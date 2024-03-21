Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Romania vs Northern Ireland tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds

Northern Ireland will hope to kick off 2024 with a victory over Romania on Friday evening
Last Updated: 21st of March 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Romania vs Northern Ireland tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds
Romania vs Northern Ireland betting tips

Northern Ireland will take on Romania in an international friendly on Friday night (7.45pm, Viaplay Sports Online).

Michael O’Neill’s side missed out on Euro 2024, so they will already be looking towards the start of their Nations League campaign in the second half of this year.

Romania did book a spot at this summer’s tournament in Germany and they will begin their preparations with this match in Bucharest.

Football betting sites fancy the hosts to come out on top, but can Northern Ireland cause an upset?

Romania vs Northern Ireland odds
Best Odds
March 22nd | 7:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Romania Romania
54.56%
--
--
5/6
--
--
--
--
Draw
30.30%
--
--
23/10
--
--
--
--
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
23.08%
--
--
10/3
--
--
--
--
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 2.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Romania Romania
5/6 Betway
5/6 Betway
Draw
23/10 Betway
23/10 Betway
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
10/3 Betway
10/3 Betway
Over 2.5
--
Under 2.5
--
Close X
O’Neill’s team rightly underdogs

Northern Ireland memorably qualified for Euro 2016, the first time the tournament featured 24 teams. They missed out on the next edition, but they did at least reach the qualification play-offs for Euro 2020.

This time around, however, Northern Ireland did not come close to booking a spot at the continental competition. They won only three games in Group H, and two of those were against San Marino. O’Neill’s team ultimately finished 13 points adrift of the top two.

Of course, a country the size of Northern Ireland cannot be expected to consistently compete with the strongest sides in Europe. But O’Neill will be hoping to oversee at least one victory in this international break, with Northern Ireland set to face Scotland after the clash with Romania.

The home team are justifiably favourites on gambling sites to triumph on Friday. They impressed in Euro 2024 qualifying, topping a group that also contained Switzerland and Israel.

They are big outsiders in the Euro 2024 odds to perform well in Germany this summer, but are perhaps being underestimated by online bookmakers.

Edward Iordanescu’s side are on an 11-match unbeaten run and they will probably prove too strong for Northern Ireland in this one.

Northern Ireland vs Romania Tip 1: Romania to win - 5/6 Unibet

Goals could be at a premium

Northern Ireland struggled to put the ball in the back of the net throughout their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Their 10 matches produced only nine goals, five of which came against San Marino. They drew a blank in 60 per cent of their qualifiers. 

O’Neill, now in his second spell in charge of the national team, does not have much in the way of top-class attacking talent at his disposal. 

Northern Ireland have high hopes for the 19-year-old Callum Marshall of West Ham United (currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion), but Dion Charles will probably lead the line on Friday.

Romania’s successful qualification for the European Championship was built on a solid backline. They conceded only five goals in their 10 qualifiers. Only France, England, Croatia, Belgium, Portugal and Albania had better defensive records. Meanwhile, Romania have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home matches.

With all that in mind, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring, end-to-end encounter and it's worth considering the under options in the total goals markets on betting apps

Northern Ireland vs Romania Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - 4/6 BetUK

Romania have right Man for the job

It is not easy to predict the starting XIs that both managers will select for this match. For one, neither Romania nor Northern Ireland has played a game since November. 

It is also unclear whether Iordanescu intends to select his strongest possible side in the run-up to Euro 2024, or to use this as an opportunity to experiment.

Either way, Dennis Man will feel he has done enough in recent months to earn a place in the Romania team.

He only started one of the six qualifiers between September and November, but the right-sided forward is enjoying an excellent season at Parma, who are well on their way to securing promotion back to Serie A.

Man has scored 13 goals in 29 games in all competitions this term. If he is given a chance from the start of Friday’s game, the 25-year-old will be desperate to make an impression and show that he deserves to be in the mix for a starting spot at Euro 2024.

Northern Ireland vs Romania Tip 3: Dennis Man to score any time - 11/4 bet365

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.