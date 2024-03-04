Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

French champions to get the job done Real Sociedad made a fast start to the first leg, with Andre Silva going close after just a minute. But Imanol Alguacil’s side did not take their chances and they were made to pay in the second half. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola earned PSG a 2-0 win that they hope will go a long way to sending them through to the next round. The French side are desperate to triumph in the Champions League for the first time and give them a decent chance of going all the way at 12/1. They have gone close in the past, but they have also suffered more than their fair share of embarrassment on the continental stage, not least in that astonishing 6-1 defeat by Barcelona seven years ago.

PSG’s side has changed a great deal since then, though, and the presence in the dugout of Luis Enrique - a Champions League winner with Barca - should give them confidence for the remainder of the competition. With their speed and skill on the counter-attack, PSG's to beat Real Sociedad for the second time in a few weeks are worth consideration. Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 1: PSG to win - 9/5 Bet UK

Sociedad should find the back of the net Real Sociedad attempted to press PSG high up the pitch in the first leg. They also defended with a high line that was ultimately exploited by their opponents once they had found their feet in the match. La Real’s proactive approach should bear more fruit in front of their own fans. PSG may counter that by playing more direct than usual, rather than risk losing possession while building up from the back. An early goal could make PSG nervous, especially given their history of collapses in Europe, so we should expect a fast start from the home team. Yet confidence in the Real Sociedad camp is probably not at its highest right now. They lost 3-2 to Sevilla at the weekend and have now been beaten in five of their last six games in all competitions if you include a penalty shoot-out defeat by Real Mallorca in the Copa del Rey. Even so, we fancy La Real’s chances of breaching PSG’s backline, as they came close to doing in the French capital, and will be backing both teams to score on . Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 2: Both teams to score - 3/4 Unibet

Mbappe can make impact on biggest stage Mbappe only lasted for 45 minutes as PSG drew 0-0 with Monaco last time out. Taken off at half-time, the France international watched the second half in the stands with his mum. Mbappe is into the final few months of his time at PSG. A parting of the ways probably suits both parties. But while Mbappe has nothing left to prove in Ligue 1, he will be desperate to get his hands on the Champions League trophy, preferably before he joins Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe will not be short of motivation in this game. His pace and direct running will give Real Sociedad plenty to think about, especially if they defend on the halfway line. Luis Enrique said after the Monaco game that PSG will have to get used to playing without Mbappe. They could do with him on Tuesday, though and his price to score at any time on catches the eye. Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score any time - 6/4 bet365

