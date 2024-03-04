Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets

PSG hold a 2-0 aggregate advantage going into Tuesday's trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad
Last Updated: 4th of March 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Real Sociedad vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Real Sociedad vs PSG betting tips

Real Sociedad and PSG will lock horns on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with the French giants eyeing a quarter-final berth (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

A 2-0 win for PSG at the Parc des Princes last month leaves them in control of this clash, but Real Sociedad should not be written off yet.

PSG are looking to qualify for the last eight of Europe’s premier tournament for the first time in three seasons, while Real Sociedad have not reached the quarters since 1983.

Football betting sites expect PSG to advance, but who will triumph on the night in San Sebastian?

Real Sociedad vs PSG odds
French champions to get the job done

Real Sociedad made a fast start to the first leg, with Andre Silva going close after just a minute. But Imanol Alguacil’s side did not take their chances and they were made to pay in the second half.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola earned PSG a 2-0 win that they hope will go a long way to sending them through to the next round.

The French side are desperate to triumph in the Champions League for the first time and betting sites give them a decent chance of going all the way at 12/1. They have gone close in the past, but they have also suffered more than their fair share of embarrassment on the continental stage, not least in that astonishing 6-1 defeat by Barcelona seven years ago.

Champions League winner odds
PSG’s side has changed a great deal since then, though, and the presence in the dugout of Luis Enrique - a Champions League winner with Barca - should give them confidence for the remainder of the competition.

With their speed and skill on the counter-attack, PSG's Champions League odds to beat Real Sociedad for the second time in a few weeks are worth consideration. 

Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 1: PSG to win - 9/5 Bet UK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Sociedad should find the back of the net

Real Sociedad attempted to press PSG high up the pitch in the first leg. They also defended with a high line that was ultimately exploited by their opponents once they had found their feet in the match.

La Real’s proactive approach should bear more fruit in front of their own fans. PSG may counter that by playing more direct than usual, rather than risk losing possession while building up from the back.

An early goal could make PSG nervous, especially given their history of collapses in Europe, so we should expect a fast start from the home team.

Yet confidence in the Real Sociedad camp is probably not at its highest right now. They lost 3-2 to Sevilla at the weekend and have now been beaten in five of their last six games in all competitions if you include a penalty shoot-out defeat by Real Mallorca in the Copa del Rey.

Even so, we fancy La Real’s chances of breaching PSG’s backline, as they came close to doing in the French capital, and will be backing both teams to score on gambling sites.

Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 2: Both teams to score - 3/4 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Mbappe can make impact on biggest stage

Mbappe only lasted for 45 minutes as PSG drew 0-0 with Monaco last time out. Taken off at half-time, the France international watched the second half in the stands with his mum.

Mbappe is into the final few months of his time at PSG. A parting of the ways probably suits both parties.

But while Mbappe has nothing left to prove in Ligue 1, he will be desperate to get his hands on the Champions League trophy, preferably before he joins Real Madrid in the summer.

Champions League top goalscorer odds
Mbappe will not be short of motivation in this game. His pace and direct running will give Real Sociedad plenty to think about, especially if they defend on the halfway line.

Luis Enrique said after the Monaco game that PSG will have to get used to playing without Mbappe. They could do with him on Tuesday, though and his price to score at any time on betting apps catches the eye.

Real Sociedad vs PSG tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score any time - 6/4 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Get a free bet on the Champions League

The first four Champions League quarter-finalists will be confirmed this week and if you are looking to have a bet on Europe's premier club competition, there's still plenty of time to grab a free bet.

Parimatch are currently giving out a £40 welcome bonus to new customers which includes £30 in free bets. To qualify, open an account with Parimatch, deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and then wager at least £10 on football on a selection that has odds of evens or greater.

After your qualifying bet has been settled, you'll receive your welcome bonus. There's £30 in free bets to use on football, horse racing and NBA on the sportsbook and a £10 bonus to gamble on the best online slots at the bookmaker's UK casino.

Before signing up with Parimatch or any new betting sites, read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 11/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
