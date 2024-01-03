The Sentry predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Scheffler won the last standout event of the previous campaign, producing a dominant performance at the Hero World Challenge. He will be desperate to start the new term firing on all cylinders after a break in December. But, Scheffler will face a challenge to start the year with a bang as his compatriots Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are among the leading contenders with . Rory McIlroy is also absent from the competition, so Viktor Hovland leads the European charge, although rising star Ludvig Aberg could also come into contention. Here are our predictions for The Sentry.

Morikawa for the win? Morikawa finished second in The Sentry last season, just two strokes behind Rahm. Whereas Rahm was sensational in the final round, carding a 10-under performance, Morikawa could only finish one-under on the last day after producing three excellent rounds beforehand. He ended last season in impressive form by winning the ZOZO Championship, where he raised his game on his final round to finish comfortably ahead of the field. The 26-year-old was consistent in the Hero World Challenge and just lacked the one outstanding round to close the gap to Scheffler at the top. In four appearances at The Sentry, Morikawa has finished inside the top 10 every time.

Along with his second place finish last term, he has placed fifth and seventh on two occasions. This season has the potential to be a big year for Morikawa and he can start the campaign with a bang by finally getting over the line in The Sentry. We're backing the American to emerge with the win in the first PGA Tour event of the season at 12/1 with .

Schauffele to challenge? Xander Schauffele is one of the most consistent players on the tour and he has a good history in The Sentry, winning the event in 2019 by one stroke ahead of Gary Woodland. Schauffele made another bid to win the tournament in 2020, only to lose out in a play-off to Justin Thomas The world No.6 was forced to withdraw from the Tournament of Champions last season in his second round due to injury, potentially halting a run for the crown after posting a three-under score on day one. Schauffele recorded 11 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour last season, and finished as a runner-up twice.

He was five strokes off Hovland's pace at the Tour Championship, carding a seven-under round on the final day, although the Norwegian was always in control. The 30-year-old's other near miss came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he was narrowly behind winner Wyndham Clark. Schauffele failed to win an event last season, so we're not overly enthused about his prospects of triumphing in Maui. However, his consistency does appeal, especially at The Sentry. After looking at , we're backing Schauffele to finish in the top 10 at odds of 11/8 with .

Will Aberg make a fast start? Aberg is one of the brightest talents on the PGA Tour and confirmed his status as one of the best prospects with a series of brilliant performances at the back end of last season. Europe captain Luke Donald gambled by picking Aberg despite his lack of experience in the Ryder Cup, but was rewarded as the Swede claimed two points out of a possible four.

The 24-year-old only made his debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last season, but was not deterred by the spotlight. He enjoyed a breakthrough victory at the RSM Classic, displaying a clinical edge in his final two rounds to close out his maiden PGA Tour triumph. Only Scheffler had a lower scoring average in the opening round of PGA Tour events last season, so we're backing Aberg to make a mark on the first day of The Sentry in his first appearance at 20/1 with SpreadEx.

