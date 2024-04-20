Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds

Fresh off reaching the Champions League semi-finals, Real host Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico
Last Updated: 20th of April 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Real Madrid vs Barcelona betting tips 

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the final Clasico of the season on Sunday (8pm, Premier Sports 1). 

With an eight-point lead over their arch-rivals heading into the weekend, Madrid can essentially wrap up the LaLiga title with a win here.

Meanwhile, Barcelona can keep their slim championship hopes alive by triumphing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. 

Football betting sites fancy Madrid to get the job done, as they attempt to beat Barca for a third time this season after winning the reverse fixture and their Spanish Super Cup clash. 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: Los Blancos should prove too strong 

Real Madrid and Barcelona had very different Champions League experiences in midweek. 

For Madrid, ecstasy. They were on the back foot for most of their quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, yet the 14-time champions held on for a 1-1 draw after extra time, then triumphed on penalties. 

Barcelona, on the other hand, endured agony. Going 1-0 up on the night against Paris Saint-Germain extended their aggregate advantage to 4-2. But Ronald Araujo’s red card after half an hour was a turning point, as PSG hit back with four goals of their own to advance to the last four.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona odds
Best Odds
April 21st | 8:00pm
Betfred
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Real Madrid Real Madrid
54.56%
--
--
--
--
4/5
73/100
--
19/25
5/6
4/5
Draw
25.00%
--
--
--
--
14/5
14/5
--
29/10
3/1
29/10
Barcelona Barcelona
23.53%
--
--
--
--
3/1
16/5
--
13/4
11/4
3/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
65.23%
--
--
--
--
8/15
--
--
--
8/15
--
Under 2.5
40.00%
--
--
--
--
3/2
--
--
--
7/5
--
Over 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Real Madrid Real Madrid
5/6 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
5/6 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/5 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
19/25 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
73/100 BoyleSports
Draw
3/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
3/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
29/10 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
29/10 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
14/5 BoyleSports
Barcelona Barcelona
13/4 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/4 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
16/5 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
3/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
11/4 Betway
Over 2.5
8/15 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/15 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
8/15 Betway
Under 2.5
3/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/2 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/5 Betway
Over 0
--
Under 0
--
Close X
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Visit Site
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40
Visit Site
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Close X
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
Visit Site
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The LaLiga title is thus the only trophy still on the table for Barcelona, but they have a mountain to climb in their bid to overtake Madrid in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to play for more than two hours in Manchester, so fatigue could be a factor here. 

Yet the fact their immediate game post-Manchester City is the Clasico might actually give Madrid enough adrenaline to power through. 

Their home record is excellent - 13 wins in 15 league games at the Bernabeu - and that could be a decisive factor on Sunday night. Betting sites make Madrid as odds-on favourites and we're inclined to agree with their assessment by taking them to win with our first tip.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 1: Real Madrid to win - 9/10 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Expect a strong second-half display from hosts

It is not just that Real Madrid had to play for 120 minutes plus penalties in the Champions League.  

They did so while their opponents did most of the attacking and had the majority of the ball. Also, their game took place abroad on Wednesday, 24 hours after Barcelona were in action at home. 

It would not be a huge surprise, then, if Ancelotti’s team were unable to come flying out of the blocks in the Clasico. Barcelona may actually look the sharper side in the first half, but as the game wears on, Madrid should get stronger. 

In LaLiga this season, Madrid have won 14 first halves compared to 24 second halves. Visitors to the Bernabeu have been level or ahead at half-time in 40 per cent of Madrid’s matches. But Los Blancos have won 13 of 15 second halves, conceding just three goals along the way. 

We like the odds with betting apps for Madrid to produce a winning effort in the second half with a price of 23/20 from Betway

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 2: Real Madrid to win the second half - 23/20 Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Bellingham can make mark in another Clasico 

Jude Bellingham was the headline-generator in the first Clasico of the season, scoring a second-half brace to bring Real Madrid a 2-1 victory. 

The England international did not have his best game in Montjuic, but he came up big when his team needed him most. 

Bellingham has not been as prolific in the second half of the campaign as he was in the first. In 2023, he put the ball in the back of the net 17 times. So far in 2024, he has only scored three times for the LaLiga leaders. 

Still, Bellingham remains a major threat. He seems immune to pressure and actually tends to perform better when the stakes are high, as they invariably are in the Clasico. 

The former Borussia Dortmund man is Madrid’s top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions, two ahead of Vinicius Junior and three clear of Rodrygo.

Given his love of the spotlight, Bellingham can put his stamp on another Clasico by adding another strike to his tally.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to score any time - 9/5 BetMGM  

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

El Clasico free bet offers

El Clasico is the headline act for European football this weekend and you can unlock free bets to wager on Real Madrid vs Barcelona by signing up for gambling sites online.

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets. All you need to do is click our link below before opening an account and opting in on this promotion

Next, make an initial deposit of £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. After that, bet £10 on football on any selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet is settled, you'll get £30 in free bets paid into your account in six £5 instalments to use on football.

Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch's offer before signing up. If you do bet on El Clasico this weekend, gamble responsibly.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Greg Lea for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Greg Lea

Last Updated: 20th April 2024, 11:30 AM

Share:

You might also like

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Football
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Football
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Betting
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Barcelona vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Barcelona vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday at Newbury
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday at Newbury
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Betting
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Casino
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Football
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets
World Snooker Championship first round tips: Snooker predictions, best bets & odds
Snooker
World Snooker Championship first round tips: Snooker predictions, best bets & odds
Scottish Grand National betting tips: ITV racing best bets, Ayr odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Scottish Grand National betting tips: ITV racing best bets, Ayr odds and free bets
Newmarket racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for day 3 of the Craven Meeting
Horse Racing
Newmarket racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for day 3 of the Craven Meeting
West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips: Europa League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips: Europa League predictions, odds and free bets
Chinese Grand Prix predictions: Betting preview with F1 tips and odds
Formula 1
Chinese Grand Prix predictions: Betting preview with F1 tips and odds
Sack race odds: Ten Hag favourite to leave next
Football
Sack race odds: Ten Hag favourite to leave next
Atalanta vs Liverpool tips: Europa League predictions, best football odds and free bets
Football
Atalanta vs Liverpool tips: Europa League predictions, best football odds and free bets
Man City vs Real Madrid predictions: 18/1 football tip and Champions League odds
Football
Man City vs Real Madrid predictions: 18/1 football tip and Champions League odds
Best Trustly Casinos UK: Top Casinos That Accept Trustly
Casino
Best Trustly Casinos UK: Top Casinos That Accept Trustly
Ballon d'Or betting odds: Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
Football
Ballon d'Or betting odds: Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
Premier League Darts Night 12 predictions, betting tips and odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 12 predictions, betting tips and odds
2024 World Snooker Championship winner predictions: Snooker betting tips & best odds
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship winner predictions: Snooker betting tips & best odds
Lille vs Aston Villa tips: Europa Conference League predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Lille vs Aston Villa tips: Europa Conference League predictions, odds & free bets
Wednesday's Newmarket tips: James Boyle's best racing bets for day 2 of the Craven Meeting
Horse Racing
Wednesday's Newmarket tips: James Boyle's best racing bets for day 2 of the Craven Meeting
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.