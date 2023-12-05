Sheffield United vs Liverpool predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Sheffield United vs Liverpool predictions
Chris Wilder marks his return to the Sheffield United dugout with a home match against Liverpool on Wednesday night (7.30pm, Prime Video).
The Blades sacked Paul Heckingbottom in the aftermath of their 5-0 defeat to Burnley at the weekend, and re-hired Wilder two years removed from his departure amid the club’s Premier League struggles.
Sheffield United need a jolt to boost their survival hopes after taking only five points from 14 matches this season.
They surrendered meekly against Burnley last time out, conceding the opener after only 15 seconds, while Oli McBurnie’s dismissal for two bookable offences epitomised their afternoon.
Wilder could not have been presented with a tougher first assignment. Liverpool are flying high in second place in the table, extending their unbeaten run to seven matches in the Premier League courtesy of a dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend.
The Reds had to come from behind late on after trailing 3-2 at Anfield, but goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the comeback to keep their title challenge on course.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are the overwhelming favourites for the clash at Bramall Lane with football betting sites, and the Blades are priced at 14/1 to come up with the upset.
After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our predictions for the game.
No happy homecoming for Wilder
Sheffield United own the three heaviest defeats of the Premier League this season as their 5-0 hammering at Burnley joined their 8-0 and 5-0 defeats at the hands of Newcastle and Arsenal.
Even before they were reduced to 10 men, the Blades were cut open with ease as Jay Rodriguez scored after 15 seconds before Jacob Bruun Larsen added a second.
Given that Burnley had lost seven straight home matches in a row before the Blades' visit, the capitulation proved too much for the Sheffield United board, who sacked Heckingbottom.
Wilder returns to Bramall Lane having left the club in March 2021, but has struggled in his roles since. He was sacked by Middlesbrough in October 2022, while his contract was not extended by Watford in the same campaign.
He faces a massive challenge to galvanise a team that seems destined to return to the Championship after only one season.
Liverpool will be relishing the prospect of facing the Blades with their defensive issues. Klopp’s men had to rely on late goals to beat Fulham after an off-day at the back.
Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz should all be licking their lips, especially Gakpo and Nunez, who have misfired in front of goal of late.
We’re backing Liverpool to continue their recent good run of form with a goal glut by taking the Reds to win and over 3.5 goals in the match at odds of 11/10 with Betfred.
Sheffield United vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals – 11/10 Betfred
Diaz to cause a threat
Luis Diaz completed his first Premier League start since Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby against Fulham.
The Colombia international has had a tough time off the field this season, but has also struggled to produce his best form for the Reds.
He has scored five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, although two of those strikes came in the first two matches of the campaign.
With Diogo Jota sidelined, Diaz got the chance on the wide left of Liverpool’s attacking three and he was active in the final third. The 26-year-old fired five shots at goal, and hit the target with four of them.
Despite the amount of efforts Diaz fired on target, he registered 0.5 expected goals (xG).
Due to the attention that Salah will receive on the opposite flank, there will once more be opportunities for Diaz to capitalise, especially against a Sheffield United team, who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season.
We’re backing him to record over 1.5 shots on target in the game at odds of 11/4 with bet365.
Sheffield United vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz over 1.5 shots on target – 11/4 bet365
Fouls on the agenda at Bramall Lane
One of the glaring issues that was evident in Sheffield United’s defeat to Burnley was their tackling.
They allowed the Clarets to coast forward into the final third far too easily, allowing Charlie Taylor to pick out Rodriguez for the opener.
It set the tone for the rest of the game where the Blades were second best all over the pitch. Wilder does not have a great deal of time to implement a gameplan, but he can get a reaction out of his team by making them more aggressive in the tackle.
United are averaging 11.9 fouls per game, and that level may increase against the Reds with the skill and speed of Salah and Diaz on the flanks.
Liverpool are not afraid of a challenge either with Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park. So, we could see a game that has a fair few tackles that draw the attention of referee Simon Hooper.
Hooper caught the eye at the weekend for his call to prevent Jack Grealish a one-on-one late in the game in Manchester City’s draw with Tottenham.
In eight Premier League assignments this season, Hooper has averaged 24.25 fouls per game. After looking at the foul line on betting sites, we’re taking over 20.5 fouls at odds of 49/50 with BetMGM.
Sheffield United vs Liverpool Tip 3: Over 20.5 fouls – 49/50 BetMGM
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.