Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

They are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games and have suffered two defeats in their last 11. It’s not terrible form, but there is a feeling that it could be so much better. Chelsea should be enthusiastic about a trip to Bramall Lane given Sheffield United’s woes at home this term. The Blades have shown signs of fight lately, making life tough for Liverpool before succumbing to a late defeat on Thursday. Chelsea are odds-on to win on the road, and you can find a price of 13/2 for Chris Wilder’s men to get only their fourth victory of the campaign.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea tips: Attacks on top at Bramall Lane Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet since the last time these sides met in December. The Blues prevailed in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign by a 2-0 margin, but since then, they have only had one shutout in their triumph over Fulham at the Bridge in January. The Londoners have conceded at least two goals in their last four outings, including their win over United last time out. Pochettino cannot seem to find a way to shore up his defence amid injuries and a staggering number of mistakes by his players. No lead is safe with this Blues defence, and it’s a far cry from the days of Jose Mourinho when Chelsea won the Premier League title after conceding only 15 goals in the 2004/05 season. The less said about Sheffield United’s defence the better. The Blades are nine goals shy of breaking the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game campaign and could well smash Swindon’s record of 100 set in the 1993/94 term in a 42-game season.

Wilder’s side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 14 and have one shutout to their name all season. But, at the other end, there have been signs of improvement. Sheffield United have scored in their last three games, notching six goals in the process. Their to be relegated remain at 1/100, making them all but certain to be heading to the Championship, but going down with a fight could still give them momentum heading into the next campaign. Exposing Pochettino’s side at the back is more than possible, both teams having scored in 11 of Chelsea’s 14 away matches, but equally the Blues can find the net. We like the odds on for both teams to score, available at a price of 4/7 with 10Bet. Sheffield United vs Chelsea Tip 1: Both teams to score – 4/7 10Bet

Palmer to put pressure on Haaland Palmer has been a revelation for Chelsea this season. It’s hard to think where the club would be without his goals. The England international was a late signing in the summer transfer window and was seemingly more of an afterthought in the minds of Blues supporters after Pep Guardiola allowed him to leave Manchester City. But, Palmer has flourished under Pochettino’s management, scoring 19 goals in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League. Only Erling Haaland has scored more than his former City team-mate, and some have now slashed Palmer’s odds to 8/1 to finish as leading goal scorer in the top flight this term, although he is as long as 14/1 with some firms.

Half of Palmer’s 16 league goals have come from the penalty spot, and he was ice cool to dispatch both of his spot kicks against Manchester United. His decisive strike for the winner had a slice of good fortune about it, taking a deflection past Andre Onana, but everything he touches seems to turn to goals right now. Palmer has all the tools in his locker to become a Premier League star and he's certainly not harmed his case to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. The forward has Sheffield United in his sights and has scored seven in his last four in all competitions. Six of his 16 Premier League goals have opened the scoring in his matches, so we’re taking him at 4/1 with to be the first goal scorer. Sheffield United vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer first goal scorer – 4/1 BoyleSports

