since and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

The Canaries could throw a spanner in the works, and their recent form suggests they can trip up their rivals. Norwich have won seven in a row at Carrow Road and are unbeaten in their last 13 on home soil.

Championship winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Leicester
47.62%
11/10
10/11
1/1
10/11
10/11
1/1
1/1
Leeds United
33.33%
6/4
7/4
13/8
7/4
7/4
2/1
8/5
Ipswich
22.22%
7/2
10/3
10/3
7/2
7/2
7/2
17/5
Southampton
0.66%
150/1
125/1
80/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
Teams Best Odds
Leicester
11/10 BetVictor
They sparked a mini-slump in Ipswich’s season after holding the Tractor Boys to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Portman Road. 

Wagner and his team could have something special up their sleeve and there will undoubtedly be a raucous atmosphere awaiting the two sides on Saturday. 

After losing to Cardiff, Ipswich squeezed out an unconvincing win over Blackburn on the road, which could have had a different look had Rovers had their shooting boots on. 

Norwich have threats with Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara, who could cause a stir in the promotion race. 

After looking at the odds on betting sites, we’re backing the Canaries to secure another home win, but Ipswich will not go quietly and can get on the scoresheet at Carrow Road at 15/4 with William Hill

Norwich vs Ipswich Tip 1: Norwich to win and BTTS – 15/4 William Hill

Sargent to extend Carrow Road record 

Sargent became only the second Championship player to score in nine consecutive home games when he found the net in the Canaries' 2-1 win over Plymouth.  

The USA international has a brilliant record in front of goal, notching 14 strikes in just 20 league appearances. Had he not missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, Norwich could have certainly firmed up a play-off spot and may well have been in the mix at the top of the table.  

Sargent has formed a good partnership with Sara in the final third, and although Norwich will be without Jonathan Rowe due to injury, they still have enough firepower to expose an Ipswich defence that has been found wanting against the stronger sides in the division.

Championship top goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Sammy Szmodics
55.56%
1/2
4/6
--
4/5
--
--
--
Adam Armstrong
37.74%
6/4
13/8
--
13/8
--
--
--
Morgan Whittaker
9.09%
10/1
9/1
--
8/1
--
--
--
Crysencio Summerville
4.76%
20/1
12/1
--
12/1
--
--
--
Josh Sargent
0.99%
100/1
66/1
--
66/1
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Sammy Szmodics
4/5 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
4/6 William Hill
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/2 BetVictor
Adam Armstrong
13/8 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/8 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
13/8 William Hill
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/4 BetVictor
Morgan Whittaker
10/1 BetVictor
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
9/1 William Hill
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
Crysencio Summerville
20/1 BetVictor
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
20/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
12/1 William Hill
Josh Sargent
100/1 BetVictor
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
100/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
66/1 William Hill
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
66/1 Unibet
The 24-year-old was limited to one shot on goal by Leicester on Monday, but he has been a completely different player in front of his own fans. He has recorded multiple efforts at goal in eight of his 10 matches at Carrow Road, including seven attempts against Plymouth. 

He’ll be at the heart of the action and betting apps have him as the favourite in both the first goalscorer and any time scorer markets. 

Since his return from injury, Sargent has scored the opening goal on three occasions and we like the value for the American to score the first goal at odds of 6/1 with Unibet

Norwich vs Ipswich Tip 2: Josh Sargent first goal scorer – 6/1 Unibet

Late drama in East Anglian derby 

Ipswich once again were at the centre of a dramatic finish in the Championship on Monday. Instead of conceding late goals as they did against Cardiff, Sarmiento’s late winner allowed them to leapfrog Leicester and Leeds to reach the Championship summit.  

No team has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of games than the Tractor Boys (25) this season. 

It’s no surprise to learn that McKenna’s men have amassed a league-high 16 points in that time period because of their goalscoring exploits, which has made a monumental difference in the race for promotion.

Championship top 6 odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
West Bromwich
95.24%
1/20
1/50
--
1/25
1/20
--
1/66
Norwich
61.84%
1/2
1/2
--
8/13
8/13
--
2/5
Coventry
25.00%
2/1
9/4
--
2/1
2/1
--
3/1
Hull
10.00%
6/1
8/1
--
9/1
9/1
--
17/2
Preston
5.26%
14/1
16/1
--
11/1
12/1
--
18/1
Teams Best Odds
West Bromwich
