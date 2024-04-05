Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Goal scored after 77:59 – 5/6 bet365 Ipswich can crank up the pressure on their promotion rivals by beating Norwich in the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Tractor Boys' remarkable push for automatic promotion continued on Monday with a sensational comeback against Southampton as Jeremy Sarmiento’s late strike secured a 3-2 victory. Ipswich’s win lifted them to the Championship summit, where they hold a one-point lead over Leeds and are two points ahead of Leicester in third place.

With six games remaining in the campaign, Kieran McKenna's men are in touching distance of a return to the Premier League and close to ending their 22-year exile from the top flight. Norwich would dearly love to ruin Ipswich's promotion dream by beating their bitter rivals. The Canaries have hopes of a Premier League return of their own, sitting in sixth place, four points clear of Coventry in the race for the final play-off spot. David Wagner's men suffered a 3-1 defeat to Leicester last time out, but are strong on home soil.

Can Norwich halt Ipswich’s momentum? The Tractor Boys are seemingly on their way back to the Premier League following an incredible season. They could become the first side to record back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League since Southampton in 2012. Their victory over the Saints was another timely reminder of their resilience, scoring with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest through Sarmiento to secure a massive result in the battle at the top. Time and again, Ipswich have been written off, but have remained near faultless under pressure. Many sides would have collapsed after conceding two late goals to lose to Cardiff last month, but McKenna’s team have won three straight since and are sitting pretty at the top of the table. The Canaries could throw a spanner in the works, and their recent form suggests they can trip up their rivals. Norwich have won seven in a row at Carrow Road and are unbeaten in their last 13 on home soil.

They sparked a mini-slump in Ipswich's season after holding the Tractor Boys to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Portman Road. Wagner and his team could have something special up their sleeve and there will undoubtedly be a raucous atmosphere awaiting the two sides on Saturday. After losing to Cardiff, Ipswich squeezed out an unconvincing win over Blackburn on the road, which could have had a different look had Rovers had their shooting boots on. Norwich have threats with Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara, who could cause a stir in the promotion race. Norwich vs Ipswich Tip 1: Norwich to win and BTTS – 15/4 William Hill

Sargent to extend Carrow Road record Sargent became only the second Championship player to score in nine consecutive home games when he found the net in the Canaries' 2-1 win over Plymouth. The USA international has a brilliant record in front of goal, notching 14 strikes in just 20 league appearances. Had he not missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, Norwich could have certainly firmed up a play-off spot and may well have been in the mix at the top of the table. Sargent has formed a good partnership with Sara in the final third, and although Norwich will be without Jonathan Rowe due to injury, they still have enough firepower to expose an Ipswich defence that has been found wanting against the stronger sides in the division.

The 24-year-old was limited to one shot on goal by Leicester on Monday, but he has been a completely different player in front of his own fans. He has recorded multiple efforts at goal in eight of his 10 matches at Carrow Road, including seven attempts against Plymouth. He'll be at the heart of the action. Since his return from injury, Sargent has scored the opening goal on three occasions. Norwich vs Ipswich Tip 2: Josh Sargent first goal scorer – 6/1 Unibet