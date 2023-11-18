Scotland vs Norway predictions: Euro 2024 qualifying betting tips and odds

Scotland vs Norway predictions Scott McTominay to score any time - 17/4 Unibet

Scotland to win - 27/20 BetGoodwin

Scotland to win and both teams to score - 4/1 bet365 There’s going to be a party atmosphere at Hampden Park on Sunday night, with the Tartan Army celebrating Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2024. Steve Clarke’s side began their campaign with five consecutive wins and that was enough to stay ahead of a Norway side who can no longer qualify directly for the finals. When the teams clashed in the reverse fixure back in June, Erling Haaland’s penalty looked set to be the difference between the two teams in Oslo, although Scotland provided a late sting in the tail which has ultimately proved the difference. Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean turned the game on its head and paved the way for a summer in Germany.

Scotland are favourites with to cap off a memorable qualifying campaign with a final win and they’ll be motivated to put on a show in front of a full house, even if captain Andy Robertson and fellow full-back Kieran Tierney are missing in action. The hosts have been boosted by the fact that Norway will be without the injured Haaland. In the final third all eyes will be on Scott McTominay, who has produced goalscoring heroics throughout qualifying, outscoring Haaland in the process. It should be an interesting game at Hampden Park between two well-matched teams. Here are our Scotland vs Norway predictions.

McTominay to keep up scoring form? The Manchester United midfielder has scored an incredible seven goals for Scotland during the qualification process. The latest of these came in Tbilisi when providing the first equaliser for his country, with Clarke’s men salvaging a 2-2 draw. This puts him one ahead of Haaland who has notched six for a Norway side whose only away victory came in Cyprus. Given his outstanding form for his country we can’t overlook a wager on McTominay to find the net.

Call us sentimental but McTominay hasn’t fluked seven goals in qualifying and clearly benefits from occupying an attacking position for his country. He might even take on the responsibility of being the spot-kick taker should Scotland be awarded a penalty in the game. It has been quite an achievement for him to finish ahead of Haaland in the scoring charts. We're backing him to end his qualifying campaign on a high note and score any time at odds of 17/4 with . Scotland vs Norway Tip 1: Scott McTominay to score any time - 17/4 Unibet

Another triumph at home for Scotland? Clarke wanted to make Hampden Park a fortress before the qualifying campaign began and it has certainly worked out that way. While a 3-0 win over Cyprus back in March kicked things off nicely, it was the 2-0 victory against a Spain a few days later which really gave Scotland the belief that they could qualify for a second consecutive European Championship. There was another win by the same scoreline against Georgia back in June, with the Scots’ success founded on having a solid defensive line. It could be that Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland is able to break into the line-up for this encounter, with a cameo performance against Georgia helping his country land a point.

So, Scotland could be on course to register a victory on Sunday. The main two reasons are that they have demonstrated how to make home advantage count, including their victory over Spain. Secondly, their motivation might be stronger than a Norway side for whom the game represents little more than a dead rubber. With that in mind, we're using our second Scotland vs Norway prediction on the hosts to emerge with another win at odds of 27/20 with BetGoodwin. Scotland vs Norway Tip 2: Scotland to win - 27/20 BetGoodwin

Chances at both ends? The fact that the Norwegians can ultimately throw caution to the wind brings their attacking players into focus, although the absence of Haaland will be a blow. With 27 goals in 29 international appearances, Haaland has been as potent for his country as club side Manchester City, so Norway will have to rely on other players to find the net. Even before Haaland's late withdrawal, Norway had already been hamstrung for this final qualifying fixture with the absence of Martin Odegaard due to injury.

