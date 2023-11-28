Real Madrid vs Napoli predictions: Champions League betting tips and odds

Real Madrid vs Napoli betting tips Real Madrid to win and both teams to score - 12/5 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals - 9/5 with Unibet

Jude Bellingham to score any time - 19/10 with Bet UK Real Madrid will play host to Napoli at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (TNT Sports 3, 8pm). Los Blancos have already qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League and a point here would wrap up top spot. Real have made it look easy so far and that's reflected in the shortening of their to win a 15th European title. Napoli are second in the group at present with a four-point lead over Braga. A victory in Spain would send Walter Mazzarri's charges through to the round of 16. This promises to be an entertaining encounter as both Madrid and Napoli seek to make a statement on matchday five.

Blancos can maintain 100 percent record It has been a case of so far, so good for Real Madrid in the Champions League. The 14-time kings of the continent are among the favourites to lift the trophy again this season with and we have not yet seen anything to suggest that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are not strong contenders. They are one of only three sides to boast a 100 percent record after four rounds of fixtures, along with fellow outright favourites Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Madrid have a five-point lead at the top of Group C thanks in large part to a 3-2 triumph over Napoli in the reverse fixture last month. Efforts from Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, plus an own goal from Alex Meret, saw Ancelotti’s men edge out the Italian champions. A similar outcome on Wednesday is a distinct possibility. Napoli have scored in all four of their European games to date and their star striker Victor Osimhen is fit again after a seven-week layoff. Home advantage will likely be a factor in determining the outcome of this game, but Napoli can at least find the back of the net. Real Madrid v Napoli Tip 1: Real Madrid to win and both teams to score - 12/5 with bet365

Goals on the cards in Spanish capital The meeting between these sides at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was thrilling. Napoli led 1-0, Madrid made it 2-1, Napoli equalised, and Madrid then struck the winner. Neither team was prepared to take a backwards step and it resulted in a fantastic match for neutrals. Napoli and Madrid both took 18 shots and there easily could have been more than eight goals on the night. For Ancelotti’s team, the pressure is off. Even if they lose on Wednesday, they would still finish top of Group C by beating last-placed Union Berlin in December. That should encourage Madrid to take an attack-minded approach here.

Napoli will also look to play on the front foot. This is something of a free hit for them too: regardless of what happens at the Bernabeu, Garcia’s men will advance if they avoid defeat by Braga on matchday six. The nature of Group C, together with the attacking talent at both managers’ disposal, means we're backing this on to be a high-scoring affair. Real Madrid v Napoli Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals - 9/5 with Unibet

Bellingham can continue fantastic start Bellingham has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real Madrid career. Most observers expected him to succeed with the LaLiga giants, but no one envisaged the midfielder making such a significant initial impact. The 20-year-old is playing in a more advanced role than he did at Borussia Dortmund. That gives him the license to break into the box on a regular basis. The England international has scored a club-high 14 goals in 15 appearances this term, including three in three Champions League outings. Napoli have only kept one clean sheet in Group C so far, so Madrid should get plenty of chances on Wednesday. Given his own track record, and the fact he played at the weekend despite an injury scare, Bellingham has the potential to find the net again. Real Madrid v Napoli Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to score any time - 19/10 with Bet UK

