Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips
- Both teams to score – 4/7 10Bet
- Cole Palmer first goal scorer – 4/1 BoyleSports
- Over 5.5 cards – 7/5 BetMGM
The Chelsea rollercoaster is heading for Bramall Lane and a clash with relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Sunday (5.30pm).
Mauricio Pochettino’s men pulled off a remarkable late comeback to defeat Manchester United on Thursday as Cole Palmer completed a hat-trick by scoring twice deep into stoppage time to secure a 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge.
The result has kept Chelsea’s hopes of a top-six finish just about alive and football betting sites now offer odds of 5/2 for the Blues to edge their way into the top six, a shorter price than Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton.
But whether Pochettino’s men can be trusted to put in a solid run of results to secure sixth place is another matter.
They are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games and have suffered two defeats in their last 11. It’s not terrible form, but there is a feeling that it could be so much better.
Chelsea should be enthusiastic about a trip to Bramall Lane given Sheffield United’s woes at home this term. The Blades have shown signs of fight lately, making life tough for Liverpool before succumbing to a late defeat on Thursday.
Chelsea are odds-on to win on the road, and you can find a price of 13/2 for Chris Wilder’s men to get only their fourth victory of the campaign.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea tips: Attacks on top at Bramall Lane
Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet since the last time these sides met in December. The Blues prevailed in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign by a 2-0 margin, but since then, they have only had one shutout in their triumph over Fulham at the Bridge in January.
The Londoners have conceded at least two goals in their last four outings, including their win over United last time out. Pochettino cannot seem to find a way to shore up his defence amid injuries and a staggering number of mistakes by his players.
No lead is safe with this Blues defence, and it’s a far cry from the days of Jose Mourinho when Chelsea won the Premier League title after conceding only 15 goals in the 2004/05 season.
The less said about Sheffield United’s defence the better. The Blades are nine goals shy of breaking the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game campaign and could well smash Swindon’s record of 100 set in the 1993/94 term in a 42-game season.
Wilder’s side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 14 and have one shutout to their name all season.
But, at the other end, there have been signs of improvement. Sheffield United have scored in their last three games, notching six goals in the process. Their Premier League odds to be relegated remain at 1/100, making them all but certain to be heading to the Championship, but going down with a fight could still give them momentum heading into the next campaign.
Exposing Pochettino’s side at the back is more than possible, both teams having scored in 11 of Chelsea’s 14 away matches, but equally the Blues can find the net. We like the odds on betting apps for both teams to score, available at a price of 4/7 with 10Bet.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea Tip 1: Both teams to score – 4/7 10Bet
Palmer to put pressure on Haaland
Palmer has been a revelation for Chelsea this season. It’s hard to think where the club would be without his goals.
The England international was a late signing in the summer transfer window and was seemingly more of an afterthought in the minds of Blues supporters after Pep Guardiola allowed him to leave Manchester City.
But, Palmer has flourished under Pochettino’s management, scoring 19 goals in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League.
Only Erling Haaland has scored more than his former City team-mate, and some betting sites have now slashed Palmer’s odds to 8/1 to finish as leading goal scorer in the top flight this term, although he is as long as 14/1 with some firms.
Half of Palmer’s 16 league goals have come from the penalty spot, and he was ice cool to dispatch both of his spot kicks against Manchester United. His decisive strike for the winner had a slice of good fortune about it, taking a deflection past Andre Onana, but everything he touches seems to turn to goals right now.
Palmer has all the tools in his locker to become a Premier League star and he's certainly not harmed his case to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. The forward has Sheffield United in his sights and has scored seven in his last four in all competitions.
Six of his 16 Premier League goals have opened the scoring in his matches, so we’re taking him at 4/1 with BoyleSports to be the first goal scorer.
Sheffield United vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer first goal scorer – 4/1 BoyleSports
Look out for cards
These two sides are the least disciplined teams in the Premier League. Chelsea leads the league with the most yellow cards, accumulating 87 cautions this season, while Sheffield United are only three behind.
When the two sides with the worst track record for discipline meet, there's the potential for a flurry of cards at Bramall Lane.
The Blades have five players surpass the five-card mark this season, including Jayden Bogle and Gustavo Hamer, who have nine apiece.
