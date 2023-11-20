Wales vs Turkey predictions: Euro 2024 qualifying betting tips and odds

Wales suffered from a lack of cutting edge in Armenia after going behind to an early goal from Lucas Zelarayan, who hurt Wales for a second time in qualifying having scored a brace in Armenia's damaging 4-2 win in Cardiff. They will need to conjure the same spirit that drove them to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in September on Tuesday night, although the Turks have lost only once in qualifying. have installed Wales as favourites for the game, but it will be a nail-biting evening as not even a victory may be enough for them to secure a place in the finals in Germany.

Can Moore deliver for Wales? Page has kept faith with Kieffer Moore leading the line for the Dragons, despite his lack of gametime for Bournemouth in the Premier League. A move elsewhere failed to materialise for the forward in the summer transfer window and he has been left playing back up to Dominic Solanke at the Cherries. Moore has yet to find the net in competitive action for both club and country this season, and he looked short of confidence with his few opportunities in Armenia.

He did notch two goals against Gibraltar in a friendly in October, and scored the decisive goal in Wales’ 1-0 qualifying win over Latvia in March. So, if Wales can get the ball to the forward in the final third, he can produce goals. But, Moore will be under pressure to deliver for his team, especially considering that Page has Nathan Broadhead and Brennan Johnson available to bring into the fold. The 31-year-old will not by shy of service as Wales will be looking to get the ball into the Turkey box at every opportunity. We’re backing Moore to his end goalscoring drought by scoring any time at odds of 2/1 with with our first Wales vs Turkey prediction. Wales vs Turkey Tip 1: Kieffer Moore to score any time – 2/1 BetVictor

Turkey will be dangerous? Wales will have to take an aggressive approach to force a victory and that could leave them exposed to counters at the back. Armenia showed how easily the Dragons can be cut apart by scoring four times in their win in Cardiff in June, while Croatia also breached the Wales' defence in their 2-1 defeat. Turkey come into the contest fresh off scoring three times in a win over Germany in a friendly at the weekend, and in their last qualifying outing they put four past Latvia. Incredibly, Turkey have failed to score only once in their last 27 games, drawing a blank in their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia in March.

So, it's clear that the Turks are always looking to get on the front foot, which should make for an entertaining game given Wales’ need to force the issue. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella will be without a number of experienced players for the contest, although it does give his younger players a chance to press their claim for the Euros. Skipper Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun and Cengiz Under are among the players missing, but there are bright prospects such as Baris Yilmaz, Bertug Yildirim, Kenan Yildiz and Salih Ozcan that can help Turkey threaten the Welsh defence. We’re expecting goals at Cardiff City Stadium, so we’re using our second bet on Wales vs Turkey for both teams to score at odds of 8/11 with BetGoodwin. Wales vs Turkey Tip 2: Both teams to score – 8/11 BetGoodwin

Look out for an Ampadu card Ethan Ampadu will play an important role for Wales in winning possession and allowing the forward players to thrive in the final third. To do that he will have to cover a lot of ground to break up attacks, and he has shown the propensity to pick up a yellow card or two during his career. He was booked in the draw in Armenia, although that was only the second caution of qualifying for the Leeds United man. The 23-year-old has been largely restrained in his defensive midfield role. But, there could be a time where desperation gets the better of Wales, especially if they need to go all out in the second half. Ampadu registered three fouls in the win over Croatia and the game could follow a similar pattern.

