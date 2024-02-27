Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Our tipster has made three betting predictions for the FA Cup fifth round clash at the City Ground
Last Updated: 27th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd predictions 

Nottingham Forest will be looking to beat Manchester United at the City Ground for the second time this season in their fifth round FA Cup clash on Wednesday (7.45pm, BBC One). 

The Tricky Trees’ attention may have turned to their predicament in the Premier League rather than the FA Cup following the news of Everton’s successful appeal against their breach of financial regulations, reducing their 10-point deduction down to six.  

As a result, Forest sit just once place above the relegation zone, four points clear of Luton Town in 18th place. Football betting sites still believe that the Tricky Trees will survive, but the battle at the bottom has just become more interesting.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his team could be forgiven for overlooking the FA Cup, although the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in the last 27 years should not be passed up so easily.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd odds
Best Odds
February 28th | 7:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Nottingham Nottingham
31.25%
2/1
2/1
21/10
11/5
2/1
11/5
Draw
27.78%
12/5
5/2
23/10
13/5
5/2
5/2
Man Utd Man Utd
44.44%
5/4
23/20
6/5
6/5
5/4
11/10
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
56.34%
4/6
7/10
7/10
8/11
4/6
10/13
Under 2.5
47.62%
11/10
21/20
21/20
16/15
21/20
16/15
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Nottingham Nottingham
11/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/5 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/5 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
21/10 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
2/1 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
2/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
2/1 BoyleSports
Draw
13/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/5 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/2 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
5/2 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
5/2 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
12/5 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
23/10 Betway
Man Utd Man Utd
5/4 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
5/4 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
5/4 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/5 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/5 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
23/20 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/10 Unibet
Over 2.5
10/13 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/13 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/11 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/10 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/10 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/6 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/6 BoyleSports
Under 2.5
11/10 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/10 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
16/15 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
16/15 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
21/20 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
21/20 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
21/20 BoyleSports
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Forest have needed a replay and extra time to see off their first two cup opponents in Blackpool and Championship side Bristol City, the latter taking Nuno's men all the way to a penalty shootout, so it has not been an easy route.  

Manchester United too sweated their way past League Two side Newport County in a 4-2 win in the fourth round after easing past Wigan in round three. Just when Erik ten Hag’s side looked to be finding some form, they suffered a stoppage-time defeat to Fulham at home in the Premier League.  

The pressure is back on the Dutchman and he can ill afford to miss out on United’s last chance of silverware this season. The Red Devils are favourites in the FA Cup odds to win, but Forest have already beaten Ten Hag’s men on home soil this term.

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

Entertainment at the City Ground 

The City Ground has been one of the best stadiums to visit this season for drama. 

Unfortunately for Forest, results have not gone their way in most of those games, but few fans can complain about being shortchanged. In 16 matches in all competitions, the Tricky Trees have hit the back of the net in 13 games.  

Only Everton and Tottenham in the Premier League and Burnley in the EFL Cup have stopped Forest from scoring. Their win over United was a classic end-to-end contest, in which Nuno’s men came out on top. 

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the decisive goal after Marcus Rashford cancelled out Nicolas Dominguez’s opener. 

FA Cup winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
34.78%
17/10
15/8
15/8
15/8
15/8
9/5
Liverpool
23.08%
3/1
3/1
10/3
3/1
3/1
3/1
Chelsea
11.11%
13/2
8/1
8/1
8/1
15/2
8/1
Man Utd
10.00%
9/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
Newcastle
10.00%
9/1
8/1
7/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
15/8 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
15/8 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
15/8 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
15/8 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
15/8 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/5 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
17/10 Spreadex
Liverpool
10/3 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
10/3 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
3/1 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
3/1 BoyleSports
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
3/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/1 Unibet
Chelsea
8/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
8/1 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
8/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
15/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
13/2 Spreadex
Man Utd
9/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
9/1 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
8/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
8/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Newcastle
9/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
9/1 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
8/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
8/1 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/1 Betway
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Forest should approach the game with confidence having already beaten United, but the Red Devils will fancy their chances. Brighton, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle have conceded in Nottingham, but emerged as winners. 

Under Steve Cooper and Nuno, the Tricky Trees have only kept two home clean sheets, although one of those did come last time out against West Ham. Even without injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, United have the ability to cause problems.  

Both teams have scored in 11 of the 16 games at the City Ground this term and we’re pairing that with a United win at odds of 3/1 with bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win and BTTS – 3/1 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

McTominay to shine again in final third 

Scott McTominay has been a vital player for Manchester United this season. Without the Scotland international, the Red Devils could be sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. 

He has twice scored braces in victories over Brentford and Chelsea at Old Trafford, and notched important goals against Sheffield United, Wolves and Aston Villa. Although he’s got his detractors, you could argue that he has been United’s key man in pressure moments this season.

Kwiff Sports
Established 2015
Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

The FA Cup will be another occasion where Ten Hag needs a key performance, although McTominay has struggled to break into the starting line-up of late, last starting in the win over Wigan Athletic in the third round. 

However, Ten Hag will have one eye on the Manchester derby at the weekend and may choose to rotate out Kobbie Mainoo or even place McTominay in an advanced role, and that’s where we could find value on betting sites

Given his level of production in the final third this season, we’re backing McTominay to score any time at 9/2 with BoyleSports

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 2: Scott McTominay to score any time – 9/2 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Gibbs-White poses a threat

Gibbs-White won the game for Forest with his late strike in the meeting between the two sides in December. Since Nuno’s arrival at the club, Gibbs-White has been more active in and around the penalty area. 

He notched one goal and two assists under Cooper in the opening half of the campaign but has now added a further three goals and another two assists in 10 games during Nuno’s tenure. 

It is undoubtedly by design that Gibbs-White has been more productive, firing in 22 attempts at goal and placing eight of those efforts on target.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Forest will look to play through the energetic midfielder, who has caught the eye of several teams with the quality of his performances. He has upped the ante in the FA Cup, albeit against weaker opposition than Forest are accustomed to on a weekly basis, placing nine efforts on goal and four on target.

After looking on betting apps, we like the odds of 19/20 with Betway for Gibbs-White to register at least one shot on target against United. 

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 3: Morgan Gibbs-White over 0.5 shots on target – 19/20 Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

How to get free bets for FA Cup betting 

You can secure free bets and more for wagering on the FA Cup by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetUK are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, depositing £10 and then betting £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of 4/5 or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users also gain access to BetUK’s UK online casino and live casino

Before you sign up for BetUK, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on the FA Cup, please gamble responsibly. 

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.