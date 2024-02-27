Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd predictions
- Man Utd to win and BTTS – 3/1 bet365
- Scott McTominay to score any time – 9/2 BoyleSports
- Morgan Gibbs-White over 0.5 shots on target – 19/20 Betway
Nottingham Forest will be looking to beat Manchester United at the City Ground for the second time this season in their fifth round FA Cup clash on Wednesday (7.45pm, BBC One).
The Tricky Trees’ attention may have turned to their predicament in the Premier League rather than the FA Cup following the news of Everton’s successful appeal against their breach of financial regulations, reducing their 10-point deduction down to six.
As a result, Forest sit just once place above the relegation zone, four points clear of Luton Town in 18th place. Football betting sites still believe that the Tricky Trees will survive, but the battle at the bottom has just become more interesting.
Nuno Espirito Santo and his team could be forgiven for overlooking the FA Cup, although the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in the last 27 years should not be passed up so easily.
Forest have needed a replay and extra time to see off their first two cup opponents in Blackpool and Championship side Bristol City, the latter taking Nuno's men all the way to a penalty shootout, so it has not been an easy route.
Manchester United too sweated their way past League Two side Newport County in a 4-2 win in the fourth round after easing past Wigan in round three. Just when Erik ten Hag’s side looked to be finding some form, they suffered a stoppage-time defeat to Fulham at home in the Premier League.
The pressure is back on the Dutchman and he can ill afford to miss out on United’s last chance of silverware this season. The Red Devils are favourites in the FA Cup odds to win, but Forest have already beaten Ten Hag’s men on home soil this term.
Entertainment at the City Ground
The City Ground has been one of the best stadiums to visit this season for drama.
Unfortunately for Forest, results have not gone their way in most of those games, but few fans can complain about being shortchanged. In 16 matches in all competitions, the Tricky Trees have hit the back of the net in 13 games.
Only Everton and Tottenham in the Premier League and Burnley in the EFL Cup have stopped Forest from scoring. Their win over United was a classic end-to-end contest, in which Nuno’s men came out on top.
Morgan Gibbs-White scored the decisive goal after Marcus Rashford cancelled out Nicolas Dominguez’s opener.
Forest should approach the game with confidence having already beaten United, but the Red Devils will fancy their chances. Brighton, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle have conceded in Nottingham, but emerged as winners.
Under Steve Cooper and Nuno, the Tricky Trees have only kept two home clean sheets, although one of those did come last time out against West Ham. Even without injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, United have the ability to cause problems.
Both teams have scored in 11 of the 16 games at the City Ground this term and we’re pairing that with a United win at odds of 3/1 with bet365.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win and BTTS – 3/1 bet365
McTominay to shine again in final third
Scott McTominay has been a vital player for Manchester United this season. Without the Scotland international, the Red Devils could be sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League standings.
He has twice scored braces in victories over Brentford and Chelsea at Old Trafford, and notched important goals against Sheffield United, Wolves and Aston Villa. Although he’s got his detractors, you could argue that he has been United’s key man in pressure moments this season.
The FA Cup will be another occasion where Ten Hag needs a key performance, although McTominay has struggled to break into the starting line-up of late, last starting in the win over Wigan Athletic in the third round.
However, Ten Hag will have one eye on the Manchester derby at the weekend and may choose to rotate out Kobbie Mainoo or even place McTominay in an advanced role, and that’s where we could find value on betting sites.
Given his level of production in the final third this season, we’re backing McTominay to score any time at 9/2 with BoyleSports.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 2: Scott McTominay to score any time – 9/2 BoyleSports
Gibbs-White poses a threat
Gibbs-White won the game for Forest with his late strike in the meeting between the two sides in December. Since Nuno’s arrival at the club, Gibbs-White has been more active in and around the penalty area.
He notched one goal and two assists under Cooper in the opening half of the campaign but has now added a further three goals and another two assists in 10 games during Nuno’s tenure.
It is undoubtedly by design that Gibbs-White has been more productive, firing in 22 attempts at goal and placing eight of those efforts on target.
Forest will look to play through the energetic midfielder, who has caught the eye of several teams with the quality of his performances. He has upped the ante in the FA Cup, albeit against weaker opposition than Forest are accustomed to on a weekly basis, placing nine efforts on goal and four on target.
After looking on betting apps, we like the odds of 19/20 with Betway for Gibbs-White to register at least one shot on target against United.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 3: Morgan Gibbs-White over 0.5 shots on target – 19/20 Betway
How to get free bets for FA Cup betting
You can secure free bets and more for wagering on the FA Cup by signing up for gambling sites online.
BetUK are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, depositing £10 and then betting £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of 4/5 or greater.
As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users also gain access to BetUK’s UK online casino and live casino.
Before you sign up for BetUK, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on the FA Cup, please gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.