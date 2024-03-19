Singapore Classic predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Singapore Classic predictions Thriston Lawrence to win Singapore Classic – 25/1 BoyleSports

Ewen Ferguson top-10 finish – 10/3 BetVictor

Rasmus Hojgaard first round leader – 33/1 BetMGM The DP World Tour continues with the Singapore Classic this week with Shane Lowry and Paul Casey are among the high-profile names competing for the title at Laguna National Golf Resort Club (from 5am Thursday, Sky Sports Golf). Matteo Manassero was triumphant at the Jonsson Workwear Open in the last event of the campaign. The Italian fought off stiff competition from Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris and Jordan Smith to win by three strokes. South Africa’s Ockie Strydom won the inaugural Singapore Classic last year, but the arrival of Lowry and Casey on the scene has resulted in slashing the price on either of the established pair claiming victory. Here are our predictions for the Singapore Classic.

Who will win the Singapore Classic? For ambitious bettors, there are odds of 160/1 available from for Strydom to repeat his success from last season. The South African is not in great form heading into the event and has missed the cut in four of his eight starts on the DP World Tour this term. So, we’re going to look elsewhere for our prediction. One player that is undeniably in good form is Lawrence. The South African finished second in the Jonsson Workwear Open last time out, carding a nine-under round on the final day to fall narrowly short of the title. The 27-year-old has five top-10 finishes to his name this season, including another second-place finish at the Dubai Invitational where he was just one stroke behind winner Tommy Fleetwood.

The question regarding Lawrence is whether he can put his game together and get over the line. He has four DP World Tour wins to his name, the last of which came in 2023 at the BMW International Open. Lawrence has all the statistics in his favour heading into the Singapore Classic, boasting the third-lowest strokes per round average on tour. His putting has also been on point, gaining 1.25 putts per round due to the quality of his strokeplay on the green. A win does not seem far off for the South African, and we like his form and the statistics to get over the line in Singapore at odds of 25/1 with . Singapore Classic Tip 1: Thriston Lawrence to win Singapore Classic – 25/1 BoyleSports

Ferguson to break into the top 10? Ewen Ferguson could be one to watch for a top-10 finish in Singapore. There’s a lot to like about his form heading into the event. The Scot has competed in nine tournaments this term and has finished in the top 25 six times. Ferguson’s worst performances came at the start of the campaign, missing the cut at the South African Open Championship and then withdrawing after one round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. He bounced back by finishing 11th in the Dubai Invitational, carding four under-par rounds. Although he endured more disappointment at the Dubai Desert Classic, Ferguson has since been a model of consistency.

Perhaps the only element missing from his game has been the one outstanding round to help him compete for titles. It has been two years since he won the last of his two DP World Tour crowns. Ferguson’s statistics stand out in his approach shots, ranking seventh overall for strokes gained with the quality of his iron and wedge play. The difference may be his putting, which could be improved to turn him into a contender. The Scot’s form is impressive enough on tour at the moment to suggest that he’s capable of a top-10 finish. We’re taking odds of 10/3 for Ferguson to do just that in Singapore with . Singapore Classic Tip 2: Ewen Ferguson top-10 finish – 10/3 BetVictor

Hojgaard to make fast start on return Rasmus Hojgaard was in great form on the DP World Tour before heading over to the United States for two PGA Tour events. He reeled off three top-10 finishes on the bounce to go with a pair of 11th-place finishes at the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic before heading to the States for the Cognizant Classic. Unfortunately for the Dane, he failed to fire and missed the cut before finishing well off the pace at the Puerto Rico Open. He returns to the DP World Tour with a point to prove and he can make an impact from the off in a bid to notch his first win of the season.

In four of his five appearances on the tour this season, Hojgaard has enjoyed a fast start, carding under-par rounds. His best came at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, where he was out of the blocks quickly with a six-under 66. The 23-year-old has very encouraging metrics for strokes gained on the fairway and the greens, and we’re backing him to showcase his flair from the off at 33/1 with to be leading the tournament after the first round. Singapore Classic Tip 3: Rasmus Hojgaard first round leader – 33/1 BetMGM

