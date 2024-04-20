Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the final Clasico of the season on Sunday (8pm, Premier Sports 1). With an eight-point lead over their arch-rivals heading into the weekend, Madrid can essentially wrap up the LaLiga title with a win here. Meanwhile, Barcelona can keep their slim championship hopes alive by triumphing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. fancy Madrid to get the job done, as they attempt to beat Barca for a third time this season after winning the reverse fixture and their Spanish Super Cup clash.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: Los Blancos should prove too strong Real Madrid and Barcelona had very different Champions League experiences in midweek. For Madrid, ecstasy. They were on the back foot for most of their quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, yet the 14-time champions held on for a 1-1 draw after extra time, then triumphed on penalties. Barcelona, on the other hand, endured agony. Going 1-0 up on the night against Paris Saint-Germain extended their aggregate advantage to 4-2. But Ronald Araujo’s red card after half an hour was a turning point, as PSG hit back with four goals of their own to advance to the last four.

The LaLiga title is thus the only trophy still on the table for Barcelona, but they have a mountain to climb in their bid to overtake Madrid in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to play for more than two hours in Manchester, so fatigue could be a factor here. Yet the fact their immediate game post-Manchester City is the Clasico might actually give Madrid enough adrenaline to power through. Their home record is excellent - 13 wins in 15 league games at the Bernabeu - and that could be a decisive factor on Sunday night. make Madrid as odds-on favourites and we're inclined to agree with their assessment by taking them to win with our first tip. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 1: Real Madrid to win - 9/10 10Bet

Expect a strong second-half display from hosts It is not just that Real Madrid had to play for 120 minutes plus penalties in the Champions League. They did so while their opponents did most of the attacking and had the majority of the ball. Also, their game took place abroad on Wednesday, 24 hours after Barcelona were in action at home. It would not be a huge surprise, then, if Ancelotti’s team were unable to come flying out of the blocks in the Clasico. Barcelona may actually look the sharper side in the first half, but as the game wears on, Madrid should get stronger. In LaLiga this season, Madrid have won 14 first halves compared to 24 second halves. Visitors to the Bernabeu have been level or ahead at half-time in 40 per cent of Madrid’s matches. But Los Blancos have won 13 of 15 second halves, conceding just three goals along the way. We like the odds with for Madrid to produce a winning effort in the second half with a price of 23/20 from . Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 2: Real Madrid to win the second half - 23/20 Betway

Bellingham can make mark in another Clasico Jude Bellingham was the headline-generator in the first Clasico of the season, scoring a second-half brace to bring Real Madrid a 2-1 victory. The England international did not have his best game in Montjuic, but he came up big when his team needed him most. Bellingham has not been as prolific in the second half of the campaign as he was in the first. In 2023, he put the ball in the back of the net 17 times. So far in 2024, he has only scored three times for the LaLiga leaders. Still, Bellingham remains a major threat. He seems immune to pressure and actually tends to perform better when the stakes are high, as they invariably are in the Clasico. The former Borussia Dortmund man is Madrid’s top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions, two ahead of Vinicius Junior and three clear of Rodrygo. Given his love of the spotlight, Bellingham can put his stamp on another Clasico by adding another strike to his tally. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to score any time - 9/5 BetMGM

