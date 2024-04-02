West Ham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Ange Postecoglou’s men shipped an early goal to the Hatters, but after a couple of near misses eventually wore down the visitors to claim a vital three points in the race for the top four. Spurs trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points but can move level on points with their rivals with a win at the London Stadium. West Ham, meanwhile, have to bounce back to stay ahead of Newcastle in the race for a top-six finish. Tottenham are favourites with at 21/20, but the hosts won the reverse fixture and are 49/20 to do the double over Spurs.

Expect a stalemate in London derby West Ham will be desperate to get back on the field after their collapse at Newcastle. The Hammers seemingly had the game in the bag at 3-1 up, only to fall apart as Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes orchestrated an improbable comeback for the Magpies. Kalvin Phillips has borne the brunt of the criticism after conceding a penalty and allowing Barnes time and space to fire in the fourth. Boss David Moyes now faces a tough decision whether he can play the midfielder again this term after a spate of poor performances since his January loan move. Their collapsed ruined what had been a good attacking display from the Hammers that they can take into the clash with Spurs. Lucas Paqueta pulled the strings in midfield, while Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus were on point to find the back of the net. Given that Spurs have conceded 11 in their last five league away games, West Ham will have more opportunities in the final third to get on the scoresheet.

Tottenham dug out an important win over Luton. They should have won by more, but luck was against them in the contest until Son found the net with a late winner. Spurs are favoured in the to finish ahead of Villa but must improve their form on the road to get the job done. Postecoglou’s men have won only one of their last five on their travels and were beaten 3-0 by Fulham in their last Premier League away game. Tottenham are always a threat in the final third. Their defeat to Fulham was the first time they’ve not scored away from home this season. Based on this evidence, we believe both teams will score but we’re not going to find a winner in this London derby with a score draw 18/5 at . West Ham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw and BTTS – 18/5 BetVictor

Johnson to cause problems Tottenham can look at Newcastle’s performance for flaws in West Ham’s defence. The Hammers were repeatedly exposed down their right flank as Barnes scored twice, while Anthony Gordon won a first-half penalty in the same position. Vladimir Coufal had a game to forget, although he was hardly the only West Ham defender to struggle. Brennan Johnson is a player who has a similar skill set and has been improving in the second half of the season under Postecoglou. Johnson has scored four goals in his last 10 games in all competitions for club and country, recently netting in Wales’ 4-1 win over Finland.

The 22-year-old has also been on point with his creativity, notching an assist for Son in the win over Luton and a couple in Spurs’ win against Crystal Palace last month. The Wales international is becoming an ever more important part of Spurs’ forward line, forming a potent partnership with Son and Dejan Kulusevski. As Johnson has become a reliable contributor in the final third, we’re targeting the score or assist market with . BetVictor offer a price of 21/20 for Johnson to either find the net or create a goal which we think is good value given his recent form. West Ham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Brennan Johnson to score or assist – 21/20 BetVictor

