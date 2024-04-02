Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
West Ham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Tottenham will be looking to keep up their push for a top-four finish when visiting rivals West Ham
Last Updated: 2nd of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
West Ham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
West Ham vs Tottenham predictions 

West Ham and Tottenham meet at the London Stadium in a vital Premier League showdown for both teams on Tuesday evening (8.15pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Hammers enter the game after a shocking collapse at Newcastle on Saturday. They held a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes to play at St. James’ Park, only to concede three goals to slip to a costly defeat for their European ambitions for next season

Tottenham, on the other hand, gave their Champions League hopes a shot in the arm courtesy of Son Heung-min's late winner against Luton.

Ange Postecoglou’s men shipped an early goal to the Hatters, but after a couple of near misses eventually wore down the visitors to claim a vital three points in the race for the top four. 

Spurs trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points but can move level on points with their rivals with a win at the London Stadium. West Ham, meanwhile, have to bounce back to stay ahead of Newcastle in the race for a top-six finish. 

Tottenham are favourites with football betting sites at 21/20, but the hosts won the reverse fixture and are 49/20 to do the double over Spurs.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Expect a stalemate in London derby 

West Ham will be desperate to get back on the field after their collapse at Newcastle. The Hammers seemingly had the game in the bag at 3-1 up, only to fall apart as Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes orchestrated an improbable comeback for the Magpies.  

Kalvin Phillips has borne the brunt of the criticism after conceding a penalty and allowing Barnes time and space to fire in the fourth. 

Boss David Moyes now faces a tough decision whether he can play the midfielder again this term after a spate of poor performances since his January loan move. Their collapsed ruined what had been a good attacking display from the Hammers that they can take into the clash with Spurs.  

Lucas Paqueta pulled the strings in midfield, while Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus were on point to find the back of the net. 

Given that Spurs have conceded 11 in their last five league away games, West Ham will have more opportunities in the final third to get on the scoresheet.

Tottenham dug out an important win over Luton. They should have won by more, but luck was against them in the contest until Son found the net with a late winner.  

Spurs are favoured in the top four odds to finish ahead of Villa but must improve their form on the road to get the job done. Postecoglou’s men have won only one of their last five on their travels and were beaten 3-0 by Fulham in their last Premier League away game. 

Tottenham are always a threat in the final third. Their defeat to Fulham was the first time they’ve not scored away from home this season. Based on this evidence, we believe both teams will score but we’re not going to find a winner in this London derby with a score draw 18/5 at BetVictor

West Ham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw and BTTS – 18/5 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Johnson to cause problems

Tottenham can look at Newcastle’s performance for flaws in West Ham’s defence. 

The Hammers were repeatedly exposed down their right flank as Barnes scored twice, while Anthony Gordon won a first-half penalty in the same position. Vladimir Coufal had a game to forget, although he was hardly the only West Ham defender to struggle.  

Brennan Johnson is a player who has a similar skill set and has been improving in the second half of the season under Postecoglou.  

Johnson has scored four goals in his last 10 games in all competitions for club and country, recently netting in Wales’ 4-1 win over Finland.

The 22-year-old has also been on point with his creativity, notching an assist for Son in the win over Luton and a couple in Spurs’ win against Crystal Palace last month. 

The Wales international is becoming an ever more important part of Spurs’ forward line, forming a potent partnership with Son and Dejan Kulusevski. 

As Johnson has become a reliable contributor in the final third, we’re targeting the score or assist market with betting sites. BetVictor offer a price of 21/20 for Johnson to either find the net or create a goal which we think is good value given his recent form. 

West Ham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Brennan Johnson to score or assist – 21/20 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Look out for Kudus shots 

Kudus found the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time this year in the defeat to Newcastle, but that hasn’t been for the lack of trying. 

The Ghanaian has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, including seven in 25 Premier League appearances. He is a dangerous outlet on the counter and doesn’t mind trying his luck from in and around the penalty area.  

Kudus has attempted at least one effort at goal in his last 12 Premier League games and has had multiple shots in six of those matches. He even mustered six strikes on goal in West Ham’s win over Brentford in February.

Newcastle
7/2 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
7/2 William Hill