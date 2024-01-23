Jump to content
Farmers Insurance Open tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets

The PGA Tour continues with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines following amateur Nick Dunlap's victory last week
Last Updated: 23rd of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Golf Writer
Farmers Insurance Open tips

Following Nick Dunlap’s incredible American Express title win, the PGA Tour returns for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. 

Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991, etching his name in the history books.  

Despite his success, Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open to consider his future with the chance of joining the PGA Tour immediately a distinct possibility. 

It leaves an opportunity for perhaps lightning to strike twice for another amateur to triumph at Torrey Pines. The current campaign has been one of surprises anyway as three long shots have prevailed in the three PGA Tour events to date. 

Without the presence of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, there is a good chance for one of the established players on the tour to register their first win of 2024. 

After looking at golf betting sites, here are our predictions for the Farmers Insurance Open that starts on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday due to NFL Championship weekend in the United States.

Look out for Sungjae Im 

South Korea’s Sungjae Im produced a record-breaking performance at The Sentry in the first event of the year. He carded 34 birdies in the four days of the competition, including 11 in the final round, although it was not enough to lift the title.  

Im finished in tied-fifth, four strokes off the pace of the winner Chris Kirk, even after carding a 10-under round on the final day. 

The 25-year-old was competitive in The American Express and was within striking distance of the lead heading into the final round. However, he could not raise his game, carding only a one-under round to finish well behind Dunlap.

Im does have form heading into the Farmers Insurance Open, and his past performances in the event are certainly worth consideration. He finished fourth in 2023, improving from his sixth-place finish in 2022.  

The South Korean only has two career wins on the PGA Tour, but it could be time for him to add to his trophy cabinet. We like his odds of 22/1 with Betfred to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open Tip 1: Sungjae Im to win Farmers Insurance Open – 22/1 Betfred

Can Day rekindle his old dominance at Torrey Pines? 

Jason Day is a two-time winner at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Australian won the first of his titles in 2015, defeating Harris English, J.B Holmes and Scott Stallings in a play-off. 

Day battled his way to victory again in 2018 via a play-off, overcoming Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer to take the crown. Since that triumph, Day has only won two PGA Tour events, and one in the last five years. 

He ended his drought last season at AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing one stroke ahead of his nearest rivals.

The 36-year-old has been in solid form to start the 2024 season. He placed in tied 10th at The Sentry, only five shots behind Kirk. 

Day was consistent in The American Express, just lacking the one outstanding round to allow him to compete with the leading group. 

It bodes well for a tournament where he has had success, and we like his odds of 3/1 with SpreadEx to record at top-10 finish. 

Farmers Insurance Open Tip 2: Jason Day to record top-10 finish – 3/1 SpreadEx

Homa to hit ground running again 

Max Homa is the defending champion at Torrey Pines, and he will be desperate to join Tiger Woods, J.C Snead and Mickelson in the list of successive winners at the event.  

Homa enjoyed a good start in 2023, carding a four-under round of 68 which was the foundation of his charge towards the crown. He had two middling scores on day two and three before responding with a six-under round to claim the crown.

Homa knows the importance of a fast start to set the tone and he was one of the pace setters in his first tournament of the season at The Sentry.  

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing the American to set out his title defence from the off at odds of 33/1 with bet365 to be the first round leader. 

Farmers Insurance Open Tip 3: Max Homa first round leader – 33/1 bet365

How to get free bets for betting on golf 

You can get free bets and further promotions for wagering on golf by signing up for new betting sites online. 

BzeeBet are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers the chance to get £10 in free bets by creating an account and betting £10 on a selection at odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £10 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. 

Read all the terms and conditions of BzeeBet’s welcome offer before signing up. And if you do bet on the Farmers Insurance Open or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.