Betting > Football

Spain vs Brazil predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Two titans of world football collide at the Bernabeu when Spain face off against Brazil in a friendly
Last Updated: 25th of March 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Spain vs Brazil predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets
Spain vs Brazil betting tips

Spain and Brazil will go head-to-head in an international friendly on Tuesday night (8.30pm, Viaplay Sports Online).

La Roja will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat by Colombia at the London Stadium last time out.

Brazil, meanwhile, are chasing another victory after overcoming England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Football betting sites have Spain down as favourites, but can Brazil make it two wins from two under Dorival Junior?

Spain vs Brazil tips: Selecao can triumph again

Brazil were the better team against England a few days ago. Gareth Southgate’s side were disappointing in front of their own fans, particularly going forward. An inexperienced Brazilian backline succeeded in shutting out England’s attack.

It was important for Dorival to get his tenure off to a positive start following his appointment as national team manager.

Brazil had made a mess of picking a successor to Tite. They initially attempted to wait for Carlo Ancelotti, with Fernando Diniz handed the reins on an interim basis.

But Ancelotti opted to stay at Real Madrid and results under Diniz were underwhelming, so Brazil turned to a safe pair of hands in Dorival.

Not for the first time in recent years, Spain lacked incision in their aforementioned 1-0 loss to Colombia in London. For all that they are experts at dominating possession, Spain sometimes struggle to turn control into clear-cut chances.

Brazil look to have more cutting edge in the final third. They will also be confident after upsetting England on Saturday. At the odds available with betting sites, we like their chances to prevail once more.

Spain vs Brazil Tip 1: Brazil to win - 5/2 bet365

Goals could be at a premium on Tuesday

For all that Brazil were ultimately worthy winners against England, the match might well have finished 0-0 had Lewis Dunk not made a costly error in the closing stages. 

This is a team that is still getting to grips with Dorival’s methods. Under Diniz, who is a much more innovative coach than his replacement, Brazil often struggled to break down opposition defences.

It is notable that the five-time world champions have not scored more than one goal in any of their last six fixtures, dating back to September.

Spain, for their part, are not always free-scorers against other top teams. They are capable of smashing multiple goals past the likes of Costa Rica (7-0), Georgia (7-1) and Cyprus (6-0), but in the bigger matches they can be blunt in the final third.

Another reason to consider under 2.5 goals on betting apps is the fact that both managers are likely to rotate and experiment. Fluency may therefore be lacking, potentially allowing defences to get the better of attacks.

Spain vs Brazil Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - 3/4 10Bet

Teen starlet can make a mark again

All eyes will be on Vinicius Junior on Tuesday night. This friendly has been organised in solidarity with the Real Madrid forward, who has been the victim of horrendous racial abuse throughout his time in Spain.

Yet it is by no means certain that Vinicius will start. With the Copa America on the horizon, Dorival will be keen to take a closer look at some of his other forwards. Ancelotti, for one, will hope that Vinicius’ minutes are limited.

Step forward Endrick? The soon-to-be Madrid attacker must be chomping at the bit to run out at the Bernabeu for the first time. 

Brazilians are well aware of his enormous potential, but his late winner against England made football fans across the planet sit up and take notice. Given this is a relatively pressure-free friendly, Dorival may opt to throw Endrick into the starting XI. 

Even if he is on the bench at the first whistle, the teenager may well enter the fray at the interval. Do not be surprised if he finds the net once more.

Spain vs Brazil Tip 3: Endrick to score - 3/1 QuinnBet

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
