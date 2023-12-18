Jump to content
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City betting tips : Club World Cup predictions, odds and free bets

City's quest for a fifth trophy in 2023 has taken them to Saudi Arabia and we've got three tips for their clash with Urawa
Last Updated: 19th of December 2023
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Manchester City will kick off their 2023 Club World Cup campaign against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in Tuesday’s semi-final.

Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola is a three-time winner of this competition as a manager, although not with City, and can win it for a fourth time in Saudi Arabia.

Urawa Red Diamonds knocked out Concacaf Champions League winners Leon in the last round to make the final four where they will come up against City.

Football betting sites have priced Guardiola’s team as strong favourites, but there will be an element of the unknown to this fixture. Can the Japanese side pull off a shock?

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City odds
City defence to provide foundation for victory 

Manchester City’s defence hasn’t been in the best of form recently, illustrated by the fact they have conceded in each of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Indeed, the 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in mid-November was the last time City managed to keep a clean sheet.

However, the underlying numbers suggest this run of form will correct itself soon enough given they have conceded eight shots or fewer in seven of their last 10 games - the defeat to Aston Villa, where City conceded 22 shots, was something of an anomaly.

City are odds-on with most UK betting sites to win to nil, and this looks like a good opportunity to record a rare shutout.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Urawa Red Diamonds aren’t exactly known for their free-scoring ability, scoring just 42 times in 34 J-League matches, and City could well be able to hold them at arm’s length.

The Japanese team’s semi-final victory over Leon also saw them lose a number of key players to injury including left-back Takahiro Akimoto, right-back Takahiro Sekine and winger Tomoaki Okubo. 

If Urawa can target the space in behind the City full-backs, as a number of opponents have recently, they could pose a threat. However, the numbers suggest they will struggle to make an impression on the scoreline.

Urawa vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win to nil - 20/23 at BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Grealish back in vogue 

Not so long ago, Jack Grealish was facing questions about his status at Manchester City after Jeremy Doku took his place in the lineup.

It wasn’t until the 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month that Grealish scored his first goal of the season, but the England international has looked more like his old self in recent appearances.

Indeed, Grealish has found the back of the net three times in his last four games, including in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, and seems to have regained the trust of Guardiola.

Kwiff Sports
Established 2015
Bet £10, Get £30
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Injuries played a role in pushing Grealish back into the Manchester City first team, but the 28-year-old has taken his opportunity and is once again proving to be a difference-maker in the final third.

Julian Alvarez is expected to start in the centre forward position as Erling Haaland continues his recovery from injury with Doku still carrying a knock heading into the match.

Grealish is expected to start against Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday and we’re backing him to continue his recent good goalscoring run with our second Urawa vs Man City predictions.

Urawa vs Man City Tip 2: Jack Grealish to score at any time - 9/5 at 10Bet

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

City’s firepower to prove too much for Urawa

Guardiola has flown a full squad to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup this month with Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne included.

Tuesday’s match could come too soon for the pair to start, but there’s every chance they could feature off the bench as they make their recovery from injury. This is a frightening prospect for Urawa Red Diamonds and is reflected in the odds on betting apps for a high-scoring City win.

While the Premier League champions have struggled for consistent form recently, they have still scored two or more goals in five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Urawa Red Diamonds will likely sit deep and try to stay compact, but Manchester City have the technicians to play through the Japanese team who will have to chase the game if they fall behind. This would open up more space for City in attack.

On top of this, Urawa will be playing their fourth game in the last 10 days. Fatigue could become a factor for them, particularly when chasing City in possession late on in the game. This could be a step too far for them.

Urawa vs Man City Tip 3: Man City over 3.5 goals - 2/1 at with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

How to get free bets on football

For those interested in following any of our football tipster’s Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City predictions, it may be worth checking out this list of new betting sites and the welcome offers they are currently running.

Bookmakers will often have betting sign up offers where new customers can earn a free bet. For example, BoyleSports are currently offering £20 in free bets when you open an account, deposit and wager a minimum of £10 on their sportsbook. 

Remember to always check the terms and conditions before going ahead with any sign up offer and always gamble responsibly. 

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.