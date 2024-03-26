Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Indian Open predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

The DP World Tour is heading to New Dehli, where a slew of talented players will do battle at the Indian Open
Last Updated: 26th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
Golf Writer
Indian Open predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets
Indian Open predictions 

The Asian Swing of the DP World Tour continues with the Indian Open, which begins on Thursday (7.30am, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf). 

Jesper Svensson claimed the third win of his professional career at the Singapore Classic last time out on tour as he overcame Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a play-off. 

Rasmus Hojgaard was one of several players who impressed at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club and will hope to use that momentum to secure his first tour win of the season. 

Hojgaard is the favourite with golf betting sites to win the Indian Open, but the event looks to be wide open given the talent on the DP World Tour this term.

Mansell to get over the line 

Richard Mansell enjoyed another solid week at the Singapore Classic, although he failed to put enough pressure on the leading group to challenge for the title. 

The 28-year-old has finished in the top-25 in each of his seven events on the DP World Tour this season. He has shown gradual improvement in each tournament and yet he’s still searching for his first DP World Tour win. 

Mansell has the quality in his game to match the best, but a complete four days has eluded him. He let himself down with a poor third round in Singapore, carding a three-over 75 that wasted two impressive performances on day one and two.

Indian Open Winner odds
Best Odds
Rasmus Hojgaard
6.67%
Jordan Smith
Bernd Wiesberger
Anirban Lahiri
Ewen Ferguson
Rasmus Hojgaard
12/1 Betway
18/1 Betway
20/1 Betway
20/1 Betway
Mansell could have been in contention on the final day if not for his slip. 

The Qatar Masters was a similar story, although on this occasion he was slow out of the traps. Mansell pulled himself back into the top 10 over the final three days, but it was not enough, finishing six strokes behind winner Rikuya Hoshino. 

Only Adrian Meronk and Hojgaard have a lower stroke average than Mansell on the tour this season. He has good metrics for approach and around the green, but putting has been an issue. 

If he can resolve his problems with his putter, and that is the million-dollar question, Mansell can get a win in India. After looking at betting apps, we’re backing him to triumph at 25/1 with Betfred

Indian Open Tip 1: Richard Mansell to win Indian Open – 25/1 Betfred

Soderberg for the top 10? 

Sebastian Soderberg has caught our eye on betting sites for a top-10 finish at the Indian Open. The Swede had an up and down time at the Singapore Classic, recording two impressive rounds, but two off days prevented him from mounting a serious charge. 

Soderberg has been consistent on the DP World Tour this term without really threatening to end his five-year winless run that stretches back to the 2019 European Masters. He has impressive metrics for overall strokes gained, sitting behind only Hojgaard and Meronk.

Indian Open top-10 finish odds
Best Odds
Rasmus Hojgaard
34.78%
Jordan Smith
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Ewen Ferguson
Rasmus Hojgaard
Jordan Smith
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Ewen Ferguson
The Swede has been solid off the tee and on point with his approach play. There are a few issues that need fine tuning, but there’s no reason why he can secure his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the Indian Open. 

He could better his best finish of the season at the Mauritius Open by placing second or even winning the tournament. But, we like the odds of 16/5 with bet365 for the Swede to finish in the top 10. 

Indian Open Tip 2: Sebastian Soderberg top-10 finish – 16/5 bet365

A fast start for Coussaud 

Ugo Coussaud was one stroke off the top of the leaderboard in Singapore after the first round before his performance levels dipped for the rest of the tournament. 

The Frenchman carded 65 before falling down the leaderboard after his second round. It has been a theme of his displays on tour, other than his second place finish at the Qatar Masters where he sustained his form throughout, narrowly missing out on his second DP World Tour title.

Indian Open first round leader odds
Best Odds
Rasmus Hojgaard
3.45%
Jordan Smith
Ewen Ferguson
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Rasmus Hojgaard
Jordan Smith
Ewen Ferguson
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Coussaud is one to watch in the first round leader market because he has been a strong starter. Out of 10 events this season, Coussaud has recorded under-par rounds in nine tournaments. 

He’s always putting himself in a solid position after day one, and given his impressive strike rate on day one we’re backing him at a bold price of 75/1 with BetVictor

Indian Open Tip 3: Ugo Coussaud first round leader – 75/1 BetVictor

How to get free bets on golf  

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets for wagering on golf and other bonuses. 

BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 in free bets for signing up on a mobile device. All you have to do is create an account, deposit £10 and bet £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on any sport. Users can also gain access to Boyles’ online casino

Read all the terms and conditions before using BoyleSports’ sign-up offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

