Farmers Insurance Open tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets

Farmers Insurance Open tips Sungjae Im to win Farmers Insurance Open – 22/1 Betfred

Jason Day to record top-10 finish – 3/1 SpreadEx

Max Homa first round leader – 33/1 bet365 Following Nick Dunlap’s incredible American Express title win, the PGA Tour returns for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991, etching his name in the history books. Despite his success, Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open to consider his future with the chance of joining the PGA Tour immediately a distinct possibility. It leaves an opportunity for perhaps lightning to strike twice for another amateur to triumph at Torrey Pines. The current campaign has been one of surprises anyway as three long shots have prevailed in the three PGA Tour events to date. Without the presence of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, there is a good chance for one of the established players on the tour to register their first win of 2024. After looking at , here are our predictions for the Farmers Insurance Open that starts on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday due to NFL Championship weekend in the United States.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Look out for Sungjae Im South Korea’s Sungjae Im produced a record-breaking performance at The Sentry in the first event of the year. He carded 34 birdies in the four days of the competition, including 11 in the final round, although it was not enough to lift the title. Im finished in tied-fifth, four strokes off the pace of the winner Chris Kirk, even after carding a 10-under round on the final day. The 25-year-old was competitive in The American Express and was within striking distance of the lead heading into the final round. However, he could not raise his game, carding only a one-under round to finish well behind Dunlap.

Im does have form heading into the Farmers Insurance Open, and his past performances in the event are certainly worth consideration. He finished fourth in 2023, improving from his sixth-place finish in 2022. The South Korean only has two career wins on the PGA Tour, but it could be time for him to add to his trophy cabinet. We like his odds of 22/1 with to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Farmers Insurance Open Tip 1: Sungjae Im to win Farmers Insurance Open – 22/1 Betfred

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Can Day rekindle his old dominance at Torrey Pines? Jason Day is a two-time winner at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Australian won the first of his titles in 2015, defeating Harris English, J.B Holmes and Scott Stallings in a play-off. Day battled his way to victory again in 2018 via a play-off, overcoming Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer to take the crown. Since that triumph, Day has only won two PGA Tour events, and one in the last five years. He ended his drought last season at AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing one stroke ahead of his nearest rivals.

The 36-year-old has been in solid form to start the 2024 season. He placed in tied 10th at The Sentry, only five shots behind Kirk. Day was consistent in The American Express, just lacking the one outstanding round to allow him to compete with the leading group. It bodes well for a tournament where he has had success, and we like his odds of 3/1 with SpreadEx to record at top-10 finish. Farmers Insurance Open Tip 2: Jason Day to record top-10 finish – 3/1 SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Homa to hit ground running again Max Homa is the defending champion at Torrey Pines, and he will be desperate to join Tiger Woods, J.C Snead and Mickelson in the list of successive winners at the event. Homa enjoyed a good start in 2023, carding a four-under round of 68 which was the foundation of his charge towards the crown. He had two middling scores on day two and three before responding with a six-under round to claim the crown.

Homa knows the importance of a fast start to set the tone and he was one of the pace setters in his first tournament of the season at The Sentry. After looking at , we’re backing the American to set out his title defence from the off at odds of 33/1 with to be the first round leader. Farmers Insurance Open Tip 3: Max Homa first round leader – 33/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for betting on golf You can get and further promotions for wagering on golf by signing up for online. BzeeBet are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers the chance to get £10 in free bets by creating an account and betting £10 on a selection at odds of evens or greater.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply